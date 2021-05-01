« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31680 on: Today at 07:06:43 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:13:23 pm
I think this  summer FSG will spend over 100m.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31681 on: Today at 07:05:07 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:05:07 pm
What was that clause and how did we get away with ignoring it?
It was vaguely worded, IIRC. Suarez' camp interpreted it as a release clause, John Henry said it just allows for negotiations to start at that point. And he wasn't going to negotiate.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31682 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm
Again i will say that we have a reserve fund, its called selling players we have no need for, easy a player of top quality in that batch.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31683 on: Today at 07:11:22 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:07:21 pm
I like him but I agree with this largely, I don't think he's quite different enough, profile wise to advocate his signing over someone like Aouar, or even Bissouma potentially. They both offer something very different to the skillset already present in our midfield, I'm not sure Neuhaus does that, as much as I do like him.

The money is better spent elsewhere.

Well, if we want something different to Neuhaus, I would definitely take a look at Teun Koopmeiners from AZ. I would love to have a left-footed midfielder who can play several positions ...
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31684 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:06:43 pm


To be fair, he didn't mention the currency
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31685 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:11:22 pm
Well, if we want something different to Neuhaus, I would definitely take a look at Teun Koopmeiners from AZ. I would love to have a left-footed midfielder who can play several positions ...

Stop naming random players and give the thinking behind them and not just they are left footed, plus some of these players you name have never and maybe will never be linked to us. Not helping your cause Mac.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31686 on: Today at 07:13:48 pm
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31687 on: Today at 07:14:26 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:51:55 pm
Very occasionally it would be handy. Like in January when the season was collapsing around us where was the money? I get they dont want to be bankrolling the club but get us something when we absolutely are desperate. Poor from them really, whether youre happy with FSG or not.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:06:42 pm
I dont actually have an issue with them not spending their own money, they don't have to! So long as the money earnt is going back into the club, and if they arent taking it out then all good.

I do take issue sometimes to one or two who go to such sometimes bizarre lengths to make out they are near on faultless and do indeed spend money.

Like Gerry said, in January, it sort of would have been nice for them to have done something more to help. It was a pretty unique situation and the club could have done with something changing in the approach in that instant.

I totally understand that and agree, January was an exceptional circumstance, heck we're still in the middle of one with Covid hitting our revenues and that's why I don't expect much investment this summer. It would make sense for FSG to have invested more to help with qualification for the Champions League, so yeah, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by not doing so. I think with the Covid situation being so unique in terms of hitting our revenues, they really should if we want to competing with Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City, it's just that I'm not going to be calling for their heads if they don't. Like I said, I'm happy with the way club is generally run.

DN, I hope the thing about people making out they're faultless wasn't directed at me. I'm fairly happy with the owners overall, but they've made some serious missteps as well - mainly the ticket prices and furlough - and I'm glad we called them out on those. Saying that, I've had some run ins with Al on here about them which has probably made me seem like a fan but my argument is that he can make anyone seem like an FSG apologist :P
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31688 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:14:26 pm
DN, I hope the thing about people making out they're faultless wasn't directed at me.

You're safe, it was prob me  :evil
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31689 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:13:48 pm
Ah, so really not based on much other than some random journo with outdated info from last year.

Yeah, lets spend the next 4 months discussing a transfer that could never happen. Anyway, we have a better chance of signing Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, than committing £200+ million on Sancho this summer ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31690 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:13:24 pm
Stop naming random players and give the thinking behind them and not just they are left footed, plus some of these players you name have never and maybe will never be linked to us. Not helping your cause Mac.

Koopmeiners is not a random player. If I remember correctly, someone has already made a report on him in this thread, which prompted me to watch some AZ games ...
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31691 on: Today at 07:36:20 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:13:48 pm
Ah, so really not based on much other than some random journo with outdated info from last year.

That's Jamie Jackson, Manc reporter for the Guardian so he's only going to be reporting what Man Utd tell him.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31692 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:26:43 pm
Hard to believe we will spend 100m. We barely spent when rolling in CL cash, reckon we are back to that depressing 30m net spend era that we had from 2010-2016.
I think we can sell about 60m worth of players.

10m - Wilson
10m - Phillips
10m - Grujic
8m - Shaqiri
8m - Origi
4m - Awoniyi
10m - Minamino
4m - Ojo
4m - Karius

Thats about 60m with not huge valuations & not even mentioning Ox or Keita who may be moved on.
Neco Williams is another if he had a good Euro's may be sold as well.

