All these wingers names being mentioned just makes me realise even more how good Sancho is.



He's a touch stigmatized within our fanbase because of how close it felt he was to Utd last season and now with all of the Haaland hype and his slower start to the season, people aren't talking about him anywhere near as much. He also hasn't had much England recognition and people tend to shy away from those they've not seen play.The fact of the matter is that at barely 21, he's already produced 3 'Elite' seasons. That's wild. For any player, chaining together the numbers he's produced with the consistency he has, in a top 5 European league, is exceptional.And yet he doesn't seem to get the praise such performance warrants. We're talking about a player who is amongst the best in the game already and is only 21. He's better than Hazard was at the point he joined Chelsea - as a framing reference.13 goals and 19 assists aged 18-19 in 41 matches.19 goals and 19 assists aged 19-20 in 42 matches.12 goals and 16 assists aged 20-21 in 31 matches (and counting).His progressives are all exceptional, his shot creation stats are incredible and the plain black and white of him producing over 100 combined G+A in less than 150 matches before he's even 21 speaks for itself. Even if he just continued the same numbers for the rest of his developmental peak he'd be brilliant. As it is, he's a freak.If he's really available for £70m or so it's an absolute no brainer.