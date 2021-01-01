« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1258068 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:34 am
Watching the great quality of Trent's crossing for some time now and the lack of aerial threat in the box last night...

Seems like a striker who is powerful in the air, and a tall lad would seem a likely transfer for us. I also think we should be looking for a creative player in midfield, by that I mean someone who carries the ball fearlessly and breaks the lines--that way teams that sit back and try to absorb wave after wave or our attacks will face a different threat.

Hard to conclude we don't need a central striker after the evidence of this season whether that means a change of formation or not.

The problem is how mobile are certain attackers like that?

Whilst I agree we need a striker, the problem is the front three are not 'disrupting' the oppositions back line at all. The only one who seems to do that is Salah at times and Jota with his movement. But we have very little from either of them or Mane and Firmino in terms of stretching the play, dribbling, width, or anything that does that.

Before defenders knew they were going to get out battled by Mane and that's not happening. Unfortunately we might be in a bit of a sticky position which we didn't truly acknowledge that too many different areas have broken down at the same time, which was always a risk with our transfer strategy of the last 2 summers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:34 am
Watching the great quality of Trent's crossing for some time now and the lack of aerial threat in the box last night...

Seems like a striker who is powerful in the air, and a tall lad would seem a likely transfer for us. I also think we should be looking for a creative player in midfield, by that I mean someone who carries the ball fearlessly and breaks the lines--that way teams that sit back and try to absorb wave after wave or our attacks will face a different threat.

Hard to conclude we don't need a central striker after the evidence of this season whether that means a change of formation or not.
I think Vlahovic could be that guy. Surprisingly mobile given he's 6'3, has good hold up play and crucially strikes early when the ball is at his feet - he's very good at scoring goals by taking a shot on early before defenders and keepers can set themselves. Results in some scuffs or poor contacts but it's working for him and harder to defend against. He has a bit of a battering ram dribbling style where he bursts past players but keeps the ball close.

Vlahovic for me shows a lot of what makes Haaland so good - playing in a far, far inferior team. I'm not saying he's the same level but he'd bring some of what the big Norwegian would also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:27:07 am
For me we need a few wingers in the summer or seriously fast track Musialowski to the first team squad.

Dare I say it we need a Grealish or a Coutinho also.
He hasnt even played u23s football.
Let him develop first.
Kaide Gordon may be better than him also. Balagizi as well is a talent.

But these are all another year off. They need u23s football next season.
Like Jones last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:27:02 am
I think Vlahovic could be that guy. Surprisingly mobile given he's 6'3, has good hold up play and crucially strikes early when the ball is at his feet - he's very good at scoring goals by taking a shot on early before defenders and keepers can set themselves. Results in some scuffs or poor contacts but it's working for him and harder to defend against. He has a bit of a battering ram dribbling style where he bursts past players but keeps the ball close.

Vlahovic for me shows a lot of what makes Haaland so good - playing in a far, far inferior team. I'm not saying he's the same level but he'd bring some of what the big Norwegian would also.
That description is giving me Van Nistelrooy vibes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:24:20 am
I get that completely, but I wonder if what we need is more creativity in the final third rather than someone to get their head on crosses. Yes, Trent is a brilliant crosser but personally I'd prefer not to be quite so reliant on that as our main source of chance creation. Now obviously we wouldn't sign someone who is just a target man, but think I'd prefer a Sancho-type who is not only a goal threat but who is an elite creator. If you then add a  top creative midfielder too (Aouar or whoever), I think that would cause much more fear for the opponents than a traditional striker.

Why not both?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
if we sign a CF.
Will be interesting what we do.

Will we go for a clinical #9 finisher,good in the air,pace etc or a player similar to Firmino pressing,bringing others into play. Maybe a hybrid of both?

I dont think Klopp will sign a striker who doesnt contribute defensively to our system.

For this reason I dont see is getting somone like Andre Silva or probably even Isak.

Vlahovic as mentioned probably is one of the better suited strikers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:17:34 am
Watching the great quality of Trent's crossing for some time now and the lack of aerial threat in the box last night...

