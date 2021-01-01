« previous next »
At CB if we do sign Konate and Kabak something will have to give.

Virgil van Djik
Joe Gomez
Joel Matip
Ibrahim Konate*
Ozan Kabak*
Nat Philips
Ben Davies
Rhys Williams

Thats 8, at the very least 3 will have to go.
one thing is for sure we have to a forward in the 40m+ at least range.

No cheap punts like Daka or someone from the Eredivisie.

No excuses this summer if we want to get back near the top
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:32:30 pm
I think wed be open to letting Oxlade-Chamberlain go, but hes injury-prone and on huge wages so that wouldnt be easy. But Id be surprised if Tsimkas and Keita arent still Liverpool players next season.

Take a hit on the fee if need be then - Ox seems like a good lad who'd actually like to play football, which he isn't doing here. He's been fit since December and has played 274 minutes of football. It's not like the incumbents have been smashing it or didn't need a rest. I would have liked to seem him play more actually but if Klopp doesn't trust him enough to contribute more than that, then it's a waste of money keeping him here.

We're not in the same financial league as the likes of Chelsea/City which means we need to be smart with our money. Spending millions a year on wages for players who barely play football for us while we run the same 14 players into the ground is not smart. Our approach to depth for years has been quantity over quality (or arguably, neither...) and we're seeing the end result of that - a core of players who are shot to fucking bits. Klopp alluded as much in a presser the other day, so it's clear he doesn't trust a lot of the squad.
Rhys would probably go on a loan next season while Nat is probably our most "sellable" defender (in terms of ability, age, wages and transfer fee). Small chance Davies would be here as our 5th defender but I don't know if Kabak will stay either. Still can't see us starting next season with less than 5 defenders.
Better get ready for all the news outlet bemoaning our lack of transfer activity due to potentially missing out on top 4
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:14:13 pm
Take a hit on the fee if need be then - Ox seems like a good lad who'd actually like to play football, which he isn't doing here. He's been fit since December and has played 274 minutes of football. It's not like the incumbents have been smashing it or didn't need a rest. I would have liked to seem him play more actually but if Klopp doesn't trust him enough to contribute more than that, then it's a waste of money keeping him here.

We're not in the same financial league as the likes of Chelsea/City which means we need to be smart with our money. Spending millions a year on wages for players who barely play football for us while we run the same 14 players into the ground is not smart. Our approach to depth for years has been quantity over quality (or arguably, neither...) and we're seeing the end result of that - a core of players who are shot to fucking bits. Klopp alluded as much in a presser the other day, so it's clear he doesn't trust a lot of the squad.

Hes also said that he doesnt want or think we need a rebuild, so Im not expecting many to leave permanently beyond the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson and Grujic, potentially with someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum and Adrians wages off the books as free agents.

It sounds like a deal is close to getting done for Konate so money is being made available to spend. If we can supplement that with whatever we raise by finally selling the fringe players we spent last summer trying to get rid of, we should be able to bring a couple more in.

If were in the Europa League next season, our core group of players should be getting a midweek rest for the group stages at least, in which case well need depth.
I'd see if anyone will nibble at Matip for a decent fee, and if not, let go of all of the bottom 4 and bring in a Caleta-Car or similar. We certainly need one more senior CB in addition to Konate who we are comfortable starting a good number of games should it be required. At the very least, if we can't afford/attract the right quality of player, we should be looking for one who fits the system better than the likes of Phillips/Williams/Kabak (i.e. someone quick). Don't know anything about Ben Davies. Doubt we'll ever see him play.

I'd hope the club are confident Konate's injury problems are behind him... going into the season with our 4 best CBs all having massive injury question marks feels a bit like we've learned nothing.
Rhys and Davies arent in the conversation for next season, IMO. Phillips could be kept as backup but much more likely we sell him for a big profit.

That leaves five, which is eminently sensible when you consider that it could take a while for Gomez to get back into the reckoning considering the severity of his injury. And we can revisit it in January - if Virgil, Gomez, Matip and Konate are all looking good then let Kabak go on loan and then maybe move Matip on in the summer.

Im not massively worried about next year. I think with a summer to decompress after a horror season, coupled with the return of Virgil, Hendo etc and the fans, well be back to close to our best. Then add Konate to the mix along with two or three more quality signings and it should be like night and day.
If money is an issue then there is no way we should be signing Konate and Kabak.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:59:53 pm
If money is an issue then there is no way we should be signing Konate and Kabak.

And presumably if it is, we wont. So if we do, it should be taken as a good sign!

