LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Reply #31400 on: Today at 11:29:36 am
What are peoples thoughts on Ivan Toney ?

He imo will be a EPL player next season.
Reply #31401 on: Today at 11:31:42 am
He does stand out in an otherwise pretty average Brighton side and maybe he'd excel at a higher level but I can't believe we've looked at the past 18 months of our play, particularly the performances and results against the "weaker" teams, and thought "yes, we need another midfielder who offers literally nothing going forward or creatively". Where would he even play? Any midfield combo of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Bissouma is offering nothing in terms of penetration or goal threat and doesn't do anything to address our over reliance on the FBs for creating chances or on basically two players scoring nearly all of our goals.

I'd be happy enough with his signing in a vacuum but it does not feel like a sensible use of £35-40m for us when we have so many other glaring issues and a pretty limited budget.
Reply #31402 on: Today at 11:33:12 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:31:42 am
He does stand out in an otherwise pretty average Brighton side and maybe he'd excel at a higher level but I can't believe we've looked at the past 18 months of our play, particularly the performances and results against the "weaker" teams, and thought "yes, we need another midfielder who offers literally nothing going forward or creatively". Where would he even play? Any midfield combo of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Bissouma is offering nothing in terms of penetration or goal threat and doesn't do anything to address our over reliance on the FBs for creating chances or on basically two players scoring nearly all of our goals.

I'd be happy enough with his signing in a vacuum but it does not feel like a sensible use of £35-40m for us when we have so many other glaring issues and a pretty limited budget.


Thats only 4 midfielders in a setup where we have 3 midfielders. Add in Jones and there is space in the squad for another progressive midfielder.
Reply #31403 on: Today at 11:37:28 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:24:58 am
if we got a bid of 30-35m for Thiago considering his wages.

Anyone think we might sell?
How often has he played alongside Fabinho and Henderson?

Weird people mention him when there's multiple other areas of the side that need addressing first.
Reply #31404 on: Today at 11:39:22 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:33:12 am
Thats only 4 midfielders in a setup where we have 3 midfielders. Add in Jones and there is space in the squad for another progressive midfielder.

I'd be relatively happy if we brought in Bissouma plus a more attacking, progressive player, but I just don't see how we do that and a) spend £40m on Bissouma, b) spend £30m on Konate, c) spend £18m on Kabak (as it's been reported we're likely to do), and d) address the glaring issues we have in attack.

We're not spending £150m in the summer, so it's about priorities, and I wouldn't have that type of player anywhere near the top of our priority list to be honest.
Reply #31405 on: Today at 11:43:38 am
Maybe goals and creativity from midfield just arent a priority for us; it didnt hold us back when we won the Champions League and Premier League, perhaps the idea for Klopp and Edwards is to stick with whats worked and won us trophies rather than look for a different profile of player to what weve currently got.

We want another attacker as well this summer, so I dont think there will be two midfielders brought in even if Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita did leave - maybe if we can add another goal scorer, we might see Firmino dropping deeper and playing as a link between midfield and attack rather in some games rather than as a number nine.
 
Reply #31406 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm
It's May 1st, announce Konate
Reply #31407 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
this  was from a piece the The Athletic a week or so ago.
Was quite interesting

Best not post slabs of articles that are from behind paywalls, can get RAWK in a wee bit of strife.
Reply #31408 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:17:39 am
Bissouma is the kind of player you target if you never ever want your midfield to ever score a goal again.
He will fit right in so:

Reply #31409 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:12:18 am
I know we (Ireland) are spectacularly shit at the moment but I was really impressed with him against us. Absolutely natural centre forward always taking up good positions and trying to take an early shot. Huge potential.

What do you think of Gerson?
