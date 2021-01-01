« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 764 765 766 767 768 [769]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1276251 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,218
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30720 on: Today at 10:11:35 am »
Please don't sign Almiron. Crap player.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30721 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Not sure how reliable this person is, but....

Quote
Konate and Almiron to Liverpool to be announced in the next week. Konate £32 million buy out and Almiron £24 million plus add-ons. John Henry very keen to draw a line under ESL saga and get back some goodwill with the fans.

@MelissaReddy_
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30722 on: Today at 10:26:12 am »
Great stuff. Any chance we could get one of the Longstaff brothers too? That will go a long way to mending the rift.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30723 on: Today at 10:27:28 am »
Quote
Liverpool are interested in 23-year old Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri. Sevilla will ask for more than £39M. [@Estadio_ED
 / @Footmercato]
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30724 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 10:26:12 am
Great stuff. Any chance we could get one of the Longstaff brothers too? That will go a long way to mending the rift.

Thats a bit far fetched, they're crap
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30725 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:27:28 am


On En-Nesyri, I'm wary of signing someone who will be off to AFCON in January along with Salah and Mane.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30726 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Guilem Ballague was on the Whistleblow Wednesday podcast last night and said we're apparently getting a forward. He can speak English but isn't English. He's right footed but prefers to play from the left and can play upfront on his own or with a strike partner too.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30727 on: Today at 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:38:17 am
Guilem Ballague was on the Whistleblow Wednesday podcast last night and said we're apparently getting a forward. He can speak English but isn't English. He's right footed but prefers to play from the left and can play upfront on his own or with a strike partner too.

Were reports in France a few weeks back that Kylian wants to play from the left in the future at PSG or his next move. Great English too. JUST SAYING!!
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30728 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:20:24 am
Not sure how reliable this person is, but....
Think she has deleted the tweet now mate. Probably to make sure what happened with VVD doesn't happen again. It's fairly well known that both of these transfers are happening though.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30729 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:38:17 am
Guilem Ballague was on the Whistleblow Wednesday podcast last night and said we're apparently getting a forward. He can speak English but isn't English. He's right footed but prefers to play from the left and can play upfront on his own or with a strike partner too.

Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30730 on: Today at 10:51:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:11:35 am
Please don't sign Almiron. Crap player.

thats the caliber of players we will be signing without the ESL money




 ::)
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30731 on: Today at 11:11:18 am »
Seems very much "up in the air", we have a few players that could or seem to be heading out the door, Ox, Gini and Shaq, to name a few. Then we have Minamino, where does he fit in after the loan. Will any of our fullbacks ever get a rest, will Tsimikas ever get a game?

Then we have the Bobby and Mane conundrums, both have earnt a lot of respect for their previous efforts but neither seem to be in very stellar form anymore, keep one and sell one? Id love to keep both personally but it could backfire, I believe one will be off though. I shouldnt actually care if we sign a Mbappe or Sancho or anyone but perhaps we do need to shake up or front line with someone of reasonable talent. Lets face it, Ali and VVD were world class and certainly not work in progress when we nabbed them on record deals, they both made a huge difference.

With the Euros going on I would expect most deals to be concluded about now, hence hearing so many rumours. Going to be a looong summer.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30732 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:20:24 am
Not sure how reliable this person is, but....


That's one way of getting the fans back onside. I mean, we do need a defender given Van Dijk and Gomez will be coming back from long term injuries and Matip's unreliability and Konate seems to fit the bill (injury questions notwithstanding) but the real diamond would be Almiron. We'd be able to give Mane and Salah more a rest (Mane in particular looks like he needs one) and he should be entering his peak years about now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30733 on: Today at 11:20:31 am »
CaughtOffside journos :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30734 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »

Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:11:18 am
Seems very much "up in the air", we have a few players that could or seem to be heading out the door, Ox, Gini and Shaq, to name a few. Then we have Minamino, where does he fit in after the loan. Will any of our fullbacks ever get a rest, will Tsimikas ever get a game?

Then we have the Bobby and Mane conundrums, both have earnt a lot of respect for their previous efforts but neither seem to be in very stellar form anymore, keep one and sell one? Id love to keep both personally but it could backfire, I believe one will be off though. I shouldnt actually care if we sign a Mbappe or Sancho or anyone but perhaps we do need to shake up or front line with someone of reasonable talent. Lets face it, Ali and VVD were world class and certainly not work in progress when we nabbed them on record deals, they both made a huge difference.

With the Euros going on I would expect most deals to be concluded about now, hence hearing so many rumours. Going to be a looong summer.



