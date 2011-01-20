« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:21:26 pm
At leat 50m in that.

Karius
Philips
Origi
Wilson
Grujic 
Minamino
Shaqiri

they are worth as much, problem is actually getting teams to buy. Going to be a tough summer for teams still, even with light at the end of the tunnel pandemic wise, theres still a long way back for many teams financially.

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:21:26 pm
At leat 50m in that.

Karius
Philips
Origi
Wilson
Grujic 
Minamino
Shaqiri


It's never that easy to just sell fringe players.

People seem to be forgetting we will need British players if we manage to get into the CL and certainly EL

Phillips, Shaq and other under contract so its up to them if they want to leave anyway.

We will loan some of these players because we wont be able to sell them.

I can see the following leaving:

Matip
Origi
Tsimikas
Mane or Salah.. Not decided which one.
Its strange that some think our outgoings will be hugely affected by Covid finances and then on the other hand think all our incomings will be very expensive

As Craig says, I think we could get £10-15m for each of Minamino, Origi, Shaq, Philips and Grujic and in that ballpark for a few more. Think we will need to be a bit more flexible on our valuations for a few too, but with a fair wind I think we could be pushing £70m from sales of fringe players
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:15:18 pm
they are worth as much, problem is actually getting teams to buy. Going to be a tough summer for teams still, even with light at the end of the tunnel pandemic wise, theres still a long way back for many teams financially.



True and 18 monts ago that was 80-100m so 50m is not  a big ask, about 8-10 a head that.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:15:28 pm
It's never that easy to just sell fringe players.

People seem to be forgetting we will need British players if we manage to get into the CL and certainly EL

How about Haaland? He's English, isn't he?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:50:13 pm
How about Haaland? He's English, isn't he?

Presuming I am missing a joke here, but no he isnt!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:00:36 pm
Presuming I am missing a joke here, but no he isnt!
He was born in Leeds  ;)
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 09:08:11 pm
He was born in Leeds  ;)

I am aware of that  ;D  He is a citizen of Norway though  :P
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:10:34 pm
I am aware of that  ;D  He is a citizen of Norway though  :P
I know he is but that was the joke you were missing  ;D
Konate, is an interesting one.  Would seam that Leipzig fans like him and think he could be an excellent player but have somewhat given up down to his injuries (supposedly 2 in the last year and a major hamstring injury the year before).  Most are happy for him to go at 30 or 40 mil, they just dont trust his availability.

Id never doubt our medical staff and assessments but it does seem odd and there must be an element of risk given his short but checkered history on injuries.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:17:30 pm
Its strange that some think our outgoings will be hugely affected by Covid finances and then on the other hand think all our incomings will be very expensive


Bescause we're selling unwanted assets whilst trying to buy assets that are in great demand.
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:47:51 pm
Bescause we're selling unwanted assets whilst trying to buy assets that are in great demand.

Our "unwanted assets" are still very good players who would improve the clubs they will be joining. I remember how much Lovren was criticized when he was with us, yet we would have had 5-10 points more this season, had we kept him ...
Lets be honest of those 16 players named above a doaen are never getting a first team game. Cash in on them.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:54:45 pm
Lets be honest of those 16 players named above a doaen are never getting a first team game. Cash in on them.

Karius doesn't have a future with us, unless Klopp wants to send Kelleher on loan for a season, so he could play regular first team football at a crucial stage of his development, and Karius is willing to take over Adrian's spot on the squad until Kelleher is back from loan. Grabara might stay as the 3rd choice goalkeeper. He's been playing regular first team football for more than 2 seasons, and also counts as a homegrown, so he could have value for the squad.

Phillips would be smart to use the high profile he has created for himself this season, and find a nice PL club that will suit his game, and where he would be a regular starter. Davies will probably also be on the market. He might stay as the 5th choice central defender, if he convinces Klopp in the coming months that he can adapt to our style of play, and if we decide not to exercise our option on Kabak. N.Williams and R.Williams should go on loan to Premier League or Championship clubs where they can play regular first team football for a season. Van den Berg is doing well and playing regularly at Preston, although as a right fullback. It will be nice if we can find him another nice loan next season.

Grujic will very likely be sold. It would be nice if we can use him in part exchange for some midfielder that we want to sign. I can also see Oxlade-Chamberlain on the market, especially if we sign another midfielder, on top of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones and Milner. Woodburn will very likely be sold, even though he is doing fine for the U-23's at the moment. He is still only 21, so it will be interesting to see if he can make it at senior level.

Shaqiri and Minamino will be on the market, but I expect that only one of them will leave. Elliott is doing great on loan at Blackburn, and hopefully we can get a nice PL loan for him next season. Wilson and Ojo are doing well on loan at Cardiff, and I can see both of them being sold in the summer. Origi will very likely be sold, as well as Awoniyi, who is doing really well on loan in the Bundesliga.

I can't say much about the departures of the U-23 players  but it is to be expected that there will be a number of departures, both on loan and on permanent deals. Due to the Brexit, it seems that we have signed a number of players for our U-18 team, and these talented kids will need the room for development at the U-23 level ...
Ox cant get minutes in a midfield that has been very dysfunctional for the last 3 months, either him or Keita (sadly as I love him), could easily be sold with very little to no negative impact on us.
