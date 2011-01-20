« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:50:11 pm
I think the root of the argument is in you don't have to disparage  or slag off our own players off to elevate potential new signings

Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:03:30 am
Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.

I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

I still stand by what I said earlier with Sancho - I don't think he is yet better than Mane because I believe Mane can be his best again next season and Mane at his best is better than all but maybe 5 attackers in world football. But I would still cut off a finger to get Sancho in at 70 million and 250k a week.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:22:52 am
I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

Is that caveat relevant? I'm not sure Haaland has reached the heights of Rush's career yet, but I'd have Haaland any day over Rush.
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:04:58 am
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.

If true you'd think some club(s) will trigger it even with Covid wreaking havoc with finances,23 goals in 26 starts is very impressive.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:04:58 am
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.

That's an interesting shout right there. How do we think he fits our style of play?

I see he is 1m 84 which is decent height, not sure how proficient he is in the air?

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:45:37 am
That's an interesting shout right there. How do we think he fits our style of play?

I see he is 1m 84 which is decent height, not sure how proficient he is in the air?
He doesn't really fit our playing style, but that sort of the thing we need isn't it? If what we want next summer is a #9 (don't know if it is but feels like we should bring in someone different in attack) Silva is one of the top two realistic targets we have (along with Vlahovic).

Good in the air as well.
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:23:42 am
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)

City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:27 am
City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.

If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?

Another player who would be great in a Klopp team, is probably too expensive and now is 26 but excellent player in midfield:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergej-milinkovi%C4%87-savi%C4%87/profil/spieler/266302
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:27 am
City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.
And I'd be more than happy to see us do that  ;D

Realistically, if Silva does have such a low release clause, he's going to be fantastic value for whoever picks him up. I've long thought he could be a fantastic successor of Benzema as somewhat of an analogue to most of his qualities - the ability to hold the ball up, decent in the air, strong, good movement and punishingly good finishing. For me, Silva would be a different type of Striker but will do well wherever he goes next. Milan was too much money (transfer fee) too early and it doesn't surprise that given the peanuts they paid for him, that to get him Frankfurt were willing to insert a very reasonable release fee into his deal, as is perhaps the case here.

If you want top tier forward, you go for Mbappe/Haaland and spend the gargantuan amounts that come with that. Next step down are the Silva's and the Vlahovic's - excellent players, still a decent age, still on the upwards of the developmental curve, probably priced 'reasonably.' Personally, based on the assessment I've given in the last few days (and watching a lot of Fiorentina - was obsessed with them in the mid/late 90s because Gabigol was so good and amazing on ISS when I was a kid ;D) I'd take Vlahovic if he's available in that £30m - £40m bracket. 21, super diverse skillset and I feel that because of the attention on the similarly-styled Haaland, people are sleeping on him a bit. Fiorentina are absolutely dire this season and are a pain to watch - he's done brilliantly to get the goals he has and with better players around him I think he's a 'fill your boots' type who would batter the smaller sides and hold his own against the top sides.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAinTsREBvQ

If anyone has 5 minutes, watch the above video. I know compilations make player's look brilliant nearly without exception, but what you can pick up on is the following - deceptive touch that often allows him to lift the ball over a rushing keeper, excellent movement that gives him tap ins, good shooting on his left foot, physical handful etc.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:42 am
If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?

Another player who would be great in a Klopp team, is probably too expensive and now is 26 but excellent player in midfield:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergej-milinkovi%C4%87-savi%C4%87/profil/spieler/266302

Savic definitely looks boss. Seen him a few times hes and just what we need in midfield. A player who offers a goal threat from outside the box. Something were badly lacking at the moment. Think hes the player we were hoping Grujic was going to turn out like.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:23:42 am
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)
Leicester are getting Edouard from Celtic by all accounts.

I could  see Frankfurt being interested in Minamino
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:39:22 am
Savic definitely looks boss. Seen him a few times hes and just what we need in midfield. A player who offers a goal threat from outside the box. Something were badly lacking at the moment. Think hes the player we were hoping Grujic was going to turn out like.

6 foot 4 as well, I think! Seems to be valued about £60 million but Serie A clubs have big money problems so you never know. Who knows, I'm kind of perplexed by what Klopp wants to do with his midfield next, to be honest. I mean Thiago Alcantra is now a bit of an enigma based on those Madrid ties.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:42 am
If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?
The logistical and insurmountable problem is that all the money would be required in one hit while we would get our payments trickling in over the years.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:42 am
If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?

Another player who would be great in a Klopp team, is probably too expensive and now is 26 but excellent player in midfield:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergej-milinkovi%C4%87-savi%C4%87/profil/spieler/266302

Neuhaus has been linked to Bayern yeah - but the talk seems to be that they won't go for him as money is a bit tight and they've already committed 40m on Upamecano. Think the other problem is that they intended to sell Tolisso this summer but he got a bad injury, so they can't use his fee to cover Neuhaus.
Neuhaus..

