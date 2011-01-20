City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.



Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.



And I'd be more than happy to see us do thatRealistically, if Silva does have such a low release clause, he's going to be fantastic value for whoever picks him up. I've long thought he could be a fantastic successor of Benzema as somewhat of an analogue to most of his qualities - the ability to hold the ball up, decent in the air, strong, good movement and punishingly good finishing. For me, Silva would be a different type of Striker but will do well wherever he goes next. Milan was too much money (transfer fee) too early and it doesn't surprise that given the peanuts they paid for him, that to get him Frankfurt were willing to insert a very reasonable release fee into his deal, as is perhaps the case here.If you want top tier forward, you go for Mbappe/Haaland and spend the gargantuan amounts that come with that. Next step down are the Silva's and the Vlahovic's - excellent players, still a decent age, still on the upwards of the developmental curve, probably priced 'reasonably.' Personally, based on the assessment I've given in the last few days (and watching a lot of Fiorentina - was obsessed with them in the mid/late 90s because Gabigol was so good and amazing on ISS when I was a kid) I'd take Vlahovic if he's available in that £30m - £40m bracket. 21, super diverse skillset and I feel that because of the attention on the similarly-styled Haaland, people are sleeping on him a bit. Fiorentina are absolutely dire this season and are a pain to watch - he's done brilliantly to get the goals he has and with better players around him I think he's a 'fill your boots' type who would batter the smaller sides and hold his own against the top sides.If anyone has 5 minutes, watch the above video. I know compilations make player's look brilliant nearly without exception, but what you can pick up on is the following - deceptive touch that often allows him to lift the ball over a rushing keeper, excellent movement that gives him tap ins, good shooting on his left foot, physical handful etc.