Almiron would just strike me as such an odd signing that goes against the grain of what we've had success with in the last few years. 27 now, not hugely productive - albeit in a poor, poor attacking side - does not carry the ball especially effectively, passing stats are poor to borderline average, offers no strength or durability, though is a bit of a pressing machine.
If we're signing someone just to press though I'd back Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Almiron, they look to offer roughly the same production when actually on the ball - ie nothing.
Perhaps they see something in the underlying numbers not readily accessible to the public and think he is capable of recreating the Wijnaldum role - but some of the difficult to measure skills that Wijnaldum is so good at - shielding, passing-lane blocking, ball retention under pressure - do not seem to be in Almiron's wheelhouse.
If it's not a wind up, it's just such a strange transfer and so, so odd to commit a significant outlay too. They may see him as a cheap Wijnaldum replacement but you often get what you pay for and he's an underwhelming failed number 10 in a side that can't create.