Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1244856 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30080 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:02:35 am
United were very strongly linked for a while werent they? I'm pretty sure it was almost accepted that he was going there....and then ended up at Dortmund.
Isn't Bellingham represented by Elite Project Limited? They're Sancho's representation. Probably always in the works as soon as they got their hands on him. Sancho is a bit of an outlier at present but seems to be the beacon for young players not getting a shout in England - come to Germany and you'll be back in the Prem within 3 years, millions richer and guaranteed first choice in a top side.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30081 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:08:44 am
Isn't Bellingham represented by Elite Project Limited? They're Sancho's representation. Probably always in the works as soon as they got their hands on him. Sancho is a bit of an outlier at present but seems to be the beacon for young players not getting a shout in England - come to Germany and you'll be back in the Prem within 3 years, millions richer and guaranteed first choice in a top side.

Sancho is an interesting one this summer; his numbers are down just this season and it has been said Dortmund would sooner sell him to get funds in than the Norwegen Predator(tm).

Plays in the same sort of space as Salah though and you're easily looking at £75 million there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30082 on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:59:02 am
I don't get how clubs let him and Sancho go so readily. I do watch a fair bit of youth football and the likes of Trent, Foden, Bellingham and Sancho were so obviously going to be amazing. Obviously Trent and Foden were locked in but even when Sancho went you knew City had dropped the ball there.


I don't think Abu Dhabi 'dropped the ball', I think Sancho either has a calm head on his shoulders or is being advised excellently, but he recognised that his development at AD would be stunted by only very gradually being introduced into the first team, and would get more 1st team football much earlier at Dortmund. Foden has had a similarly 'carefully managed' introduction and, up to this season, made most of his appearances as a sub.

It's not a problem exclusive to AD. Trent wasn't on the '1st team regular' radar until injuries forced it, and he immediately impressed. But then, we didn't and don't have the squad depth that AD have, and we were still (when Trent had his breakthrough season in 16/17) a level below challenging for the top honours.

The issue is with most major teams. They snaffle-up the best youngsters, who want to be signed by the top teams, but then their progress is blocked because the top teams can't gamble on playing rookies as much because they've got to maintain their status as a top team challenging for the biggest trophies.

With both Foden and Sancho competing for the 'promising youngster' spot at AD, both would have had even less time each than Foden has had with just him there.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30083 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:14:27 am

I don't think Abu Dhabi 'dropped the ball', I think Sancho either has a calm head on his shoulders or is being advised excellently, but he recognised that his development at AD would be stunted by only very gradually being introduced into the first team, and would get more 1st team football much earlier at Dortmund. Foden has had a similarly 'carefully managed' introduction and, up to this season, made most of his appearances as a sub.

It's not a problem exclusive to AD. Trent wasn't on the '1st team regular' radar until injuries forced it, and he immediately impressed. But then, we didn't and don't have the squad depth that AD have, and we were still (when Trent had his breakthrough season in 16/17) a level below challenging for the top honours.

The issue is with most major teams. They snaffle-up the best youngsters, who want to be signed by the top teams, but then their progress is blocked because the top teams can't gamble on playing rookies as much because they've got to maintain their status as a top team challenging for the biggest trophies.

With both Foden and Sancho competing for the 'promising youngster' spot at AD, both would have had even less time each than Foden has had with just him there.
They were also competing with Brahim Diaz for minutes at 17/18 who was another who decided to leave. Worked out well for Foden in the end that those two left and Ferran Torres ended up not being good enough to keep his place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30084 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 am »
What do people think about Gravenberch? Keep seeing him mentioned as a potential target on Twitter - probably just ITK nonsense, but could it be one we go for? I immediately have my doubts about an 18-year-old playing in Holland, but he's also performed well in Europe by all accounts. Looks really physically imposing despite his age, which is a big plus if he was to make the step up to the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30085 on: Yesterday at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:14:11 am
Samie?

