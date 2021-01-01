Seems very much "up in the air", we have a few players that could or seem to be heading out the door, Ox, Gini and Shaq, to name a few. Then we have Minamino, where does he fit in after the loan. Will any of our fullbacks ever get a rest, will Tsimikas ever get a game?



Then we have the Bobby and Mane conundrums, both have earnt a lot of respect for their previous efforts but neither seem to be in very stellar form anymore, keep one and sell one? Id love to keep both personally but it could backfire, I believe one will be off though. I shouldnt actually care if we sign a Mbappe or Sancho or anyone but perhaps we do need to shake up or front line with someone of reasonable talent. Lets face it, Ali and VVD were world class and certainly not work in progress when we nabbed them on record deals, they both made a huge difference.



With the Euros going on I would expect most deals to be concluded about now, hence hearing so many rumours. Going to be a looong summer.



