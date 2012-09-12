« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31160 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Not seen much of Neuhaus, but if he is pretty slow but skillful then him and Almiron potentially signing maybe points to a change in style

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31161 on: Today at 02:15:02 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Not seen much of Neuhaus, but if he is pretty slow but skillful then him and Almiron potentially signing maybe points to a change in style

I've checked the stats and Almiron was clocked as the 3rd fastest player in world football for the 2019/2020 season.

Could be a real gem of a player, with the right coaching
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31162 on: Today at 02:25:37 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:39:03 pm
Interesting this. What do you think about ingraining this in our sell-to-buy transfer model? i.e. buying players who are pre-peak, then selling them when they are at the upper end of their peak. So that we can buy at a low price and sell at a high price.
In an ideal world we'd be doing that, it's just difficult to justify to fans selling a 29 year old Mo Salah for example, especially in a season such as this where he's the only forward performing convincingly - it also depends on you having the correct replacement lined up who can hit the ground running, otherwise dropping those numbers from your total squad output can really damage you more than the loss of some amount of transfer funds down the line. The amount of planning that needs to go into this to ensure that your squad has a good/mixed age profile is also massive and difficult, because whilst most players do perform to the curve we've talked about, you can have outliers or player's who's peak is less productive but more prolonged etc. You can get situations like we now have, where realistically, Sadio, Mo and Bobby are all in the final throes of what you'd say is their peak and will likely all regress further in the next 18 months - it's potentially already started, though that's an argument for another thread. You then have to replace large tracts of your team in one go, which isn't good for continued cohesion or the ability to keep winning trophies each season. Ideally, you are constantly working on your squad and only making some minor updates each year with the occasional bigger purchase.

Ultimately, as much as this would be great in theory, it requires too many moving parts and making virtually no mistakes in your incoming purchases, otherwise you're just constantly downgrading your squad. My feeling is that if we operated like this as a hard and fast model, we become somewhat of an English Dortmund etc - being lauded for their business and buying players who you then sell on for big profit, but ultimately never achieving what you could because of it. In the above model, we don't sign VVD, Alisson, Salah or Mane because they had all entered the start of their peak. The key in what we've managed to do is identify exactly the moment a player is going to peak and show sustained improvement and then buy them at that exact moment (Salah excluded realistically, and even though VVD cost what he cost he still has gone on to become better at LFC). We've not let them have that one brilliant final season at a club that massively ups their price. We've been truly fantastic at it but it's getting harder and you feel that other clubs are finally catching up somewhat with their use of analytics.

I think the mixed approach we've evidenced - buying 'cheaper' less heralded players for a specific utility alongside marquee signings who are best in class has worked brilliantly so far and shouldn't be too far strayed from as a model, if we can afford to do so. I don't want LFC to ever just become a factory for stars who achieve the biggest successes elsewhere.

On another note, the discussion on scalability, Barefoot Doc is as ever right, scalability can move in either direction, and black and white 'regression' need not necessarily be actually poorer output in a fuller sense - Daka has 27 G+A this season in 23 matches, he's patently going to regress from that, but regression to something like 0.75 of that would still be fantastic. This is purely an example - I'd be extremely interested to see if anyone could apply a model that up and downscales league performance comparatively, somewhat like they used to do (may still do) with the European golden boot, where for example you had to score 30 in Holland to win over someone with 24 in Italy etc. I'm sure there's been attempts at something internally with clubs, I doubt it's something definitive though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31163 on: Today at 02:50:05 pm

Neuhaus is very good at receiving the ball under pressure, that's a key reason why were interested.

Personally I think we also need a more direct box to box type player (Oxlade / Keita haven't really shone in this role recently, we need a more physical, dynamic midfielder that can break through the lines

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31164 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:50:05 pm
Personally I think we also need a more direct box to box type player (Oxlade / Keita haven't really shone in this role recently, we need a more physical, dynamic midfielder that can break through the lines
Nkunku. Apparently has the same release clause as Neuhaus. Might be next year it comes into effect though, things seem very hush hush on that though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31165 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:25:37 pm
In an ideal world we'd be doing that, it's just difficult to justify to fans selling a 29 year old Mo Salah for example, especially in a season such as this where he's the only forward performing convincingly - it also depends on you having the correct replacement lined up who can hit the ground running, otherwise dropping those numbers from your total squad output can really damage you more than the loss of some amount of transfer funds down the line.

