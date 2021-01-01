The bottom line here is FSG and Henry wanted a huge boost in revenue that would then be made available to the club ---some of it.



Without that, and without FFP that's worth a squirt of piss, I'm not sure FSG can take us much further. There is a huge rebalancing act coming between those clubs that have owners with oil or gas in the ground somewhere AND those that don't.



And then there is the bloody pandemic.



For now, I think FSG will keep quiet and may use this summer for some positive PR. If that means a player or two, let's see where we are. The fact remains, if Liverpool are to compete with City and Chelsea for the remaining time Klopp has in his contract, some "reasonable" level of investment is required. And I'm not talking about 500k a week for the Blonde Predator either.



By trying to keep pace with the financially-doped clubs, Real & Barca have driven themselves to the edge of bankruptcy (although neither will be allowed to actually fail by the Spanish authorities) and Juve are also on that road. Man U have seen their borrowings (and interest payments) soar.We got lucky with inflated sales values of some players, which, alongside bringing in possibly the greatest manager on the planet and getting our recruitment almost spot on, has given us a golden period for very little net outlay. But that's not sustainable.Until recently Arsenal were perennial CL'ers but a few poor years of recruitment and they're fucked. They don't have the resources (despite being perpetually top-10 biggest clubs in the world) to elbow their way back in. Spurs had a 'golden generation' and a great manager, but still didn't win anything (and twice lost out in the league to a financially doped team).Meanwhile, Chelsea tanked for a couple of seasons and then, in the middle of a pandemic that's financially fucking-up the finances of almost every other club, went out and spent nearly a quarter billion quid to try to get it right again.We're getting closer to the point where this has to come to a head.We're not too bad at the present time - we've had a low net spend over the past several years and I think we've been 'saving' for when the rebuild needs to start. I'm hoping that this summer sees a couple of strong signings. Mbappe would be lovely.