Seems like a striker who is powerful in the air, and a tall lad would seem a likely transfer for us. I also think we should be looking for a creative player in midfield, by that I mean someone who carries the ball fearlessly and breaks the lines--that way teams that sit back and try to absorb wave after wave or our attacks will face a different threat.

Hard to conclude we don't need a central striker after the evidence of this season whether that means a change of formation or not.
Benteke is free this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We need more ways of playing against a low block. One solution to that is creative 8s that Klopp actually trusts. Another is a forward that knows where the goal is to replace Firmino - preferably one that profiles a little different to mane, salah and jota. Although he still needs to be quick and also needs to be able to contribute defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:34:05 am
That description is giving me Van Nistelrooy vibes.
To be honest - a decent parallel to draw. Not one I was thinking of but he does have a similar skillset. He maybe does a bit more outside the box than RVN used to (probably because he has to as Fiorentina are dire, he doesn't have the talent around him the big Dutchman did), because he often comes deeper to act as a target man and a staging post for Fiorentina to be able to progress the ball to Ribery, the only midfielder they have with any attacking quality. He then legs it into an advanced position. He does have that similar poacher ability though and moves in a similar way.

I suppose the reason I champion Vlahovic is because he's the only player not called Haaland that I can realistically point at as having the quality to interchange with our wide forwards, score goals and be decent in the air whilst still being tall, strong and mobile. There's talk of Sasa Kalajdzic of Stuttgart and whilst he's a fun player to watch in an entertaining team, he's far more limited than Vlahovic technically. Vlahovic has 17 G+A in 29 matches for a Fiorentina side that's getting outscored by the likes of Torino, Sassuolo, Verona, Spezia and Bologna and is far from certain of staying in Serie A.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:40:56 am
We need more ways of playing against a low block. One solution to that is creative 8s that Klopp actually trusts. Another is a forward that knows where the goal is to replace Firmino - preferably one that profiles a little different to mane, salah and jota. Although he still needs to be quick and also needs to be able to contribute defensively.
A wide player who can beat a man would help alot.

A problem is where we are crossing from the opposition defence is not having to get turned. We cross from poor positions alot of the time.

It is old school but a winger to beat a man get to the byline & cross with the opposition defence having to get turned would open up much more space & unsettle the backline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:46:18 am
A wide player who can beat a man would help alot.

A problem is where we are crossing from the opposition defence is not having to get turned. We cross from poor positions alot of the time.

It is old school but a winger to beat a man get to the byline & cross with the opposition defence having to get turned would open up much more space & unsettle the backline.
Whilst I agree - beating the defender is an issue at present because there's never space in behind. Look at Real Madrid last night, you beat the full back and you're right on the by-line and crossing into a packed defence already facing the optimal direction to defend incoming balls. If you have a central player who can draw the centre backs out and hold the ball up but is quick in behind, you can create overloads in the wide areas and force defenders to have to turn and run to their own goal - this requires someone quick with a good touch and good decision making. At present, Bobby is dwelling too much on the ball or not offering the dynamism that gets in behind.

The other way to counteract this is to purely offer up a target man who you can hit - if they have a more diverse skillset like a Haaland or a Vlahovic, this allows you to vary your attack patterns because defences would have to vary their set-up on the fly, which is extremely hard to do in such a regimented position. Having someone who can 'do both' creates more space and more opportunities for the wide forwards. It's easier said than done and requires a multi-functional player of high quality. It's similar to when we bought VVD - we needed a high quality player who could simultaneously defend to an elite level, was dominant in the air but also very quick. It's asking a lot and any purchase of a striker this summer window needs a similarly long list of talents.

There's ways around this but it requires stylistic changes. Suffice to say we've made ourselves a reputation from our exploits and now teams do one thing and one thing alone against us - and it's been working most of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:46:18 am
A wide player who can beat a man would help alot.

A problem is where we are crossing from the opposition defence is not having to get turned. We cross from poor positions alot of the time.

It is old school but a winger to beat a man get to the byline & cross with the opposition defence having to get turned would open up much more space & unsettle the backline.