Unless Bobby or Sadio Mane want to leave, I wouldnt be looking to sell either. We need to strengthen, and selling one wouldnt be doing that, because I am not sure the club would actually be able to get a big fee for either, partly covid related, partly lack of form, partly because teams will look to spend bigger fees on younger players. So without a big fee, they cant then spend a big fee on an instant first 11 replacement who is a significant upgrade.

IF they are looking to bring in a forward, then Id think itd be a younger forward to replace the likes of Origi who surely has no future here, and they will have to try and move this summer regardless of fees. So someone whod be a big upgrade talent wise than Origi - a player who can compete but also improve significantly, so no one gets comfortable. So no more guaranteed starts for players like Firmino and Mane when they are going through long stretches of contributing far too little. Jota of course helps massively in that regard, and the way hes played this season, he should soon be seen as very much a first choice.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30735 on: Today at 11:29:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:23:14 am
Unless Bobby or Sadio Mane want to leave, I wouldnt be looking to sell either. We need to strengthen, and selling one wouldnt be doing that, because I am not sure the club would actually be able to get a big fee for either, partly covid related, partly lack of form, partly because teams will look to spend bigger fees on younger players. So without a big fee, they cant then spend a big fee on an instant first 11 replacement who is a significant upgrade.

IF they are looking to bring in a forward, then Id think itd be a younger forward to replace the likes of Origi who surely has no future here, and they will have to try and move this summer regardless of fees. So someone whod be a big upgrade talent wise than Origi - a player who can compete but also improve significantly, so no one gets comfortable. So no more guaranteed starts for players like Firmino and Mane when they are going through long stretches of contributing far too little. Jota of course helps massively in that regard, and the way hes played this season, he should soon be seen as very much a first choice.

The concern though is that both Mane and Salah will have one year left on their contracts this season. Manes value has peaked and will be on the way down so if we are hoping to bank on him to be sold eventually to bring in the next superstar, then we dont have much of a window left.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30736 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
After what just happened, I wouldn't expect any "star" player to leave this summer.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30737 on: Today at 11:38:51 am »
Almiron?

FFS. Mid-table quality at best.

Please don't let this be true.


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30738 on: Today at 11:40:17 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:51 am
Almiron?

FFS. Mid-table quality at best.

Please don't let this be true.

Done deal by looks of it. £24m up front isn't too bad a fee, but the £10m add ons are a bit steep.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30739 on: Today at 11:42:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:23:14 am
Unless Bobby or Sadio Mane want to leave, I wouldnt be looking to sell either. We need to strengthen, and selling one wouldnt be doing that, because I am not sure the club would actually be able to get a big fee for either, partly covid related, partly lack of form, partly because teams will look to spend bigger fees on younger players. So without a big fee, they cant then spend a big fee on an instant first 11 replacement who is a significant upgrade.

IF they are looking to bring in a forward, then Id think itd be a younger forward to replace the likes of Origi who surely has no future here, and they will have to try and move this summer regardless of fees. So someone whod be a big upgrade talent wise than Origi - a player who can compete but also improve significantly, so no one gets comfortable. So no more guaranteed starts for players like Firmino and Mane when they are going through long stretches of contributing far too little. Jota of course helps massively in that regard, and the way hes played this season, he should soon be seen as very much a first choice.

Completely forgot about Origi! We have and hopefully can sell a few players on to generate funds. The covid factor is big, it affects us selling but broadly speaking, it affects all clubs to (bar the oil fc). The hope then is we may be able to cut a good deal on a quality player from somewhere.

I personally do hope Mane and Bobby just need a good summer rest and decent pre-season, exceptional players for us for years now.

As a wildcard, if funds need generating and covid is too big a factor, id take a punt on Suarez, if it were possible, for a couple of seasons. Guy is the best of the best, knows the club well and is frankly a goal machine. Wouldnt grumble if that was to happen, surely an upgrade on Origi, despite his age.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30740 on: Today at 11:44:04 am »
If, say, Salah was out for a while (and assuming Mane and/or Firmino don't recover their previous peak form), would you be confident on smashing teams with Almiron playing a long stretch of games?

He's several tiers down from the kind of quality Salah and peak-Mane bring.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30741 on: Today at 11:44:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:51 am
Almiron?

FFS. Mid-table quality at best.

Please don't let this be true.
Im sorry but you clearly dont watch enough football. Hes a top level player playing for a shit team. He can do it all, hes our Dirk Kuyt type signing and what Park was for Utd. Dont write a player off before theyve kicked a ball for us, I think the fans are going to love him.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30742 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Mad that people are turning their noses up at Almiron.  He would be a great fit for our front three and could easily replace any of them when called upon.  Anything under £40m is a bargain.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30743 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:29:24 am
The concern though is that both Mane and Salah will have one year left on their contracts this season. Manes value has peaked and will be on the way down so if we are hoping to bank on him to be sold eventually to bring in the next superstar, then we dont have much of a window left.

