Can you compare a 16 year old kid playing in the youth team against a top quality footballer playing at a high level?



I think talking about playing styles is a lot different than talking about which player is better. Everyone knows Sancho is a legit footballer, and if Dortmund said you can have Sancho for a discount if you give us Musialowski it would be a no brainer at this moment.The trouble is then determining Musialowski's potential. I think he looks the part, but he's only been playing U18's. There is still some time yet before we can truly hype up this kid's worth.