I've not recovered from many  things mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30086 on: Yesterday at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:55:09 am
What do people think about Gravenberch? Keep seeing him mentioned as a potential target on Twitter - probably just ITK nonsense, but could it be one we go for? I immediately have my doubts about an 18-year-old playing in Holland, but he's also performed well in Europe by all accounts. Looks really physically imposing despite his age, which is a big plus if he was to make the step up to the PL.
Only  year left on his deal. So may not cost a huge amount.

A Dutch international already at 18.
Not seen much of him but he looks quite powerful unlike some of our more recent signings.

Could be a great deal. I like the look of him in the small bits ive seen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30087 on: Yesterday at 12:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:55:09 am
What do people think about Gravenberch? Keep seeing him mentioned as a potential target on Twitter - probably just ITK nonsense, but could it be one we go for? I immediately have my doubts about an 18-year-old playing in Holland, but he's also performed well in Europe by all accounts. Looks really physically imposing despite his age, which is a big plus if he was to make the step up to the PL.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  6, 2021, 10:42:50 am
I watch all of Ajax's games. Live if I can, or if they clash with Liverpool I record them and try to avoid the result.

In my opinion, Gravenberch is the biggest prospect out of their academy since De Jong, and probably the best aside from him in the last 15 years. He's only 18 though, he really should stay in Amsterdam another season if not 2. It's not like his value will do anything but rise as confidence in the market increases gradually and things get back to 'normal.' Probably the best under 19 midfielder in Europe not called Eduardo Camavinga.

He's ostensibly more of a deep-lying midfielder, but has the tools to be box to box and do a lot more. Signing him to be a pure defensive midfielder probably limits him too much when he could actually be a really effective 8 or pivot player. He should be looking at Vieira as a player to model himself on. He's a good tackler and for his age, reads the game extremely well - this shows up statistically because he has a fantastic per90 for interceptions. He is also a good shielder and dribbler with excellent progressive carries and successful dribbles per90. There's a lot of hype because he settled into the senior game quite well at 17 and now is a mainstay of the side, but he really needs more time to develop, to see more of the game in front of him and make the brave pass, because sometimes he could be accused of playing it too safe. He does shoot well though and to be fair, even though he's not Ajax's most advanced midfielder, he has 8 combined G+A in the league from 2000 minutes, which is pretty impressive for his age, regardless of being in a dominant set up that are now 11 points clear at the top.

Physically developed but overall, a touch inconsistent as you'd expect any player of his age to be, but Ajax should get a good fee in the next 24 months (albeit his deal only runs to 2023 and Ajax have been poor with contract negotiations of late) and some team will get one of the highest potential midfielders in Europe. I'd love him at Liverpool but he needs longer in The Netherlands. He's one of those prospects that's 'too good' to take a stepping stone move I would suspect - I'd also wager Ajax wanting a De Jong sized fee for him.
« Reply #30088 on: Yesterday at 12:50:32 pm »
What I kill, I can revive too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30089 on: Yesterday at 02:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:30:37 pm


This is just DS hyping his draft team up  ;D
« Reply #30090 on: Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 02:14:35 pm
This is just DS hyping his draft team up  ;D
No one else is going to, with the state of my right back and keeper  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30091 on: Yesterday at 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm
No one else is going to, with the state of my right back and keeper  ;D

Ahh Janmaat. Experienced backup option if Neco leaves? I think we can entice ADO Den Haag into selling him on the cheap  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30092 on: Yesterday at 04:14:14 pm »
« Reply #30093 on: Yesterday at 04:28:46 pm »
Michael Edwards will offer Origi and 5 million tops.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30094 on: Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:28:46 pm
Michael Edwards will offer Origi and 5 million tops.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30095 on: Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:14:14 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1380539304301244416

so 28m pounds for Konate

That feels like very good value, even if we have to give a lot of it upfront.
« Reply #30096 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 11:41:52 am
Because we're Liverpool. Premier League Champions still - we've won a European Cup and attended two further European finals in the last 4 years, we've won the World Championship, we've got World Class players in multiple positions, we have incredible training facilities and one of the greatest histories of any club in Europe?