I just dont see them being able to if they wanted to go that route. Id suggest his value is way down from the player of last season, to the point where theyd struggle to sell for a fee big enough to make it worth while this summer. Not just a lack of form thing of course, but just a whole lot of reasons, all adding up to it being a tough time to likely do a transfer like that. Teams who want to invest heavily in a forward will surely look to younger players first, pace of course has been a big factor to Sadios game, as it is for a lot of wide forwards, and he has struggled in that area a lot this season. I cant see teams being willing to invest heavily wage and fee wise in a player who may not have enough seasons at the top of his game left to justify it.  its a tough situation though with the contracts though for sure.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30744 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:44:04 am
If, say, Salah was out for a while (and assuming Mane and/or Firmino don't recover their previous peak form), would you be confident on smashing teams with Almiron playing a long stretch of games?

He's several tiers down from the kind of quality Salah and peak-Mane bring.

I get what you're saying, but his underlying stats are elite.

His attempted touches, potential dribbles and key passes noticed are all the best in Europe. In a better team there's every chance his five goals this season could multiply by 3 or 4.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30745 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:49:53 am
Mad that people are turning their noses up at Almiron.  He would be a great fit for our front three and could easily replace any of them when called upon.  Anything under £40m is a bargain.

I can never tell if people are fishing about him. I err towards yes because I refuse to believe anybody thinks hes good at football.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30746 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:59:35 am
I get what you're saying, but his underlying stats are elite.

His attempted touches, potential dribbles and key passes noticed are all the best in Europe. In a better team there's every chance his five goals this season could multiply by 3 or 4.
This. Very high on the xR, zT, oW, xQ, aT and pD and low on the vD, uX, hD and pR.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30747 on: Today at 12:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:40:17 am
Done deal by looks of it. £24m up front isn't too bad a fee, but the £10m add ons are a bit steep.

We got Minamino for £7.25m. Has better stats, also plays attacking midfield, same height, and a year younger.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30748 on: Today at 12:20:49 pm »
Some of you fuckers are so gullible.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30749 on: Today at 12:27:49 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:16:58 pm
We got Minamino for £7.25m. Has better stats, also plays attacking midfield, same height, and a year younger.

Sorry but Minamino doesn't have better stats. Almirons are fantastic.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30750 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:27:49 pm
Sorry but Minamino doesn't have better stats. Almirons are fantastic.

I bet his headless chicken stat is amazing
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30751 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
4 goals 1 assist this season is not to be scoffed at. Hes playing for a shite team with a shite manager, as a Gini replacement we should be looking at the Longstaff brothers. Plenty of potential, remember the goal against Utd?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30752 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:16:58 pm
We got Minamino for £7.25m. Has better stats, also plays attacking midfield, same height, and a year younger.

Minamino is likely to be sold to fund him. I'd not be surprised to see Mane go and Almeron to be the starter from that left side as his stats from that position are generational.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30753 on: Today at 12:44:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:20:24 am
Not sure how reliable this person is, but....

Reddy is a trusted source for us.

If like others have said she has deleted it might be an issue, not the smartest thing to put though when we play Newcastle in 2 days
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30754 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm »
If Konate is close to done this far ahead of the window, hopefully we can get deals for a midfielder and forward sorted early in the summer and well be in good shape if we can move the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson and Grujic on permanently and have our injured players back for next season.

I wasnt expecting more than one CB to come in but Ive been impressed enough by Kabak to hope we sign him permanently and think £18m would be a really good deal for us. Konate, Kabak, a quality midfielder and attacker and that would be an excellent summer.

Just the small matter of sorting extensions for VVD, Fabinho, Mane, Salah and a couple of others then...
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,202
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30755 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:44:18 pm
Reddy is a trusted source for us.

If like others have said she has deleted it might be an issue, not the smartest thing to put though when we play Newcastle in 2 days

Shit didnt even think of that. Cant imagine Ashley is the sort to care too much though
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30756 on: Today at 12:49:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:46:52 pm
Shit didnt even think of that. Cant imagine Ashley is the sort to care too much though

Prob why she deleted it, maybe a bit of backlash from the players representatives to avoid their fans traveling en masse to Anfield to protest outside the ground. Can't imagine they're too happy at the prospect of losing someone with his underlying generational numbers who looks prime to burst into the big time next season.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30757 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:08:04 am
A lot of those problems are resolved from just getting our centre backs back. We can push higher, squeeze the game and keep the ball better when playing out from defence.
If they come back at the same level and even then it'll take time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 764 765 766 767 768 [769]   Go Up
« previous next »
 