Ultimately, as much as this would be great in theory, it requires too many moving parts and making virtually no mistakes in your incoming purchases, otherwise you're just constantly downgrading your squad. My feeling is that if we operated like this as a hard and fast model, we become somewhat of an English Dortmund etc - being lauded for their business and buying players who you then sell on for big profit, but ultimately never achieving what you could because of it. In the above model, we don't sign VVD, Alisson, Salah or Mane because they had all entered the start of their peak. The key in what we've managed to do is identify exactly the moment a player is going to peak and show sustained improvement and then buy them at that exact moment (Salah excluded realistically, and even though VVD cost what he cost he still has gone on to become better at LFC). We've not let them have that one brilliant final season at a club that massively ups their price. We've been truly fantastic at it but it's getting harder and you feel that other clubs are finally catching up somewhat with their use of analytics.

I think the mixed approach we've evidenced - buying 'cheaper' less heralded players for a specific utility alongside marquee signings who are best in class has worked brilliantly so far and shouldn't be too far strayed from as a model, if we can afford to do so. I don't want LFC to ever just become a factory for stars who achieve the biggest successes elsewhere.
Yeh Dortmund is the major example, but another club that I'm thinking of, more closer to us, is Leicester. They have like this model where they buy up and coming players who are a success, sell them for high transfer fees, then buy more up and coming players who are a success again.

I get what you mean about don't want become factory for stars who achieve biggest success elsewhere. Guess my line of thinking is that with our current model, how do we plan to raise money for the next Liverpool team (i.e. the first team of 2023/2024). Because seeing as with FSG we'll be operating on a sell to buy basis, so we basically have to sell to buy. So if we say sell players at their end of their development curve, when they are past their peak, we won't have enough money to buy the next crop of players. Or worse of course if we let them leave on a free like Gini. So I guess the question is when is the right time to sell.

I guess this part is my main concern about the Dortmund/Leicester model.
Quote
Ultimately, as much as this would be great in theory, it requires too many moving parts and making virtually no mistakes in your incoming purchases, otherwise you're just constantly downgrading your squad. My feeling is that if we operated like this as a hard and fast model, we become somewhat of an English Dortmund etc - being lauded for their business and buying players who you then sell on for big profit, but ultimately never achieving what you could because of it.
The achievement part basically, that if we did what Dortmund/Leicester did, would we have achieved as much as we had. I agree that the cheaper players + marquee signings is a good model, just trying to figure out how we would like implement this model on say a 10 year basis with no external funding (from FSG). Of which I think would mean that we'd have to sell at the right time.

This was from an older post I made, about sell to buy models
Quote
Some of the contracts shouldn't have been renewed (i.e Matip), and some of the players should have been sold for profit as they were either injury prone or in decline (i.e. Firmino Jan 2020 replaced with Haaland).

In regards to the Countinho money and the sell to buy business model. I had a look at other clubs who employ similar sell to buy models.

Leicester
Danny Drinkwater (bought for 900,000, sold for 38 mil). profit 37 mil.
Ngolo Kante (bought for 9 mil, sold for 35 mil). profit 26 mil.
Riyad Mahrez (bought for 500,000, sold for 68 mil). profit 67 mil.
Ben Chillwell (academy, sold for 50 mil). profit 50 mil.
Harry Maguire (bought for 14 mil, sold for 87 mil). profit 73 mil.
Wilfred Ndidi(bought for 45 mil), Youri Tielemens (bought for 17 mil), Harvey Barnes (academy) as their current main team.

Dortmund
Gundogan (bought for 5 mil, sold for 27 mil). profit 22 mil.
Gotze (academy free, sold for 37 mil). profit 37 mil.
Aubamayang (bought for 13 mil, sold for 64 mil). profit 51 mil.
Kagawa (bought for 3 mil, sold for 16 mil). profit 13 mil.
Dembele (bought for 15 mil, sold for 130 mil). profit 115 mil.
Mkitharyan (bought for 28 mil, sold for 42 mil). profit 14 mil.
Pulisic (free transfer, sold for 64 mil). profit 64 mil.
Sancho (bought for 8 mil, to be sold for 70 mil at least). profit 62 mil.
Haaland (bought for 20 mil, to be sold for 75 mil release clause). profit 55 mil.

