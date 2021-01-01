« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1273367 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30640 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm
Ollie Watkins it is then lads.

I think John Henry dreamt up the ESL as ruse, knowing the backlash and that he'd eventually have to pull out, thereby not being able to buy Mbappe, leading to Ollie Watkins joining this summer.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30641 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Bissouma showing his quality again today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30642 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Bissouma showing his quality again today.

He's good isn't he? Big presence in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30643 on: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
He's good isn't he? Big presence in midfield.

Could do with his energy considering how we got on in the second half last night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30644 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
He's good isn't he? Big presence in midfield.

Absolutely. With all games being on TV I've had the chance to watch a lot of their games. He's been very good every time and stood out against bigger names.

Gini on steroids.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30645 on: Today at 12:26:21 am »
No windfall from ESL and only way is the usual way to buy players. That's from selling them. So who goes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30646 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:26:21 am
No windfall from ESL and only way is the usual way to buy players. That's from selling them. So who goes?
When was the last time you've been in Salah's thread?  ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30647 on: Today at 01:16:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:26:21 am
No windfall from ESL and only way is the usual way to buy players. That's from selling them. So who goes?

Quite a few actually.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30648 on: Today at 01:17:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:26:21 am
No windfall from ESL and only way is the usual way to buy players. That's from selling them. So who goes?

Can we sell Ollie Watkins and Almeron?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30649 on: Today at 01:26:52 am »
Yeah but RAWK would be up in arms. Will make the recent event's look like child's play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30650 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
Leeds game showed for me again.
We need pace & athleticism in our squad. How many points have we lost in the last 15 mins after folding & can run. Ive lost count. Leicester & Man City a combined 6 goals conceded in the last 15 mins.

No more slow players like Minamino & Thiago(who should come good with legs around him).
Watching Brighton last night Bissouma would be great just get him to stop the shots from long range
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30651 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:58:35 am
Leeds game showed for me again.
We need pace & athleticism in our squad. How many points have we lost in the last 15 mins after folding & can run. Ive lost count. Leicester & Man City a combined 6 goals conceded in the last 15 mins.

No more slow players like Minamino & Thiago(who should come good with legs around him).
Watching Brighton last night Bissouma would be great just get him to stop the shots from long range

A lot of those problems are resolved from just getting our centre backs back. We can push higher, squeeze the game and keep the ball better when playing out from defence.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30652 on: Today at 10:20:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:08:04 am
A lot of those problems are resolved from just getting our centre backs back. We can push higher, squeeze the game and keep the ball better when playing out from defence.
yeah fair point less distance for the midfield to run as well. So will help.
But we have Milner(been great) 35,Henderson 31 in summer. Thiago 30.

These guys need rotation. Henderson picking up alot of injuries.
Keita & Ox are not reliable. Jones was a loss monday night.

Think we need a Bissouma in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30653 on: Today at 01:17:18 pm »
The bottom line here is FSG and Henry wanted a huge boost in revenue that would then be made available to the club ---some of it.

Without that, and without FFP that's worth a squirt of piss, I'm not sure FSG can take us much further. There is a huge rebalancing act coming between those clubs that have owners with oil or gas in the ground somewhere AND those that don't.

And then there is the bloody pandemic.

For now, I think FSG will keep quiet and may use this summer for some positive PR. If that means a player or two, let's see where we are. The fact remains, if Liverpool are to compete with City and Chelsea for the remaining time Klopp has in his contract, some "reasonable" level of investment is required. And I'm not talking about 500k a week for the Blonde Predator either.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30654 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm »
All this time it's been hinted it was Konate OR Kabak but not both. I get the feeling FSG will make it so that we're getting both now. PR works begins my friends.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30655 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:59 pm
All this time it's been hinted it was Konate OR Kabak but not both. I get the feeling FSG will make it so that we're getting both now. PR works begins my friends.

Or they buy neither and say that's what happens when we don't have anymore money coming in  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30656 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:17:18 pm
The bottom line here is FSG and Henry wanted a huge boost in revenue that would then be made available to the club ---some of it.

