The problem is how mobile are certain attackers like that?
Whilst I agree we need a striker, the problem is the front three are not 'disrupting' the oppositions back line at all. The only one who seems to do that is Salah at times and Jota with his movement. But we have very little from either of them or Mane and Firmino in terms of stretching the play, dribbling, width, or anything that does that.
Before defenders knew they were going to get out battled by Mane and that's not happening. Unfortunately we might be in a bit of a sticky position which we didn't truly acknowledge that too many different areas have broken down at the same time, which was always a risk with our transfer strategy of the last 2 summers.
They can be quite mobile I think, if you target the right one. It can make a huge difference as well, if a number 9 really occupies and worries the centre-halves, can give more space for the others to cause havoc in. Hasn't done too badly for Bayern Munich. And you look at the goal Jude Bellingham scored last night, would be great to see our striker layoff a pass like that, for a midfielder to come onto and lash it in (of course Gini could have done that himself
Would love to see us with the aerial threat of Virgil back (Superman), a great number 9, Fabinho and the other centre half as well.
Our set-piece drop off this season has been underestimated, it has cost us loads of regulation goals from free kicks and corners; and then we've huffed and puffed ourselves into oblivion at times, from open play.