He would go down well at Everton...
Milinkovic-Savic is a fun player to watch - he's in a Zaha/Grealish situation where he signed a long term deal in the face out of outward interest and as such has probably kiboshed his own chance of a better move. The Lazio owner Claudio Lotito reportedly values him at 100m, which he is without a doubt not worth - he's brilliant around the box but flatters to deceive often and hasn't quite become the player many thought he would. Still, only just turned 26 though.

He certainly doesn't put up enough defensive numbers or progressions to play a typical midfield role in our team - but if you were adapting our style he'd be a fantastic 8. For me he's a bit of a curate's egg in that his profile and production don't match what his perceived skillset would be, he's a more consistent Pogba type in my eyes, whereas you'd be looking for more physical domination from him. Tackling, shielding, intercepting - none of it is his game.

Still, good in tight areas, great at shooting, good in the air and a cracking shot from long range. It suits him at Lazio having our own Lucas Leiva as a dedicated sitter and Fares/Lulic/Marusic as not-entirely-adventurous wing backs that allow him the wide coverage. It's entirely purposeful though - its gives him and Luis Alberto the platform to create and release Correa and Immobile. I do think he lacks a rounded game though.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:04:58 am
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.

I keep banging the drum and will bang even harder now if he is available for 30 million. We would have to change our style of play somewhat perhaps, probably would need a number 8 or 10 in midfield to make up what you lose with Firmino tracking back, but if you can get him for 30 million then you should have money to get that player.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:14:36 pm
I keep banging the drum and will bang even harder now if he is available for 30 million. We would have to change our style of play somewhat perhaps, probably would need a number 8 or 10 in midfield to make up what you lose with Firmino tracking back, but if you can get him for 30 million then you should have money to get that player.

Nice to give Diogo a buddy too.

Still think we should be recruiting a pacy wide forward, both from a long term planning perspective but also because Mane and Salah will both be off to AFCON in January. Jota/Silva/Firmino doesn't feel a great mix of options for that period, which is always full of fixtures.
i wouldt mind Silva at that price if we still bought in a fast forward as well.

I would have reservations about how well he would contribute to us.
His all round game is a level below us imo.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:31:04 pm
i wouldt mind Silva at that price if we still bought in a fast forward as well.

I would have reservations about how well he would contribute to us.
His all round game is a level below us imo.

And Ollie Watkins all round game is of our required level?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:51:07 pm
And Ollie Watkins all round game is of our required level?
;D

Interesting quotes from Konate.

There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately. I or my agents did not get a call from Liverpool, Konate told BILD.

I also have big goals with RB Leipzig: These are currently the best possible result in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the U21 European Championship with France.

I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to fulfil them.

I dont want to be Dayots [Upamecano] successor. Im me. We both came to Leipzig in 2017 and played well together here.

Unfortunately, our paths are now parting. Ill give Dayot the new job and continue doing my thing here.

Not really interesting, hes saying everything you would want your linked away player to say... Can imagine him playing some good straight bat shots if he ever played cricket.

Translation: My club still need to get a good deal out of this, so I'll let them claim that
when the ink is dry on my new contract in a far away land.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:28:09 pm
Translation: My club still need to get a good deal out of this, so I'll let them claim that
when the ink is dry on my new contract in a far away land.

its a release clause, there isnt a deal to be struck.

Not that this means anything, hes hardly likely to say hes leaving at this point! Hell be hoping to get into the team for the last few games of the season, including a potential cup final, rocking the boat isnt needed.
If a player or his agent is downplaying a move to Liverpool, then that's a good sign. When you get them spouting off about our interest to the media, you can usually tell that the link isn't substantive.

Although I'm now remembering Timo Werner's absolutely blatant come and get me pleas last March  ;D and that interest seemed to be very real, so who knows!
Timo was desperate, one step away from humping Jurgen's leg.
Well...

Quote
Liverpool have an offer placed to take Luis Suarez back to Anfield. [@DeportesCuatro]
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:47:19 pm
Well...

Apparently the story says we have an offer to go for him should we sell Salah. Which sounds like bullshit as I don't believe for one second that we replace Salah with a 34 year old, no matter how good he is
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:46:27 pm
Timo was desperate, one step away from humping Jurgen's leg.

Yeah, to be fair at the time it felt like it was a done deal and he just couldnt contain himself. When in retrospect it was maybe more of a come and get me thing.

Still think Werner would be great for us btw, not that Chelsea would sell (to us).
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:00:07 pm
Apparently the story says we have an offer to go for him should we sell Salah. Which sounds like bullshit as I don't believe for one second that we replace Salah with a 34 year old, no matter how good he is

Yeah it does - which is probably embellishment from them (if there is anything in the story anyway).
