In an ideal world we'd be doing that, it's just difficult to justify to fans selling a 29 year old Mo Salah for example, especially in a season such as this where he's the only forward performing convincingly - it also depends on you having the correct replacement lined up who can hit the ground running, otherwise dropping those numbers from your total squad output can really damage you more than the loss of some amount of transfer funds down the line. The amount of planning that needs to go into this to ensure that your squad has a good/mixed age profile is also massive and difficult, because whilst most players do perform to the curve we've talked about, you can have outliers or player's who's peak is less productive but more prolonged etc. You can get situations like we now have, where realistically, Sadio, Mo and Bobby are all in the final throes of what you'd say is their peak and will likely all regress further in the next 18 months - it's potentially already started, though that's an argument for another thread. You then have to replace large tracts of your team in one go, which isn't good for continued cohesion or the ability to keep winning trophies each season. Ideally, you are constantly working on your squad and only making some minor updates each year with the occasional bigger purchase.



Ultimately, as much as this would be great in theory, it requires too many moving parts and making virtually no mistakes in your incoming purchases, otherwise you're just constantly downgrading your squad. My feeling is that if we operated like this as a hard and fast model, we become somewhat of an English Dortmund etc - being lauded for their business and buying players who you then sell on for big profit, but ultimately never achieving what you could because of it. In the above model, we don't sign VVD, Alisson, Salah or Mane because they had all entered the start of their peak. The key in what we've managed to do is identify exactly the moment a player is going to peak and show sustained improvement and then buy them at that exact moment (Salah excluded realistically, and even though VVD cost what he cost he still has gone on to become better at LFC). We've not let them have that one brilliant final season at a club that massively ups their price. We've been truly fantastic at it but it's getting harder and you feel that other clubs are finally catching up somewhat with their use of analytics.



I think the mixed approach we've evidenced - buying 'cheaper' less heralded players for a specific utility alongside marquee signings who are best in class has worked brilliantly so far and shouldn't be too far strayed from as a model, if we can afford to do so. I don't want LFC to ever just become a factory for stars who achieve the biggest successes elsewhere.



On another note, the discussion on scalability, Barefoot Doc is as ever right, scalability can move in either direction, and black and white 'regression' need not necessarily be actually poorer output in a fuller sense - Daka has 27 G+A this season in 23 matches, he's patently going to regress from that, but regression to something like 0.75 of that would still be fantastic. This is purely an example - I'd be extremely interested to see if anyone could apply a model that up and downscales league performance comparatively, somewhat like they used to do (may still do) with the European golden boot, where for example you had to score 30 in Holland to win over someone with 24 in Italy etc. I'm sure there's been attempts at something internally with clubs, I doubt it's something definitive though.



Good post.A hard sell-to-buy model is very difficult, especially in a league like the PL with this much competition. Also, adapting to the team, manager, league, etc can be a wild card, and like you say, selling a star like Salah and then replacing him with someone and expecting high output is going to be really difficult to be sustainable. If we're talking about replacing him with Sancho or Mbappe, that's not really the same model that the likes of Leicester or Dortmund are doing. It's better to mix it up like we do and get players that are on the cusp of world class (still affordable) with the goal of building a complete team. Signing an established star works too (if we have the resources).Lyon had a lot of success with the sell-to-buy model, but they did it at a time when they didn't have consistent competition in Ligue 1. They were the masters of selling players for big prices (when a younger talent already on the books to replace them). At the same time, they also sold players when they were younger (not when they were 29/30). But at some point, you reach a breaking point. Lyon won 7 straight league titles, but despite some good CL performances, were never a force in Europe. Were they content with their approach? I think the breaking point was when Benzema went to Real at such a young age. A club-trained player that's a fan of the club left at age 21. How can a club like Lyon have that and compete for European honors? So they went overboard and bought a ton of players for much bigger money than they had done before. Kader Keita, Yoann Gourcuff, Michel Bastos, Lisandro Lopez, Aly Cissokho, etc. Most of these players failed, underperformed, or sold immediately for a big loss. They began missing CL, got into financial trouble, and sold their high-performers like Lloris, Toulalan, and Pjanic for a pittance. It wasn't until their academy started producing (N'Jie, Lacazette, Tolisso, Fekir, and soon Aouar) that they got back on track.We're at a different level compared to the likes of Dortmund and Leicester. Their sell-to-buy models (and Lyon too) were selling players at a relatively young age. We've been buying players at the same age (or older) than the players those clubs are selling. We're currently a "buyer." Ideally, we'd be good at selling players at their peak for huge money and replacing them with upcoming stars, but most top clubs struggle with that.There are a couple of options I suppose for sell-to-buy:-Earlier: Roma/Leicester/Soton/BVB/French clubs, etc; you're losing players at a younger age. It's hard to build up a title challenge as you're selling players not at 29 but ages 20-25.-Later: What we can try: sell players at their peak instead (this is what every top club wants to time right)But that later option is also saying, "we may be giving up a potential title/CL challenge to do a mini-rebuild." It's hard to break up a potential title-winning team (even if it may be the right thing to do). It's human nature after all. Imagine if we sold Firmino, Gini, Mane, and Matip last summer and replaced them with Daka, Jota, Neuhaus, and Konate? Maybe it would've made sense for a long-term perspective, but not a single person on here would've been happy with that, considering the position we were in to win another title. And if we sold VVD last summer also? We'd be having meltdowns all over. And if we had signed a Sancho/Mbappe as a replacement at forward, that's not really "sell-to-buy". That's just buyingOnce we have a window to win, most teams would hang on to that team than to break it up voluntarily. Most of the true sell-to-buy clubs can't build a window of contention. They have to navigate player sales at younger ages. They have to accept taking some backwards steps, even when they don't want to. From where we are, when we sold Coutinho, we went out and signed VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson. I don't think any of the sell-to-buy clubs would look at that as us doing the same thing they are. Likewise, if we did sell Salah this summer, we'd probably be expecting to sign Sancho/Mbappe/Haaland. That's not really the model that the clubs mentioned have been doing.I'd rather us do what we've done. Mix in bargains, young talent, and players on the cusp of stardom to build a complete team. Then, once we're there, take advantage of windows to win (like we did in 19 and 20) and then refresh the team with that same mix above. Dictate our own future as much as possible. We're enough of a high-profile team, especially with Klopp, that we don't need a disciplined sell-to-buy approach where we sabotage our own competitive window. As a top club, we can also sell off squad players, at least during non-pandemic times (something that sell-to-buy clubs don't always do that well). If we do need to sell stars, we'd need to invest a lot to build a competitive team quickly, not replace them with a bunch of younger, unproven players.