Profits
10-30 mil: 4
31-50 mil: 4
51-100 mil: 6
>100 mil: 1

sample size n = 15

Basically data shows that while the >100 mil profits are rare (like Coutinho), the 10-30 mil profits, 31-50 mil profits, and 51-100 mil profits players are quite common and doable. If Dortmund and Leicester can do it, I fully believe Edwards the transfer magician can do it too. The issue isn't that nobody wants to buy them, but we aren't ruthless enough in selling them.

Here Ljinders talks about keeping the core group of players together.
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2020/7/20/21330967/liverpool-pepijn-lijnders-offseason-2020-keep-first-team-together-look-for-gold-academy
While I agree with part of that, of keeping the core which has a future together (i.e. players like Fabinho, Van Dijk, Allison etc), I think we should be more ruthless with ineffective players, and continuously strengthen/evolve the squad. Otherwise it just ends up like this season. Stagnant and out of ideas.

In regards to Covid, I hope we find ways to raise money. Need more creative solutions, whether that's cash injection from the owners, player sales, crowdfunding, or playing stocks/cryptocurrency. There's always a way. I think most likely it will be through player sales, and I think we have enough players to raise 100 mil (including the sale of one of the front 3), which should be sufficient for cb, cm, attacker (based on Edwards skill and Covid low prices).
Ultimately I guess the tricky part is balancing the sell to buy while still achieving, like what you said basically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31166 on: Today at 03:08:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:57:28 pm
Nkunku. Apparently has the same release clause as Neuhaus. Might be next year it comes into effect though, things seem very hush hush on that though.

For some reason I thought Nkunku was more of a winger than a midfielder. Another name who I think fits the mold though is Ridle Baku
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31167 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm
Really good post Gegenpresser, good debate.

I think my main concern - despite what Leicester have done fantastically well - is that in the current climate, that only gets you the odd European challenge (ignoring their league title win because that was essentially a fluke within the eye of a perfect storm, they have a far better team at present and had no credible opposition at the time) and doesn't put you in a position to win consistent honours, which is what Liverpool is all about.

My stance would be to sell the odd player who's still in their peak, when there's a viable case that the income solves more problems than those created by their leaving - as evidenced by the sale of Coutinho (again, super rare and niche circumstances) or even if you were to have potentially sold for example a Firmino 18 months ago for circa £70m - £90m. You do essentially have to reinvest the money though and hope the players you buy grow to a greater value than what you've sold.

A near impossible task I think. Good debate though. I think when the competition is so fierce in the PL, it's not possible to do it and still challenge consistently for the Pl itself, you have to have alternative revenue streams beyond player sales that can be refocused onto the playing budget. FSG have actually done a really good job at this and I can imagine in a non-covid world we might be looking at buying one of the big stars this summer.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:08:27 pm
For some reason I thought Nkunku was more of a winger than a midfielder. Another name who I think fits the mold though is Ridle Baku
He's super versatile, can play as a winger, 10 or a striker. I prefer him central as a runner, a player who breaks the lines and can shoot or create. If you look at his numbers, his progressive carries, defensive pressures and shot creating actions are all elite, and he's got 11 G+A in 24 starts which is super productive, with a pretty much even split between playing as a winger on the left and the right, and also as a central attacking midfielder. He just seems to me to have superb versatility where his quality doesn't dip across the positions you ask him to play, a proper modern footballer. He's also been used to being part of a rotation at RBL, because Nagelsmann generally prefers to go with Nkunku when he has overlapping wing backs, so that Nkunku can move inside from wide, but Forsberg comes in for the more possession based approach they carry when they go four at the back.

Baku I love, another very versatile player but given he's a full back/ wide right midfielder, I don't know if he would come to us given Trent's standing. He'd cost a lot too, German international, coming into his peak, had an outstanding season for Wolfsburg with 10 G+A in 28 games, splitting his minutes almost in half between full back and midfield. His front-foot defending numbers are very good, he has the pace to play in a high line and records good progressives. Dim Glas might have a different view - though I know he rates him highly - but I think him a better full back than a midfielder, but he's good there too.

