Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:21:14 pm
If Konate is done. One midfielder & one attacker & job is done?
Yeah i think that would be fine.

I think Gomez next season can olay at RB at times to give Trent a rest,
Tsimikas hopefully improves in training.
We could go 3 at the back as well. Virgil, Gomez and Konate.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:21:14 pm
If Konate is done. One midfielder & one attacker & job is done?

Being greedy but I think in an ideal world we do three signings across midfield and attack. Deeper midfielder to replace Gini, someone who can play wide or as our most attacking midfielder, and a proper forward. Don't expect that to happen though.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:39:17 pm
Or they buy neither and say that's what happens when we don't have anymore money coming in  ;D

Sadly this is probably the more likely scenario.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 04:47:30 pm
Sadly this is probably the more likely scenario.

Weird thing to say after reports we've agreed a £32m deal for Konate.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:29 pm
Weird thing to say after reports we've agreed a £32m deal for Konate.

OR, hear me out, they've already sold the club and this is being financed by our new secret owners

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:29 pm
Weird thing to say after reports we've agreed a £32m deal for Konate.

It obviously means someone's off for big money in the summer.

My money's on Ben Davies for £65m.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:21:14 pm
If Konate is done. One midfielder & one attacker & job is done?

That's what I believed but now I am not so sure. There are so many players with question marks hanging over their heads. We have a bucket load of players to off load and that's before you start bringing in players like Matip, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain. There are still questions over players like Firmino and Mane and also questions around all those players who have 2 years left on their contract.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:29 pm
Weird thing to say after reports we've agreed a £32m deal for Konate.

One report though. From a journalist with no connections to us. For CaughOffside.

Still believing it though.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:57:57 pm
One report though. From a journalist with no connections to us. For CaughOffside.

Still believing it though.

I too believe every journalist who tells me what I want to hear is reliable, and all the ones who burst my bubble are frauds who work at KFC  ;D
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:55:10 pm
That's what I believed but now I am not so sure. There are so many players with question marks hanging over their heads. We have a bucket load of players to off load and that's before you start bringing in players like Matip, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain. There are still questions over players like Firmino and Mane and also questions around all those players who have 2 years left on their contract.


Also, I'm thinking John Henry will find a way to spend a little this summer, as part of a PR, "we're in this for you fans type deal".

If I'm wrong, we're in for a summer of protests which will do no ones mental health any good.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:53:43 pm
OR, hear me out, they've already sold the club and this is being financed by our new secret owners



Never go full Everton 👀
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:34 pm
Henry better pray he gives us Mbappe as well then.

LeBron is responsible for that one
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:13:46 pm
LeBron is responsible for that one

Why, what did he do wrong?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Well...


Brilliant stuff by the owners , you can't really fault them so far today
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:27:21 pm
Why, what did he do wrong?

Space Jam 2.
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 05:43:21 pm

Brilliant stuff by the owners , you can't really fault them so far today

I heard Henry warmed his milk up for his Weetabix this morning.
Konate is done?


Says who?
