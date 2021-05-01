Very occasionally it would be handy. Like in January when the season was collapsing around us where was the money? I get they dont want to be bankrolling the club but get us something when we absolutely are desperate. Poor from them really, whether youre happy with FSG or not.



I dont actually have an issue with them not spending their own money, they don't have to! So long as the money earnt is going back into the club, and if they arent taking it out then all good.



I do take issue sometimes to one or two who go to such sometimes bizarre lengths to make out they are near on faultless and do indeed spend money.



Like Gerry said, in January, it sort of would have been nice for them to have done something more to help. It was a pretty unique situation and the club could have done with something changing in the approach in that instant.



I totally understand that and agree, January was an exceptional circumstance, heck we're still in the middle of one with Covid hitting our revenues and that's why I don't expect much investment this summer. It would make sense for FSG to have invested more to help with qualification for the Champions League, so yeah, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by not doing so. I think with the Covid situation being so unique in terms of hitting our revenues, they really should if we want to competing with Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City, it's just that I'm not going to be calling for their heads if they don't. Like I said, I'm happy with the way club is generally run.DN, I hope the thing about people making out they're faultless wasn't directed at me. I'm fairly happy with the owners overall, but they've made some serious missteps as well - mainly the ticket prices and furlough - and I'm glad we called them out on those. Saying that, I've had some run ins with Al on here about them which has probably made me seem like a fan but my argument is that he can make anyone seem like an FSG apologist