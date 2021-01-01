Why is Bissouma right for us though?

He doesn't play in a pressing system and doesn't really pass the ball forward - isn't it a bit odd to look at our strengths and weaknesses in midfield and want another deep lying athlete type?



Our Wijnaldam replacement if we buy one should be significantly different to him



Because for all his limitations Wijnaldum has still been a major cog in our machine over the past few years. Smart to get another player in like that who has the potential to grow with the team. Did they press much in Newcastle before we signed Gini?Curtis Jones will be the 3rd midfielder in there to progress the ball in the games that require it, in my opinion.I'd love someone like Aouar, I just don't see us going for him this window.