I don't have much of a tactical brain at all, but if I was Klopp I'd be doing everything I could to get Salah into the box as much as possible. Sometimes feel he has too much responsibility for the attacking build up, which is slightly problematic when he's also - by far - our most lethal attacker. I'd like to see Salah move more towards the CF position, with someone like Sancho coming in at RW. That, to me, is a bigger potential upgrade than just swapping Bobby for someone like Vlahovic and keeping Salah out wide. But like I said, I'm mostly clueless about these things and the club may feel the complete opposite  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:46:18 am
A wide player who can beat a man would help alot.

A problem is where we are crossing from the opposition defence is not having to get turned. We cross from poor positions alot of the time.

It is old school but a winger to beat a man get to the byline & cross with the opposition defence having to get turned would open up much more space & unsettle the backline.

Still think a lot of our crossing this season is down to fatigue and frustration. Last year we were great at pushing our defensive line up the pitch, pinning teams in, keeping the ball moving and waiting for them to crack

I think getting another centre back who is mobile will help our attacking play immensly. But we do need a top quality addition to the forward line- think a Sancho would be ideal in that he is a goalscorer but also really creative and a good dribbler. Don't know if we could afford Sancho plus a decent centre forward like Vlahovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:52:03 am
Whilst I agree - beating the defender is an issue at present because there's never space in behind. Look at Real Madrid last night, you beat the full back and you're right on the byline and crossing into a packed defence already facing the optimal direction to defend incoming balls.

There's ways around this but it requires stylistic changes. Suffice to say we've made ourselves a reputation from our exploits and now teams do one thing and one thing alone against us - and it's been working most of the season.
Yeah i think though even beating a player on the 18 yard line still moves the defence abit & leaves more space around the penalty area.

Overlaps on the left would be better if Robertson wasnt so tired.
Trent has created a good few chances  with overlaps last few weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:26:00 am
The problem is how mobile are certain attackers like that?

Whilst I agree we need a striker, the problem is the front three are not 'disrupting' the oppositions back line at all. The only one who seems to do that is Salah at times and Jota with his movement. But we have very little from either of them or Mane and Firmino in terms of stretching the play, dribbling, width, or anything that does that.

Before defenders knew they were going to get out battled by Mane and that's not happening. Unfortunately we might be in a bit of a sticky position which we didn't truly acknowledge that too many different areas have broken down at the same time, which was always a risk with our transfer strategy of the last 2 summers.

They can be quite mobile I think, if you target the right one. It can make a huge difference as well, if a number 9 really occupies and worries the centre-halves, can give more space for the others to cause havoc in. Hasn't done too badly for Bayern Munich. And you look at the goal Jude Bellingham scored last night, would be great to see our striker layoff a pass like that, for a midfielder to come onto and lash it in (of course Gini could have done that himself :( ).

Would love to see us with the aerial threat of Virgil back (Superman), a great number 9, Fabinho and the other centre half as well.

Our set-piece drop off this season has been underestimated, it has cost us loads of regulation goals from free kicks and corners; and then we've huffed and puffed ourselves into oblivion at times, from open play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:52:18 am
I don't have much of a tactical brain at all, but if I was Klopp I'd be doing everything I could to get Salah into the box as much as possible. Sometimes feel he has too much responsibility for the attacking build up, which is slightly problematic when he's also - by far - our most lethal attacker. I'd like to see Salah move more towards the CF position, with someone like Sancho coming in at RW. That, to me, is a bigger potential upgrade than just swapping Bobby for someone like Vlahovic and keeping Salah out wide. But like I said, I'm mostly clueless about these things and the club may feel the complete opposite  ;D
I totally agree with this. Last night made me even more convinced that Sancho is the player we should be targeting. He's a duel threat in the sense that he can drop in and help with ball progression with both dribbling and passing, plus he has the movement and speed to then get into the box to get shots off.

I don't want to write them off entirely because I do think a lot of it is tiredness/negative finishing variance, but looking ahead I think Sancho wide right, Salah as a 9 and Jota off the left feels like a natural evolution as Mane and Firmino start to drop off.

