LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:12:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:37:10 am
He is playing for Steve Bruce and Newcastle, similar things were said about Mane in the summer we signed him.

And I'd be happy to be proven wrong. Nothing better. But I just cannot see it. He lacks all the attributes that made Mané a success. Still stand by my post that I have zero confidence in Almiron. Until he signs of course! Then he's the second coming  ;D
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:12:52 pm
And I'd be happy to be proven wrong. Nothing better. But I just cannot see it. He lacks all the attributes that made Mané a success. Still stand by my post that I have zero confidence in Almiron. Until he signs of course! Then he's the second coming  ;D

His underlying stats are phenomenal. Top of the league for successfully attempted take ons and through balls seen
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:28:11 pm
Well bugger me sideways.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:41:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:56 pm
Joey Lynton is the one we need.

I think we may have to sell Salah if we wanted to afford both Joel Linton and Almiron.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
What do people think of Jozy Altidore as a back-up to Jota?

Provides a plan B and has a solid scoring record in MLS.
Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
What do people think of Jozy Altidore as a back-up to Jota?

Provides a plan B and has a solid scoring record in MLS.

I'd rather have Freddy Adu
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
Could do without the stupid, immature shit about Joelinton and Altidore  :wanker Its meant to be a thread for genuine transfer news, I know it annoys me when I see the actual news buried by stuff like that (and puns)
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:48:17 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
Could do without the stupid, immature shit about Joelinton and Altidore  :wanker Its meant to be a thread for genuine transfer news, I know it annoys me when I see the actual news buried by stuff like that (and puns)

Sorry Lobo but not all of us are onboard the Almiron train. Altidore has proven in MLS that he can do what Almiron can, and more. He would also cost a fraction. On a two year deal, it just makes sense.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm
Almiron doesn't even have tracks for his train.
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 08:41:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:56 pm
Joey Lynton is the one we need.

This just reminds me of Geoff Linton from Bob Mortimer's Train Guy.  THE Geoff Linton, the Lintonator.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 08:50:57 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm
I'd rather have Freddy Adu

Bradley Wright-Philips is the one we need from the MLS.
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:24:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:56 pm
Joey Lynton is on weed.

That explains a lot
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:15:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm
Hes just so brainless though. 

Added to the fact I cant get over his bizarre physique, hes the last player I could see on a Jürgen Klopp team, hed need him to shed about 70lbs .

What's bizarre about his physique? Sounds like something a skinny weak guy would say to be honest

Brainless and bizarre physique. Hmmm ::)
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:13:10 am
So Mbappe is back on the table?  ;D
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:15:49 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:13:10 am
So Mbappe is back on the table?  ;D

 ;D with the number of games we'll need to sign 10 players in summer.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:19:23 am
I want to go back to the days when we signed players from Preston North End.

Sniff.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:24:54 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:15:41 am
What's bizarre about his physique? Sounds like something a skinny weak guy would say to be honest

Brainless and bizarre physique. Hmmm ::)

Not sure if Adama'll pick up on your flirting from RAWK, but nice try mate. 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take' etc etc
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:30:09 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:19:23 am
I want to go back to the days when we signed players from Preston North End.

Sniff.

You mean like January this year?
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:10:41 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:15:41 am
What's bizarre about his physique? Sounds like something a skinny weak guy would say to be honest

Brainless and bizarre physique. Hmmm ::)

Yes, bizarre physique - you dont have to agree with me, its ok, thats just my take. He looks like hes good for breaking down at any point in his career, just so weird looking carrying all that bulk and muscle around a football pitch.

Your little attempts at thinking youd hit a nerve with me or something  though - hilarious, as you couldnt be more wrong on just about everything there, and one thing especially :lmao
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:24:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:13:10 am
So Mbappe is back on the table?  ;D

Why stop there when you can also pick up Neymar, Haaland, Koundé, Ndidi, Kimmich, Aouar off the non-super league clubs and have another 200m£ in the bank?
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:14:26 pm
Hopefully we can pick up Mbappe in the draft :D
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:25:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:14:26 pm
Hopefully we can pick up Mbappe in the draft :D

I'd love to have him in our roster
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:40:51 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:15:41 am
What's bizarre about his physique?

It's particularly bizarre when he says he doesn't even go to the gym...

But yeah, it is weird seeing a footballer with so much muscle. There is a reason why it isn't the sought after physique, but it's got him to where he is so fair fucks. He is still nowhere close to being good enough for us though.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:41:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:30:09 am
You mean like January this year?

Thank you for endorsing my little joke.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:44:08 pm
Our roster is going to be so awesome lads. We get the #1 pick right?