What both players have is huge versatility and enough tools to cover multiple positions - they can both solve different problems. You have the two and all of a sudden you have fantastic cover at RB, RM, CM, CAM, LW and RW, with almost no dilution of quality. Don't be surprised to see Baku at Bayern if Nagelsmann decides not to poach Mukiele or contractually has to stay away from RBL players for a period etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31168 on: Today at 03:21:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:08:27 pm
For some reason I thought Nkunku was more of a winger than a midfielder. Another name who I think fits the mold though is Ridle Baku

Same actually maybe its because the games he played against us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31169 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:08:27 pm
For some reason I thought Nkunku was more of a winger than a midfielder. Another name who I think fits the mold though is Ridle Baku

He's pretty versatile. Strikes me as someone who'd be a midfielder in our system though, as his defensive numbers are great and he's more of a creator than a finisher. Could even be a Firmino stand in if required...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31170 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:36:26 pm
He's pretty versatile. Strikes me as someone who'd be a midfielder in our system though, as his defensive numbers are great and he's more of a creator than a finisher. Could even be a Firmino stand in if required...
Definitely, he has two goals and an assist from 5 games as the more withdrawn central forward when paired in a two with Sorloth/Poulsen.

Statistically he's most productive when Leipzig play him as wide attacking midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31171 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:25:37 pm
In an ideal world we'd be doing that, it's just difficult to justify to fans selling a 29 year old Mo Salah for example, especially in a season such as this where he's the only forward performing convincingly - it also depends on you having the correct replacement lined up who can hit the ground running, otherwise dropping those numbers from your total squad output can really damage you more than the loss of some amount of transfer funds down the line. The amount of planning that needs to go into this to ensure that your squad has a good/mixed age profile is also massive and difficult, because whilst most players do perform to the curve we've talked about, you can have outliers or player's who's peak is less productive but more prolonged etc. You can get situations like we now have, where realistically, Sadio, Mo and Bobby are all in the final throes of what you'd say is their peak and will likely all regress further in the next 18 months - it's potentially already started, though that's an argument for another thread. You then have to replace large tracts of your team in one go, which isn't good for continued cohesion or the ability to keep winning trophies each season. Ideally, you are constantly working on your squad and only making some minor updates each year with the occasional bigger purchase.

Ultimately, as much as this would be great in theory, it requires too many moving parts and making virtually no mistakes in your incoming purchases, otherwise you're just constantly downgrading your squad. My feeling is that if we operated like this as a hard and fast model, we become somewhat of an English Dortmund etc - being lauded for their business and buying players who you then sell on for big profit, but ultimately never achieving what you could because of it. In the above model, we don't sign VVD, Alisson, Salah or Mane because they had all entered the start of their peak. The key in what we've managed to do is identify exactly the moment a player is going to peak and show sustained improvement and then buy them at that exact moment (Salah excluded realistically, and even though VVD cost what he cost he still has gone on to become better at LFC). We've not let them have that one brilliant final season at a club that massively ups their price. We've been truly fantastic at it but it's getting harder and you feel that other clubs are finally catching up somewhat with their use of analytics.

I think the mixed approach we've evidenced - buying 'cheaper' less heralded players for a specific utility alongside marquee signings who are best in class has worked brilliantly so far and shouldn't be too far strayed from as a model, if we can afford to do so. I don't want LFC to ever just become a factory for stars who achieve the biggest successes elsewhere.

On another note, the discussion on scalability, Barefoot Doc is as ever right, scalability can move in either direction, and black and white 'regression' need not necessarily be actually poorer output in a fuller sense - Daka has 27 G+A this season in 23 matches, he's patently going to regress from that, but regression to something like 0.75 of that would still be fantastic. This is purely an example - I'd be extremely interested to see if anyone could apply a model that up and downscales league performance comparatively, somewhat like they used to do (may still do) with the European golden boot, where for example you had to score 30 in Holland to win over someone with 24 in Italy etc. I'm sure there's been attempts at something internally with clubs, I doubt it's something definitive though.

Good post.

A hard sell-to-buy model is very difficult, especially in a league like the PL with this much competition.  Also, adapting to the team, manager, league, etc can be a wild card, and like you say, selling a star like Salah and then replacing him with someone and expecting high output is going to be really difficult to be sustainable.  If we're talking about replacing him with Sancho or Mbappe, that's not really the same model that the likes of Leicester or Dortmund are doing.  It's better to mix it up like we do and get players that are on the cusp of world class (still affordable) with the goal of building a complete team.  Signing an established star works too (if we have the resources).