I do think Sancho is going under the radar because of Haaland and the fact he's having a down year of sorts, but when you look at it he's still one of the 4 or 5 best young players in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
i will say Firmino has looked a lot sharper last few games imo. That break has done him good.

Shame about his finishing. But i dont think he is finished at all.

Mane could be much better next season too with the summer off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:44 am
The kid is only just 17.  Hes still learning football.  Elliot is almost  certainly  the bigger talent, is only a few months older and is more than holding his own inthe championship

Elliot isn't an out and out winger.

Elliot is a talent but I see him more as a 10.

We struggle currently because we can beat the low block and for that we need players that can beat people with ease or draw in fools.

We hardly had any pens or free kicks this season it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
With the fact we always have the ball on the wings and we're decent at crossing, anything other than a tall striker is frankly completely bonkers. Multiple times a game we have the ball in a crossing position but nobody to get on the end of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:11:35 am
Elliot isn't an out and out winger.

Elliot is a talent but I see him more as a 10.

We struggle currently because we can beat the low block and for that we need players that can beat people with ease or draw in fools.

We hardly had any pens or free kicks this season it seems.

Thats because of the PGMOL, even if we had Grealish that wouldnt change anything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:11:35 am
Elliot isn't an out and out winger.

Elliot is a talent but I see him more as a 10.

We struggle currently because we can beat the low block and for that we need players that can beat people with ease or draw in fools.

We hardly had any pens or free kicks this season it seems.
His position isnt the issue.

Youre talking about fast-tracking  a 17 year old into the first team, when he hasnt even played U23 football and is clearly behind Elliot who is just a few months older...

Thats the issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I also think Sancho would bring Trent on another level. I often feel like Trent and Salah want to occupy the same positions - both love the inside right half space. Looking at how it would work tactically, I think Sancho is much more comfortable holding his width on the right which would theoretically allow Trent to play more inside. It's something Bayern do with Kimmich and City with Cancelo.

Robertson is more of a classic full back in the sense that for the most part he plays in straight lines. I think if we got into a position where we had Robertson overlapping on the left with Jota tucking in narrower to counter press and get closer to the box in addition to Trent tucking in and offering for underlaps with Sancho playing as a more traditional winger.

I think it would improve our positional play and allow us to protect against counter attacks as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:34:39 am
His position isnt the issue.

Youre talking about fast-tracking  a 17 year old into the first team, when he hasnt even played U23 football and is clearly behind Elliot who is just a few months older...

Thats the issue.

No the issue with Elliot will be if he wants 1st team football. It was Elliot who wanted the load and you will find that many players that get first team elsewhere have a taste for it and want more.

I rate Elliot highly but if he isn't starting or going to get minutes then he will more than likely go out back on loan again hence why I am saying fast track the 17 year old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Elliott will want first team football, which he wont get, so lets loan him out and then fast track the 17 year old, who isnt as good as Elliott, with no first team experience into the first team.....it makes perfect sense :lmao

Oh Fordy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:38:34 am
I also think Sancho would bring Trent on another level. I often feel like Trent and Salah want to occupy the same positions - both love the inside right half space. Looking at how it would work tactically, I think Sancho is much more comfortable holding his width on the right which would theoretically allow Trent to play more inside. It's something Bayern do with Kimmich and City with Cancelo.

Robertson is more of a classic full back in the sense that for the most part he plays in straight lines. I think if we got into a position where we had Robertson overlapping on the left with Jota tucking in narrower to counter press and get closer to the box in addition to Trent tucking in and offering for underlaps with Sancho playing as a more traditional winger.

I think it would improve our positional play and allow us to protect against counter attacks as well.
Also allows the possibility of getting another attacker on the pitch or more attacking contribution from a midfielder if you have Trent doing something like this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:41:11 am
Elliott will want first team football, which he wont get, so lets loan him out and then fast track the 17 year old, who isnt as good as Elliott, with no first team experience into the first team.....it makes perfect sense :lmao

Oh Fordy
Quite