Wonder if Ismaila Sarr still has admirers within the club? Probably very difficult to prise out of Watford now theyve been promoted, but seems to have come on a bit during his year in the Championship. My feeling is he could be a target next summer, assuming he performs well in the coming season - a chance to prove himself and wouldnt be sensible to look at him this year when hell be off to AFCON.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:04:01 pm
And presumably if it is, we wont. So if we do, it should be taken as a good sign!

Wonder if Ismaila Sarr still has admirers within the club? Probably very difficult to prise out of Watford now theyve been promoted, but seems to have come on a bit during his year in the Championship. My feeling is he could be a target next summer, assuming he performs well in the coming season - a chance to prove himself and wouldnt be sensible to look at him this year when hell be off to AFCON.

Think that ship has sailed if I'm honest - Sarr would have been the fourth attacker (now Jota) but don't think he's done anything this year to suggest he's a CL level player.

We ought to be looking at bringing in the long term replacements for Mane and Firmino, or cheaper undervalued players to provide a bit of depth. Don't think Sarr falls into either of those categories.
Sarr got 13 goals and 10 assists in the Championship, hes definitely too good for that level, whether hes good enough for us right now Im not too sure. We need someone that will come in to replace Bobby or Mane in the starting lineup. Salah has been carrying them for too long and Jota being out has not helped but its shown we need reinforcements upfront.
It's time to bring in the players looking to win a place in the starting 11.  Similar to how we built this side from 2016 to today.

As the side got better and better, we had players that fell out of the starting 11 for various reasons.  It looks great depth-wise ("Wow, Ox was instrumental in the spring of 2018 and now he's struggling to make the bench.  What depth we have!") on paper, but how many of these players are going to push for a starting 11 spot?  When we have this rash of injuries, are players like Origi going to re-establish themselves?  Injuries have ruined a few of these players as well.  When our starting 11 moved on and the players were fit, we didn't need the squad depth (it sure looked good), but when we need these players again, it's clear they're not the same.

At the same time, the starting 11 being so set means that some signings, like Shaq and Tsimikas, are almost never going to play when others are fit.  They basically become just bench players.  It happens a lot to good sides.  For example, Barcelona used to have loads of players like Denis Suarez, Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes, etc.  How many minutes would these players actually play?  Does Junior Firpo kick on and improve when he never gets a kick?

Given the state of our side now, it's finally time to once again target starting 11 players who see an opportunity to break into the side.  There is plenty of playing time to be won in this team.  Jota and Konate are a start, and we'll need more.  Sure, Salah-Firmino-Mane looked daunting for a while, but as a young forward today, are you watching this Liverpool-Newcastle match thinking you can't get into this side?  Likewise, you look at the midfield and especially the age of the midfielders (in addition to fitness), surely you're thinking you'll be the next Liverpool midfield star?

We may not need a full rebuild, but it's time to get the next group of budding stars who want the chance to step up and establish themselves as world class footballers at this club.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:34:38 pm
Who was that teenage talent who was given a tour of Anfield but decided to go elsewhere (Ajax?) for development time?

Also, based on Balbuena getting sent off, how isn't this a red card also??

https://twitter.com/FortunesAH/status/1386023953857224705?s=19

Literally the exact same thing, only higher if anything.
If an offer came in over £50m for either I'd consider selling Mane or Firmino.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:33:42 pm
Sarr got 13 goals and 10 assists in the Championship, hes definitely too good for that level, whether hes good enough for us right now Im not too sure. We need someone that will come in to replace Bobby or Mane in the starting lineup. Salah has been carrying them for too long and Jota being out has not helped but its shown we need reinforcements upfront.
Jota is superb.
But his goal per mins is probably not sustainable.
Will be a bit of a drop off as shown last 2 weeks.

Mane mentally is shot in front of goal. Bobby cant strike ball cleanly.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:29:49 pm
If an offer came in over £50m for either I'd consider selling Mane or Firmino.

Easily. Especially Firmino but no way anyone is bidding that. Id take 25m.
Think it'd be mad to sell either now (we're not going to get a good fee) unless you're guaranteeing 2/3 50m+ signings in attack
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:38:29 pm
Think it'd be mad to sell either now (we're not going to get a good fee) unless you're guaranteeing 2/3 50m+ signings in attack

Given their ages we're definitely not going to get good fee's for those two now even if they get some form back next season. We've missed the boat on selling one of the front three to finance the next crop. Maybe we could sell Salah but he's the one we have to keep!