Lyon had a lot of success with the sell-to-buy model, but they did it at a time when they didn't have consistent competition in Ligue 1.  They were the masters of selling players for big prices (when a younger talent already on the books to replace them).  At the same time, they also sold players when they were younger (not when they were 29/30).  But at some point, you reach a breaking point.  Lyon won 7 straight league titles, but despite some good CL performances, were never a force in Europe.  Were they content with their approach?  I think the breaking point was when Benzema went to Real at such a young age.  A club-trained player that's a fan of the club left at age 21.  How can a club like Lyon have that and compete for European honors?  So they went overboard and bought a ton of players for much bigger money than they had done before.  Kader Keita, Yoann Gourcuff, Michel Bastos, Lisandro Lopez, Aly Cissokho, etc.  Most of these players failed, underperformed, or sold immediately for a big loss.  They began missing CL, got into financial trouble, and sold their high-performers like Lloris, Toulalan, and Pjanic for a pittance.  It wasn't until their academy started producing (N'Jie, Lacazette, Tolisso, Fekir, and soon Aouar) that they got back on track.

We're at a different level compared to the likes of Dortmund and Leicester.  Their sell-to-buy models (and Lyon too) were selling players at a relatively young age.  We've been buying players at the same age (or older) than the players those clubs are selling.  We're currently a "buyer."  Ideally, we'd be good at selling players at their peak for huge money and replacing them with upcoming stars, but most top clubs struggle with that.

There are a couple of options I suppose for sell-to-buy:
-Earlier:  Roma/Leicester/Soton/BVB/French clubs, etc; you're losing players at a younger age.  It's hard to build up a title challenge as you're selling players not at 29 but ages 20-25.
-Later:  What we can try:  sell players at their peak instead (this is what every top club wants to time right)

But that later option is also saying, "we may be giving up a potential title/CL challenge to do a mini-rebuild."  It's hard to break up a potential title-winning team (even if it may be the right thing to do).  It's human nature after all.  Imagine if we sold Firmino, Gini, Mane, and Matip last summer and replaced them with Daka, Jota, Neuhaus, and Konate?  Maybe it would've made sense for a long-term perspective, but not a single person on here would've been happy with that, considering the position we were in to win another title.  And if we sold VVD last summer also?  We'd be having meltdowns all over.  And if we had signed a Sancho/Mbappe as a replacement at forward, that's not really "sell-to-buy".  That's just buying  ;D

Once we have a window to win, most teams would hang on to that team than to break it up voluntarily.  Most of the true sell-to-buy clubs can't build a window of contention.  They have to navigate player sales at younger ages.  They have to accept taking some backwards steps, even when they don't want to.  From where we are, when we sold Coutinho, we went out and signed VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson.  I don't think any of the sell-to-buy clubs would look at that as us doing the same thing they are.  Likewise, if we did sell Salah this summer, we'd probably be expecting to sign Sancho/Mbappe/Haaland.  That's not really the model that the clubs mentioned have been doing.

I'd rather us do what we've done.  Mix in bargains, young talent, and players on the cusp of stardom to build a complete team.  Then, once we're there, take advantage of windows to win (like we did in 19 and 20) and then refresh the team with that same mix above.  Dictate our own future as much as possible.  We're enough of a high-profile team, especially with Klopp, that we don't need a disciplined sell-to-buy approach where we sabotage our own competitive window.  As a top club, we can also sell off squad players, at least during non-pandemic times (something that sell-to-buy clubs don't always do that well).  If we do need to sell stars, we'd need to invest a lot to build a competitive team quickly, not replace them with a bunch of younger, unproven players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31172 on: Today at 04:06:33 pm
Have we really progressed with so called 'bargain' signings? Robertson for sure, but pretty much everyone else has been as close to a sure thing as you can get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31173 on: Today at 04:10:50 pm
Tap-in merchant Romano apparently saying on his podcast that Konate deal is all agreed. We just need to pay Leipzig the buy out money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31174 on: Today at 04:11:40 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:58:54 pm
Good stuff Skipper, mirrors my thoughts and why it's so difficult to get it right and still compete.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:06:33 pm
Have we really progressed with so called 'bargain' signings? Robertson for sure, but pretty much everyone else has been as close to a sure thing as you can get.
I wouldn't say so, to be honest, we've had hits where we've paid the big money (and I don't want to be facetious with the word bargain) and a mixed bag elsewhere - Robertson obviously fantastic, and Matip and Milner very good (maybe not strictly a bargain signing though given they were pre-contract agreements) but you've players like Shaqiri, Minamino, Tsimikas, Davies - all attempts to extract greater output than perceived value, and whilst some may still give us that, it's basically around £40m's worth of punts there.