 
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31693 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm
Listened to the Gutter show on the Anfild Wrap and agree with Neil that there is room to spread a decent net transfer spend over the next few years. I could see something like a £160m gross spend/ £80m net with payments structured over 3 years.

Konate, Kabak, Camavinga and Sancho this summer (dreams)
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31694 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:33:35 pm
Koopmeiners is not a random player. If I remember correctly, someone has already made a report on him in this thread, which prompted me to watch some AZ games ...

A report on him or an actually link by a reliable sourse that we are interested?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31695 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:16:04 pm
You're safe, it was prob me  :evil

ha ha, if you do have a hotline to them, I'd be fine with loaning the club £30m to sign Almiron and then writing that amount off.
Online aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31696 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:36:42 pm
I think we can sell about 60m worth of players.
I guess, depending on whether or not teams are going to be more willing to spend this summer, but it's still not enough to spend 100m, considering FSG's history, lack of CL football, and the pandemic.

I think it would be similar to last year's, 3-4 signings, depending on how much we raise up.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31697 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Listened to the Gutter show on the Anfild Wrap and agree with Neil that there is room to spread a decent net transfer spend over the next few years. I could see something like a £160m gross spend/ £80m net with payments structured over 3 years.

Konate, Kabak, Camavinga and Sancho this summer (dreams)

Now then, is Camavinga a generational talent?
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31698 on: Today at 07:45:48 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:36:42 pm
Thats about 60m with not huge valuations & not even mentioning Ox or Keita who may be moved on.
Neco Williams is another if he had a good Euro's may be sold as well.

Add another 20-30 million into that on very fringe players. If the likes of Ox and that go we could make up a right good kitty.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31699 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:44:40 pm
Now then, is Camavinga a generational talent?

He is only about 12 or so aint he?

Lad at Rennes or one of those French Clubs yes?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31700 on: Today at 07:50:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:14:26 pm
I totally understand that and agree, January was an exceptional circumstance, heck we're still in the middle of one with Covid hitting our revenues and that's why I don't expect much investment this summer. It would make sense for FSG to have invested more to help with qualification for the Champions League, so yeah, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by not doing so. I think with the Covid situation being so unique in terms of hitting our revenues, they really should if we want to competing with Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City, it's just that I'm not going to be calling for their heads if they don't. Like I said, I'm happy with the way club is generally run.

DN, I hope the thing about people making out they're faultless wasn't directed at me. I'm fairly happy with the owners overall, but they've made some serious missteps as well - mainly the ticket prices and furlough - and I'm glad we called them out on those. Saying that, I've had some run ins with Al on here about them which has probably made me seem like a fan but my argument is that he can make anyone seem like an FSG apologist :P

Heck no Hazell!  Not at all.

If you are one, then I would be too. I am very much in the camp of understanding how they run things mostly, and yes, of course there can be frustrations and some mistakes have been made along the way.

Its just like so many arguments - there seems to be only black and white, same with the protests on Sunday - no middle ground! 
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31701 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:43:17 pm
I guess, depending on whether or not teams are going to be more willing to spend this summer, but it's still not enough to spend 100m, considering FSG's history, lack of CL football, and the pandemic.

I think it would be similar to last year's, 3-4 signings, depending on how much we raise up.
They spent alot of money in 2011 under Kenny. Cut back then for a bit.

But we spent decent amount in 2015 as well.

We are in much better shape than other clubs. FSG & Klopp know this summer the team needs signings.

I think bar January Klopp just did not really want many players in.
Not like we were even linked to many players in 2019 or 2020 that didn't join because we were outbid for something of that nature.
Looks like fans will back for next season as well.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31702 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:45:48 pm
Add another 20-30 million into that on very fringe players. If the likes of Ox and that go we could make up a right good kitty.
Like Hoever last summer.
I believe we may see a suprise sale too.

Could see Williams,Matip,Keita or Ox leave too. Even a big offer for Thiago we would consider although I would rather we keep him.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31703 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:52:21 pm
Like Hoever last summer.
I believe we may see a suprise sale too.

Could see Williams,Matip,Keita or Ox leave too. Even a big offer for Thiago we would consider although I would rather we keep him.

