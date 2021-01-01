I cant see teams being willing to invest heavily wage and fee wise in a player who may not have enough seasons at the top of his game left to justify it. its a tough situation though with the contracts though for sure.



This is where we have a quandary.If the above is true and teams would be reluctant to pay a high wage and fee for Mane, we are potentially in a position where we either give him a new contract at risk, let him run down his contract and leave on a free or sell for below his market value to tempt teams.The same argument was there for Wijnaldum a season or 2 ago. The same conversation is there for Salah and Firmino who are in the same contract situation and at a similar age.I suspect we may use next season to evaluate where players are at. It's a risky strategy and could mean values decrease or players just run down the last year of their contract. At the moment, for a variety of reasons, I wouldn't be whacking out new long term contracts to the likes of Mane, Firmino, Keita, AOC, Shaqiri, Henderson who all have 2 years left come this summer. It would be a watching brief depending on how players perform and retain fitness in 2021/22. VvD I would give a new contract to if his injury is cleared up. Fabinho I'd making a priority for a new contract this summer.