I think our main problem is the wage bill. I can't see us being able to shift many first teamers given they're all out of form and on huge money. But realistically how much money can we add to the wage bill if we don't. And that's with improved deals for Ali, Fab, Virg and Mo. Selling the likes of Origi and Shaq won't make much of a dent. You'd really want to move Matip, Ox and Keita as well but it's so unrealistic.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:38:29 pm
Think it'd be mad to sell either now (we're not going to get a good fee) unless you're guaranteeing 2/3 50m+ signings in attack

When do you think we are getting a good fee considering they will only have 2 years left on their contract and be over 30.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:48:03 pm
Given their ages we're definitely not going to get good fee's for those two now even if they get some form back next season. We've missed the boat on selling one of the front three to finance the next crop. Maybe we could sell Salah but he's the one we have to keep!

I think our main problem is the wage bill. I can't see us being able to shift many first teamers given they're all out of form and on huge money. But realistically how much money can we add to the wage bill if we don't. And that's with improved deals for Ali, Fab, Virg and Mo. Selling the likes of Origi and Shaq won't make much of a dent. You'd really want to move Matip, Ox and Keita as well but it's so unrealistic.

A lot of our wage bill is incentivised, will their wages be huge next season if we aren't in the CL?

Think we need to get rid of the ones who don't contribute before deciding on Mane/ Firmino. Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri should be out the door for attackers and one quality attacker in to replace them with Elliott back. If one of Mane/ Firmino go then we will need another
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:48:34 pm
When do you think we are getting a good fee considering they will only have 2 years left on their contract and be over 30.
At this point I'd accept we're not getting fees for them and allow them to run out their contracts, maybe a short extension for one of them. The attack still functions with them in that we're creating chances, it'ss not like the 14/15 shit show where it felt like we couldn't even do that with the players available. That's a good thing to have as part of a rotation whilst we spend the next two seasons bringing in young, quality attackers. If we sell now we need a replacement and someone else to go with them, that's another risk when we also need to sort out the centre back situation.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:53:32 pm
At this point I'd accept we're not getting fees for them and allow them to run out their contracts, maybe a short extension for one of them. The attack still functions with them in that we're creating chances, it'ss not like the 14/15 shit show where it felt like we couldn't even do that with the players available. That's a good thing to have as part of a rotation whilst we spend the next two seasons bringing in young, quality attackers. If we sell now we need a replacement and someone else to go with them, that's another risk when we also need to sort out the centre back situation.

How are we able to afford just letting players go for free?
Might not be the best link but Adam Hlozek looks an interesting prospect. A striker who looks like he knows how to strike the ball with power and accuracy
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:09:19 pm
How are we able to afford just letting players go for free?
Arsenal have spent about £200m net in the last three season without Champions League football. i'm assuming we could do the same, or better over the next three.
I wonder if we could just release all of our players? How feasible it would be. Like KillerHeels says, no one is paying for any of them
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:23:43 pm
Arsenal have spent about £200m net in the last three season without Champions League football. i'm assuming we could do the same, or better over the next three.

In a desperate attempt to get back into the mix. I understand players with relatively small values like Wijnaldum and Can, but we could have to give away the likes of Keita, Ox and Matip for minimal fees but the likes of Mane and Firmino as well?

Plus we have pretty much always been sell to buy.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:29:14 pm
In a desperate attempt to get back into the mix. I understand players with relatively small values like Wijnaldum and Can, but we could have to give away the likes of Keita, Ox and Matip for minimal fees but the likes of Mane and Firmino as well?

Plus we have pretty much always been sell to buy.
I just think selling players who Klopp still likes to use and can still help us create chances isn't the best idea at the moment. Especially as any fee we get isn't going to be that big now. We're never going to know the exact financial situation but it'd be extremely grim to not be able to be able to absorb this and have money made available when other clubs in a worse situation could.

When players age/transfers don't work out it's the sort of thing you have to accept will happen with regards to frees/reduced fees. You're never going to be able to sell.at the perfect time all the time
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:23:43 pm
Arsenal have spent about £200m net in the last three season without Champions League football. i'm assuming we could do the same, or better over the next three.

Oh Pepe.
We need a lethal striker without a shadow of a doubt because goals change games and have a big psychological effect on us and our opponents.

Teams are currently very confident coming up against us because they know that we'll struggle to score. If we've been scoring, every player will look better.

Now that we aren't, everyone's apparently ***** and we need a fire sale.


Also, think Mané and Salah's technical limitations have be laid bare by the park-the-bus tactics teams use against us. It's not uncommon for them to miscontrol the ball at key moments and they struggle to beat players in tight spaces don't possess reliable technique. That's one of the reasons why we don't seem to move the ball quickly enough.

We need wingers that have reliable ball control and technique in tight spaces like Raphinha and Saint-Maximin.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:23:43 pm
Arsenal have spent about £200m net in the last three season without Champions League football. i'm assuming we could do the same, or better over the next three.

