Not sure how a strong midfield protects a ball dropping over our two relatively slow centre backs.



to be honest we haven't been exposed in that many games using that tactic. It can work against slow CB's but if the opposition can't execute it, it guarantees us total domination of the ball. Much worse would be if the opposition is just waltzing through the middle and running at our defence freely.My guess is our win % is much higher with Fab in midfield. You can check.A lot of good teams that lack money and talented players use this exact tactic to make up the talent gap. Press hard in midfield and stop the easy balls over the top (or through balls) and hope your less talented CB's can head any longballs away.I am looking at a team like Rodgers' Swansea that played high pressing possession-based football with players like Ashley Williams and Garry Monk at CB. It's by no means a strategy for consistent defensive solidity but it gets the best out of the players.