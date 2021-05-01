« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1318943 times)

Online tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31640 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm »
Not convinced by Neuhaus.  Think we already have someone in Thiago who does everything he does, but to a higher level, and the last thing our midfield needs is less speed.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31641 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm »
Read something that Neuhaus wants to stay at Monchengladbach for another season. Which suggests to me he's holding out for Bayern in 2022.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31642 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:00:34 pm
Not convinced by Neuhaus.  Think we already have someone in Thiago who does everything he does, but to a higher level, and the last thing our midfield needs is less speed.
I like him but I agree with this largely, I don't think he's quite different enough, profile wise to advocate his signing over someone like Aouar, or even Bissouma potentially. They both offer something very different to the skillset already present in our midfield, I'm not sure Neuhaus does that, as much as I do like him.

The money is better spent elsewhere.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31643 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm »
You just don;t want to get immoral, that's your problem DS.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31644 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:19 pm
You just don;t want to get immoral, that's your problem DS.
I will drop my morals for Sancho or Mbappe. Any other signings, I'm morally impeachable.  ;)
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

« Reply #31645 on: Today at 03:16:19 pm »
i didn't want a new house anyway
Offline rk1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31646 on: Today at 03:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:54:19 pm
I mean we spent pretty huge, and certainly as a portion of revenue it would be similar to spending £80m on a player this summer.

That was what I was getting at.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31647 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Strange wording that hitting the relatively reasonable release clause would be considered immoral.

Arsenal paid £35m odd for Xhaka 5 years ago, comparatively.

My guess is whatever the word in German was was translated literally to immoral when it was probably meant to mean something like loose or crazy. Im sure someone with a better command of the German language than me (aka anyone) could clarify.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31648 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
Just for clarification, what do people mean when they say 'they've spent'? Do they mean the owners or the club?

My rudimentary understanding (certainly pre-Covid, which has screwed everything up) is the club tends spends what it generates, be it on signing and keeping players or other ongoing costs it has. The stands and other long term capital expenditure are paid for via interest free loans which will eventually need to be paid back.

If we're talking about the owners, they don't put their own money into the club to sign players. So is that what people want?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31649 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Strange wording that hitting the relatively reasonable release clause would be considered immoral.

Arsenal paid £35m odd for Xhaka 5 years ago, comparatively.

cant see anything on Bild Sport twitter about Neuheus today, so not sure where thats been taken from.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31650 on: Today at 04:04:26 pm »
It's not from today mate but seeing as lot of the English media have been on the social media lockdown everyone is catching up on stories and rumours.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31651 on: Today at 04:11:05 pm »


Its 18 months old
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31652 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
 Liverpools cautious approach to the transfer market was designed to save funds for a generational talent, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put paid to that.

That is according to Merseyside journalist Melissa Reddy, who has cast doubt over a move for Dortmunds Jadon Sancho, among others.

From This is Anfield.

Absolutely pathetic. How stupid do they think we are. Reddy is nothing but a useful idiot. Parrots whatever the club want her to and seemingly cant see she is being used to push their PR line.
Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31653 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
Not a great shout, especially for anyone who thinks we could do with having less injuries next season, not more.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/05/writing-liverpool-signing-sergio-aguero/
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31654 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:39 pm
Who wants to get immoral?


Why would anyone pay more than the release clause ???
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31655 on: Today at 04:54:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:50:53 pm
Why would anyone pay more than the release clause ???

Arsenal would pay more.

They'd add another £1.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31656 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:56:58 pm
If we're talking about the owners, they don't put their own money into the club to sign players. So is that what people want?

Would be nice for a change, wouldn't it?
Online PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31657 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:56:58 pm
Just for clarification, what do people mean when they say 'they've spent'? Do they mean the owners or the club?

My rudimentary understanding (certainly pre-Covid, which has screwed everything up) is the club tends spends what it generates, be it on signing and keeping players or other ongoing costs it has. The stands and other long term capital expenditure are paid for via interest free loans which will eventually need to be paid back.

If we're talking about the owners, they don't put their own money into the club to sign players. So is that what people want?

1000000% percent they should use some of their own money to add to our transfer budget in the summer. If FSG are serious about us remaining as PL contenders next season and beyond then we need to spend around £150m on 3-4 players in the summer.  Sancho, Konate, Bissouma, Vlahovic. If FSG cannot afford to use some of their own funds to make that budget and not entirely made from player sales then they aren't the owners for us to take us forward. Simple as that.
