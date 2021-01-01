« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Reply #30240 on: Today at 10:37:01 am
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 10:37:01 am »
Why is Bissouma right for us though?
He doesn't play in a pressing system and doesn't really pass the ball forward - isn't it a bit odd to look at our strengths and weaknesses in midfield and want another deep lying athlete type?

Our Wijnaldam replacement if we buy one should be significantly different to him

We didnt really know we were getting Gini when we bought him though, so maybe the idea would be similar for Bissouma and the Bissouma we see now would be nothing like what we'd ask him to do here
Reply #30241 on: Today at 10:51:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm
Glad to see people are joining the Bissouma train. Plenty of space on board. Hes a really classy player and better going forward than his current role allows.

He's a good player no doubt. But surely we need someone who scores goals.
Reply #30242 on: Today at 10:52:25 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:36:42 am
Would be really intrigued by someone like Nkunku as that winger/AM, and then maybe someone like Vlahovic as a No9?

Rumours persist that Nkunku has a similar release clause to Konate - a bit higher, 40m/£34m as opposed to 34m/£29.5m for Konate. If that's true and funds allowed, I'd help them push the wheelbarrow full of notes up to Red Bull headquarters.
Reply #30243 on: Today at 10:55:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:26:13 am
Why is Bissouma right for us though?
He doesn't play in a pressing system and doesn't really pass the ball forward - isn't it a bit odd to look at our strengths and weaknesses in midfield and want another deep lying athlete type?

Our Wijnaldam replacement if we buy one should be significantly different to him

Because for all his limitations Wijnaldum has still been a major cog in our machine over the past few years. Smart to get another player in like that who has the potential to grow with the team. Did they press much in Newcastle before we signed Gini?

Curtis Jones will be the 3rd midfielder in there to progress the ball in the games that require it, in my opinion.

I'd love someone like Aouar, I just don't see us going for him this window.
Reply #30244 on: Today at 10:57:18 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:52:25 am
Rumours persist that Nkunku has a similar release clause to Konate - a bit higher, 40m/£34m as opposed to 34m/£29.5m for Konate. If that's true and funds allowed, I'd help them push the wheelbarrow full of notes up to Red Bull headquarters.

He strikes me as a really, really obvious Edwards' target. And if it's true he has a release clause (and it seems everyone at Leipzig does, just depends on when it becomes active) then you'd imagine he'd be high up on one of our lists.

Plus, he's 23 and I'm fairly sure Jurgen gets an alert on his phone every time a talented footballer celebrates their 23rd birthday.

https://fbref.com/en/players/7c56da38/Christopher-Nkunku
