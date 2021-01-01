« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Nobby Reserve:
Sancho or Mbappe?


Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Gray Hamster:
Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment

And will be a Real Madrid player come August.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Nobby Reserve:
Sancho or Mbappe?

I have the sneaky feeling that our scouts are working on finding the next Sancho or Mbappe far more than signing any of those tow. I would love to see either of them in a red shirt, but I'm considering this a pipe dream. People might argue how the finances would work, and I'm not good with finances, but the first and foremost purpose of those in charge is to establish us as a top club. Sure we think we are, sure we got to two CL finals and had two close run-ins on the title, but we won one of each of those. If we had won the two Big Ears and the two league titles, things might have looked much differently and then maybe Mbappe and Sancho would have been the types of players we'd go after every season. Who knows...
