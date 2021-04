I know you jest but apparently he was decent there, but playing in a wider position. He definitely should be doing better but is probably somewhat hamstrug by the manager and team he's playing for. Obviously not good enough for us but probably better than he's shown.



Yep, I agree. Love the banter about the Newcastle players but there's definitely truth in that. For players ready to take the next step up, toiling away under Steve Bruce at Newcastle must be draining. Almiron was great in MLS, but when Rafa left and Bruce came in, it was ominous. He never plays in his preferred position and most of the time just looks lost. Joelinton isn't really a 9, but it looks like they might've wanted him to come in and replace Rondon and his impact, which didn't work at all. They can probably get their careers going again under a new manager, or some other mid-table side will get a bargain.