Without that, and without FFP that's worth a squirt of piss, I'm not sure FSG can take us much further. There is a huge rebalancing act coming between those clubs that have owners with oil or gas in the ground somewhere AND those that don't.

And then there is the bloody pandemic.

For now, I think FSG will keep quiet and may use this summer for some positive PR. If that means a player or two, let's see where we are. The fact remains, if Liverpool are to compete with City and Chelsea for the remaining time Klopp has in his contract, some "reasonable" level of investment is required. And I'm not talking about 500k a week for the Blonde Predator either.

By trying to keep pace with the financially-doped clubs, Real & Barca have driven themselves to the edge of bankruptcy (although neither will be allowed to actually fail by the Spanish authorities) and Juve are also on that road. Man U have seen their borrowings (and interest payments) soar.

We got lucky with inflated sales values of some players, which, alongside bringing in possibly the greatest manager on the planet and getting our recruitment almost spot on, has given us a golden period for very little net outlay. But that's not sustainable.

Until recently Arsenal were perennial CL'ers but a few poor years of recruitment and they're fucked. They don't have the resources (despite being perpetually top-10 biggest clubs in the world) to elbow their way back in. Spurs had a 'golden generation' and a great manager, but still didn't win anything (and twice lost out in the league to a financially doped team).

Meanwhile, Chelsea tanked for a couple of seasons and then, in the middle of a pandemic that's financially fucking-up the finances of almost every other club, went out and spent nearly a quarter billion quid to try to get it right again.

We're getting closer to the point where this has to come to a head.


We're not too bad at the present time - we've had a low net spend over the past several years and I think we've been 'saving' for when the rebuild needs to start. I'm hoping that this summer sees a couple of strong signings. Mbappe would be lovely.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30657 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
Well...

Quote
Konate to Liverpool is a done deal. The deal will be official on the May 1st for £32m.

[@LeahSmith_]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30658 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Well...

Not sure how reliable a reporter from Caught Offside is, but I'm choosing to believe this 100%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30659 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
She's got links to the mancs as a journo who have also  been interested in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30660 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Why May 1st?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30661 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:42:24 pm
Why May 1st?

Could be when his release clause kicks in possibly. I recall Werner's had a start and end date.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30662 on: Today at 03:45:15 pm »
Is he currently playing or still having injury problems?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30663 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:42:24 pm
Why May 1st?
Possibly when his clause comes into effect?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30664 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
10 days countdown to Konate begins.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30665 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:45:15 pm
Is he currently playing or still having injury problems?

hes fit now, but doesnt start much, he was an unused sub in the game last night, but did start the game at the weekend.

Hes 4th choice really there now.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30666 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm »
Well the PR offensive started early  :-X :-X ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30667 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:20 pm
hes fit now, but doesnt play much, he was a sub last night, but did start the game at the weekend.

Hes 4th choice really there now.

Because they know he's off, because he's not fit, or because he's shitter than the other 3?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30668 on: Today at 03:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:20 pm
hes fit now, but doesnt start much, he was an unused sub in the game last night, but did start the game at the weekend.

Hes 4th choice really there now.

Is that because they have a settled backline or because he's not performing?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30669 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:48:21 pm
Well the PR offensive started early  :-X :-X ;D

Henry better pray he gives us Mbappe as well then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30670 on: Today at 03:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:48:50 pm
Because they know he's off, because he's not fit, or because he's shitter than the other 3?  ;D

I think it's just cos hes missed so much during Nagelsmanns time there, hes just relied on Upamecano, Klosterman and Orban more! Its not a talent issue for sure!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30671 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Upermacano and Klosterman who are the first choice centre backs this season got their arse handed to them by us this season of all season's where we've been crap mostly.  ;D
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:34 pm
Henry better pray he gives us Mbappe as well then.

..and Haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30673 on: Today at 03:54:16 pm »
Konate has been fit now since the start of February. But he has only started 3 of the league games played in that time.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30674 on: Today at 03:55:02 pm »
