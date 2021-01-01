« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31200 on: Today at 08:21:01 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:18:13 am
Theres supposedly an article in Bild (which I havent been arsed to translate) saying that if we sell Salah we may sign Sancho.

To say that would be a disappointing piece of business would be a fucking understatement.

Id imagine its likely bullshit, thankfully.

It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31201 on: Today at 08:22:34 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:21:01 am
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently top 5 attackers in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.

Will he?

Its arguable Id say.

8 goals hes scored this season. I know hes young etc etc but it would be one hell of a gamble swapping Salah for him. Especially when you consider the fork of our other forwards.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31202 on: Today at 08:24:53 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:21:01 am
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.

Dont think its weird at all to not want to sell a world class player to buy a player who isnt yet world class.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31203 on: Today at 08:28:58 am
To be clear if we signed Sancho id be excited about it, just not at the expense of losing Salah.

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31204 on: Today at 08:41:45 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:28:58 am
To be clear if we signed Sancho id be excited about it, just not at the expense of losing Salah.

They both play in the same position ultimately. We could move Salah central, which is very possible, but not sure what his long term prospects in that position is like.

But I imagine in terms of wages, especially if we miss out on CL, will be a stumbling block. Cant see Sancho earning less than 200k on his next contract. Everyone says clear out the deadwood, but I dont think its as easy as it sounds. United and Arsenal have taken years to clean out their bottom dwellers, and theyre still not done.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31205 on: Today at 08:56:42 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:41:45 am
They both play in the same position ultimately. We could move Salah central, which is very possible, but not sure what his long term prospects in that position is like.

But I imagine in terms of wages, especially if we miss out on CL, will be a stumbling block. Cant see Sancho earning less than 200k on his next contract. Everyone says clear out the deadwood, but I dont think its as easy as it sounds. United and Arsenal have taken years to clean out their bottom dwellers, and theyre still not done.
It's never easy and you tend to always have some, but they both keep making terrible transfers/decisions so aren't helping themselves.

It is hard for any club to never have players who don't contribute as much as you want/are paying for though. Injuries/ageing/transfers not working out. Your nearly always going to have at least a couple who fall in to that category.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31206 on: Today at 08:58:51 am
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31207 on: Today at 09:00:56 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:58:51 am
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

On the bench.  ;D
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31208 on: Today at 09:02:46 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:58:51 am
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

I've sent Klopp screenshots and videos from Fifa 21, Aouar is very effective in the midfield 3 or as a number 9, weirdly.

And he is nearly all vowels, so there is that too.
