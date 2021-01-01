Really interesting last page or so here, some great debates thanks guys.



Drinks Sangria who else would you have down as hidden gems in Europe apart from Nkunku and Baku?



Dont think its weird at all to not want to sell a world class player to buy a player who isnt yet world class.



Hard to say really, I see this as being a really knowledgeable forum so most legitimately good suggestions have popped up in here and been discussed - key metric data is also so widely available now that it's rare a player goes under the radar to the extent where a club signs a player, they explode and others wonder how they didn't notice the player would become brilliant. I think the latter part is key to the evolution of Liverpool's transfer strategy - signings like Jota suggest to me they've unearthed some mine of data, easily categorised, that can point to future performance in a more subtle way than the obvious progressives and productivity stats that I harp on about.If I was to throw some punts at you as to who would be interesting, lesser heralded options, there's a few, but I'd caveat it that these are not Sancho's and Nkunku's - elite players who I'm certain will be big hitters wherever they move to.Sekou Koita - I've talked about him quite a bit so won't dwell, but he's the one at Salzburg who will replace Daka's output in the way Daka replaced Haaland's. He needs another season in Austria or a stepping stone move which will inevitably increase his price, but he's 21, quick, a good incisive passer and has 18 G+A in 16 starts this season. Needs more time before a move.Nico Gonzalez - Exciting Argentine forward at Stuttgart who can play centrally or wide. Really pleasing on the eye dribbler with good progressive stats and surprisingly good in the air given he's 5'10 so not massive. Injury curtailed a really promising start to his season but I imagine he'll pick up where he left off - currently injured again with a different muscular injury though so that might be something to keep an eye on. Has a superb set of per90 stats - 8 G+A in 900 minutes, so roughly speaking 10 games.Andrew Omobamidele - 18 year old Irish centre half playing for Norwich, they threw him in due to injuries and he's been superb, albeit only having played 7 matches in a dominant side. Has kept his place since he's come in and he gives me a sense of Rio Ferdinand - calm on the ball, commanding, quick, physically strong. Absolutely needs more time to develop and hopefully will get more protection in the PL than Norwich gave to Aarons, Godfrey and Lewis when they were all similarly aged last season.Ruslan Malinovskyi - Dropped his name in here the other day when profiling how Sancho's progressives were only bettered by Lionel Messi. The only other player remotely close was this guy - Ukrainian 28 year old playing for Atalanta. Would probably cost a decent wedge given Atalanta are a savvy selling club, but he's got 15 G+A in 31 games this season and some amazing dribbling and passing stats. He's basically been Papu post-Papu, but added defensive pressures into the mix. Probably too old, maybe too expensive at his age, but worth discussion.Harry Pickering - Left back from Crewe Alex who will be at Blackburn next year. Kind of a lower league Trent - excellent creator, brilliant crosser and set piece specialist. 22 years old, 6'1 and strong and robust, can run all day. Blackburn got a bargain at £650k (should've been sold for £2m - £3m given his set piece ability, assist numbers and specialist left footer) and he'll get picked up by a Premier League club for 10 times what Blackburn paid within 18 months. Crewe's best youth product since Dean Ashton realistically. Interesting one to watch.I won't bang on about more punts at this stage, there's just a selection of players I like for whatever reason.Sancho is absolutely world class. He's not a world class goalscorer (that side of his game is still wanting some development) but his productivity is massive. There's no other categorisation for a player that has put up the numbers he has year on year for three seasons now - 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 matches, followed by 17 goals and 16 assists in 32, now 14 goals and 11 assists in 33 matches this season as well as 2 goals and 2 assists in 6 caps for England.I would want Salah moved centrally and Sancho brought in to add a new dynamic to the attack - I could understand the justification for selling Salah to sign Sancho, even if it wouldn't necessarily sit well with me.