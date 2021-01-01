I don't get how clubs let him and Sancho go so readily. I do watch a fair bit of youth football and the likes of Trent, Foden, Bellingham and Sancho were so obviously going to be amazing. Obviously Trent and Foden were locked in but even when Sancho went you knew City had dropped the ball there.



I don't think Abu Dhabi 'dropped the ball', I think Sancho either has a calm head on his shoulders or is being advised excellently, but he recognised that his development at AD would be stunted by only very gradually being introduced into the first team, and would get more 1st team football much earlier at Dortmund. Foden has had a similarly 'carefully managed' introduction and, up to this season, made most of his appearances as a sub.It's not a problem exclusive to AD. Trent wasn't on the '1st team regular' radar until injuries forced it, and he immediately impressed. But then, we didn't and don't have the squad depth that AD have, and we were still (when Trent had his breakthrough season in 16/17) a level below challenging for the top honours.The issue is with most major teams. They snaffle-up the best youngsters, who want to be signed by the top teams, but then their progress is blocked because the top teams can't gamble on playing rookies as much because they've got to maintain their status as a top team challenging for the biggest trophies.With both Foden and Sancho competing for the 'promising youngster' spot at AD, both would have had even less time each than Foden has had with just him there.