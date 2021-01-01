That's what I believed but now I am not so sure. There are so many players with question marks hanging over their heads. We have a bucket load of players to off load and that's before you start bringing in players like Matip, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain. There are still questions over players like Firmino and Mane and also questions around all those players who have 2 years left on their contract.
Also, I'm thinking John Henry will find a way to spend a little this summer, as part of a PR, "we're in this for you fans type deal".
If I'm wrong, we're in for a summer of protests which will do no ones mental health any good.