We do our best stuff signing premium footballers in the last stages of pre-peak production/early stages of peak performance. I'd wager they're still more valuable as sellable assets post-peak too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31175 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:50 pm
Tap-in merchant Romano apparently saying on his podcast that Konate deal is all agreed. We just need to pay Leipzig the buy out money.

Whip round?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31176 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:50 pm
Tap-in merchant Romano apparently saying on his podcast that Konate deal is all agreed. We just need to pay Leipzig the buy out money.

So is it agreed AND we pay the buyout clause or is it sorta agreed and we are about to haggle?

Romano seems a bit of a 'the usual caveats apply' type of guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31177 on: Today at 04:14:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:50 pm
We just need to pay Leipzig the buy out money.

We are fucked then :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31178 on: Today at 04:16:27 pm
Konate deal as in personal terms are all done, we just have to pay the buy out clause on his Leipzig contract. That can't be negotiated.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31179 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:11:40 pm
Good stuff Skipper, mirrors my thoughts and why it's so difficult to get it right and still compete.
I wouldn't say so, to be honest, we've had hits where we've paid the big money (and I don't want to be facetious with the word bargain) and a mixed bag elsewhere - Robertson obviously fantastic, and Matip and Milner very good (maybe not strictly a bargain signing though given they were pre-contract agreements) but you've players like Shaqiri, Minamino, Tsimikas, Davies - all attempts to extract greater output than perceived value, and whilst some may still give us that, it's basically around £40m's worth of punts there.

We do our best stuff signing premium footballers in the last stages of pre-peak production/early stages of peak performance. I'd wager they're still more valuable as sellable assets post-peak too.

Yep. That's why I don't really take much stock in rumours like Raphina. To me they are players who look like they could, maybe do something big in their career but haven't done it or proven it yet.

The likes of Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho were utterly proven. Salah was scoring a load of goals at Roma and previously Fiorentina and the likes of Mane and Jota were getting comfortably double figures and in England as well, at a young age. That's why I look at someone like Neto, who I like, but think he still needs to prove more to get on our radar.

I would be more nervous taking a step down and it opens it up for more players not really hitting the ground running when they arrive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31180 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:18:39 pm
Yep. That's why I don't really take much stock in rumours like Raphina. To me they are players who look like they could, maybe do something big in their career but haven't done it or proven it yet.

The likes of Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho were utterly proven. Salah was scoring a load of goals at Roma and previously Fiorentina and the likes of Mane and Jota were getting comfortably double figures and in England as well, at a young age. That's why I look at someone like Neto, who I like, but think he still needs to prove more to get on our radar.

I would be more nervous taking a step down and it opens it up for more players not really hitting the ground running when they arrive.
En-Nesyri & Isak I think are two of the best options outside the PL in terms of a striker

More so Isak as we dont need another player away at the ANC.

Vlahovic is good but hasnt got the pace of Isak

That said we dont buy players from La Liga since Aspas & Moreno
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31181 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm
Are there any promising attackers who have proven it in the PL this season after playing at a lower level previously?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31182 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:36:30 pm
Are there any promising attackers who have proven it in the PL this season after playing at a lower level previously?
Go on, mention his name, I dare you :no
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31183 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:42:49 pm
Go on, mention his name, I dare you :no

Say his name 5 times in front of the mirror and MD1990 appears.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31184 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm
I think marcus thuram would be a doable signing and one that would suit us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31185 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm
We've got more of a chance getting Lillian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31186 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:07 pm
Say his name 5 times in front of the mirror and MD1990 appears.

What a troubling image.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31187 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm
You don't want to be saying MD1990 in the toilet's though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31188 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:07 pm
Say his name 5 times in front of the mirror and MD1990 appears.
doubt anyone would get that lucky