Arsenal had a massive cash pile which theyd built up from years of non-competing and non-spending, as well as making a shit load from player sales too.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:29:54 pm
Arsenal had a massive cash pile which theyd built up from years of non-competing and non-spending, as well as making a shit load from player sales too.
Arsenal have not made a shit load from sales. Also we have much higher revenue than them

Last 5 years spending Arsenal
16/17 9m In  101.74m out  92m net spend

17/18  142m In 137m  out +4m net spend

18/19 7m In 72m out  65m net spend

19/20 48m in 144m out 96m net spend

20/21 16m in 76m out   59m net spend

Liverpool last 5 years

16/17 76m in 71.9m out +4.93m net spend

17/18 166m in 156m out +9.56m net spend

18/19 37m in 163m out  123m net spend

19/20 37m in 9.3m out +28.08 net spend

20/21 38m in 76m out  35m net spend


As you can see Arsenal have not sold as well as us. They have a higher net spend.
Despite no CL football in 3 years.

No more excuses for FSG this summer
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:09:29 pm
Do we even have that though?

All we have beyond the front 3 is Jota. Shaqiri and Origi not trusted (probably rightfully), Minamino shipped out.

£80m spent on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita and they can't get a game ahead of an awful (and departing) Wijnaldum and 35 year old Milner.

Tsimikas has played what, 200 mins of football for us this year?

Honestly, we should be clearing out half the squad, bringing in a few players who we envisage actually contributing and supplementing that with youth players if necessary. Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams should all be sold. Use the wages and what little transfer fees we get to bring in 2-3 players who will actually make a difference. Our "depth" is fucking miles behind the other top clubs.

I think Keita fucked up his last chance this season vs Real Madrid, he was awful in that half he played, after being trusted in such a huge match, and yes, not the only one, but he had very little credit in the bank to fall back on.

But yeah, its just mad how in one season what I think most thought would be a squad to rely on for 2 or 3 more seasons of their prime years have basically destroyed that idea. Sure, a lot down to injuries, and yes, its cruel that the pandemic has of course had an effect too, but if its more than that now, then its a problem. Is the lack of form of someone like Mane just down to having played so much football, or is it something else, cos hes so poor at the moment, may as well have played with 10 today.   But the problem is, if it more than just fatique and confidence, then we have a huge problem, as its going to be impossible to shift a lot of players this summer. 

This season and the pandemic has possibly robbed this club of an awful lot, a squad in crisis right now, but likely without the finances to do much about it quickly. 
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:47:58 pm
I think Keita fucked up his last chance this season vs Real Madrid, he was awful in that half he played, after being trusted in such a huge match, and yes, not the only one, but he had very little credit in the bank to fall back on.

But yeah, its just mad how in one season what I think most thought would be a squad to rely on for 2 or 3 more seasons of their prime years have basically destroyed that idea. Sure, a lot down to injuries, and yes, its cruel that the pandemic has of course had an effect too, but if its more than that now, then its a problem. Is the lack of form of someone like Mane just down to having played so much football, or is it something else, cos hes so poor at the moment, may as well have played with 10 today.   But the problem is, if it more than just fatique and confidence, then we have a huge problem, as its going to be impossible to shift a lot of players this summer. 

This season and the pandemic has possibly robbed this club of an awful lot, a squad in crisis right now, but likely without the finances to do much about it quickly.
I think a team like Dortmund or even Leipzig would take Keita for 20m. Leicester have been linked as well

Ox will be tougher to move on.

Origi & Shaq I think would only make 10m combined now. Both would only attract bottom half clubs.
Were not taking a £30m hit on Keita.

And if we get rid of Origi and Shaqiri permanently, it will be for more than £10m combined.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:00:41 pm
Were not taking a £30m hit on Keita.

And if we get rid of Origi and Shaqiri permanently, it will be for more than £10m combined.

Yep. We are not taking a 30m hit on Keita.

We will be taking a 50m hit on him.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:00:41 pm
Were not taking a £30m hit on Keita.

And if we get rid of Origi and Shaqiri permanently, it will be for more than £10m combined.
I think if someone offered 20m for Naby, we will probably take it. Can't see it happening though.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:09:34 pm
Yep. We are not taking a 30m hit on Keita.

We will be taking a 50m hit on him.

We probably wont be taking any sort of hit as the chances are hes still going to be a Liverpool player next season. Like Firmino and Mane will be.

Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:11:28 pm
I think if someone offered 20m for Naby, we will probably take it. Can't see it happening though.

I dont think theres any chance of Michael Edwards agreeing to sell Keita for £20m.