Yup a potential class player could be bought from all those fringe and unused players.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31704 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:46:59 pm
He is only about 12 or so aint he?

Lad at Rennes or one of those French Clubs yes?

Yep. He's the new Zidane Vieira.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31705 on: Today at 07:56:08 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:42:54 pm
A report on him or an actually link by a reliable sourse that we are interested?

You mean, like a link with Fabinho, weeks before we actually signed him? Koopmeiners is represented by Wasserman. If we are interested, we will only know that when we actually make a bid to AZ ...
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31706 on: Today at 07:59:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:55:44 pm
Yep. He's the new Zidane Vieira.

Ahh the new Bruno Ch......
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31707 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:08 pm
You mean, like a link with Fabinho, weeks before we actually signed him?

What are you on about.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31708 on: Today at 08:08:52 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:04:15 pm
What are you on about.

Fabinho, Jota ... We never knew about these transfers, until there was actually a deal in place, because of the way Mendes is conducting his business. With Koopmeiners would be even more secretive, since we share owners with Wasserman ...
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31709 on: Today at 08:09:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:08:52 pm
Fabinho, Jota ... We never knew about these transfers, until there was actually a deal in place, because of the way Mendes is conducting his business. With Koopmeiners would be even more secretive, since we share owners with Wasserman ...

But.... Ahh forget it.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31710 on: Today at 08:44:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:08:52 pm
Fabinho, Jota ... We never knew about these transfers, until there was actually a deal in place, because of the way Mendes is conducting his business. With Koopmeiners would be even more secretive, since we share owners with Wasserman ...

That last bit sounded like something Jah Jah Binks would say.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31711 on: Today at 08:45:06 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:53:24 pm

One way to fund the refresh of the squad would be "to sell a top striker (as in the case of Coutinho, who was sold for Van Dijk and Alisson transfers), but it's not a buyer's market. Real Madrid and Barcelona, usually targets of such top talent are deep in debt. Liverpool have more pressing priorities to improve their squad,
such as defensive, so it would be difficult to picture Sancho at Anfield, especially when it comes to betting. "

https://www.sport1.de/fussball/dfb-pokal/2021/05/jadon-sancho-beim-bvb-verkaeuflich-schlagen-manunited-chelsea-oder-reds-zu

So just the one player we need then? Yeah right.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31712 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:44:40 pm
Now then, is Camavinga a generational talent?

Hes meant to be really good, but I doubt well commit to spending the £300 million plus itd take to get him
Online aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31713 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Hes meant to be really good, but I doubt well commit to spending the £300 million plus itd take to get him
We still got the Coutinho money.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31714 on:
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Hes meant to be really good, but I doubt well commit to spending the £300 million plus itd take to get him

Well, we are certainly not getting the over-rated and over-priced Sancho, so we might actually invest our money in a great talent like Camavinga, who would cost much less ...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31715 on: Today at 09:13:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:08 pm
Well, we are certainly not getting the over-rated and over-priced Sancho, so we might actually invest our money in a great talent like Camavinga, who would cost much less ...

What exactly makes Sancho overrated? This Camvinga guy is 18 and a central midfielder.

Our best signings have been players who have been putting up good numbers, not unknown players that we have turned in gems.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31716 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:50:19 pm
Heck no Hazell!  Not at all.

If you are one, then I would be too. I am very much in the camp of understanding how they run things mostly, and yes, of course there can be frustrations and some mistakes have been made along the way.

Its just like so many arguments - there seems to be only black and white, same with the protests on Sunday - no middle ground! 

True mate.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31717 on: Today at 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:13:55 pm
What exactly makes Sancho overrated? This Camvinga guy is 18 and a central midfielder.

Our best signings have been players who have been putting up good numbers, not unknown players that we have turned in gems.

Baffling aint it.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31718 on: Today at 10:12:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:08 pm
Well, we are certainly not getting the over-rated and over-priced Sancho, so we might actually invest our money in a great talent like Camavinga, who would cost much less ...
do u seriously want one paced Neuhaus for 40m.

But 70m if correct is overpriced for Sancho?
Sancho is outstanding
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31719 on: Today at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:12:34 pm
do u seriously want one paced Neuhaus for 40m.

But 70m if correct is overpriced for Sancho?
Sancho is outstanding

And a untested 18 year old is what we need.