We have a huge global fanbase and play in the most watched domestic league in the world? We can pay competitive wages and have one of the best coaches in world football.

Yeah but the weather! The shopping!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30097 on: Today at 09:08:38 am »
Paul Joyce

Meanwhile, Liverpool would have to pay RB Leipzig in full for Ibrahima Konaté rather than in instalments should they try to sign the 21-year-old this summer. The centre back, who has a release clause in the region of £34 million, is on a shortlist of options to bolster their defence.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sadio-mane-is-overthinking-liverpool-goal-drought-says-juergen-klopp-bzsfqwxv0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30098 on: Today at 09:12:09 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:08:38 am
Paul Joyce

Meanwhile, Liverpool would have to pay RB Leipzig in full for Ibrahima Konaté rather than in instalments should they try to sign the 21-year-old this summer. The centre back, who has a release clause in the region of £34 million, is on a shortlist of options to bolster their defence.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sadio-mane-is-overthinking-liverpool-goal-drought-says-juergen-klopp-bzsfqwxv0

I really dont see the issue. In the grand scheme of things finding funding for such a move would not cost all that much.
« Reply #30099 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
I agree with you. There should be no excuses not to make this happen providing we do want him of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30100 on: Today at 10:07:26 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:12:09 am
I really dont see the issue. In the grand scheme of things finding funding for such a move would not cost all that much.
the issue is cash flow, not cost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30101 on: Today at 10:08:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:26 am
the issue is cash flow, not cost.

Yeah, hence why I mentioned finding funding, not having funding  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30102 on: Today at 10:20:48 am »
Would PSG accept instalments for Mbappe? £20 quid a month?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30103 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:20:48 am
Would PSG accept instalments for Mbappe? £20 quid a month?

Each from Le Bron and Nike? Or between them?
« Reply #30104 on: Today at 10:29:33 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:27:54 am
Each from Le Bron and Nike? Or between them?

Im guessing Mbappe and PSG will want something up front, LeBron and Nike can help with that.
« Reply #30105 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:08:38 am
Paul Joyce

Meanwhile, Liverpool would have to pay RB Leipzig in full for Ibrahima Konaté rather than in instalments should they try to sign the 21-year-old this summer. The centre back, who has a release clause in the region of £34 million, is on a shortlist of options to bolster their defence.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sadio-mane-is-overthinking-liverpool-goal-drought-says-juergen-klopp-bzsfqwxv0

That Falk lad in Germany says its all really quiet around Konate at the moment which, according to him, suggests the deal is in the very final stages. Says hes heard were just reviewing all the data on him, due to his injuries. Which makes sense if we did do a medical on him recently. Kicking the tyres to making sure his hip isnt a long term concern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30106 on: Today at 11:47:27 am »
So according to Falk weve allowed the deal to reach the final stages then we decided to review the data surrounding his injuries? Is Coco back in charge of transfers?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30107 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:47:27 am
So according to Falk weve allowed the deal to reach the final stages then we decided to review the data surrounding his injuries? Is Coco back in charge of transfers?

Ha. In fairness, itd surely need to be pretty far advanced for us to be allowed to do medical tests on the lad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30108 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:55:09 am
What do people think about Gravenberch? Keep seeing him mentioned as a potential target on Twitter - probably just ITK nonsense, but could it be one we go for? I immediately have my doubts about an 18-year-old playing in Holland, but he's also performed well in Europe by all accounts. Looks really physically imposing despite his age, which is a big plus if he was to make the step up to the PL.

Two words: Raiola client
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30109 on: Today at 02:38:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:08:38 am
Paul Joyce

Meanwhile, Liverpool would have to pay RB Leipzig in full for Ibrahima Konaté rather than in instalments should they try to sign the 21-year-old this summer. The centre back, who has a release clause in the region of £34 million, is on a shortlist of options to bolster their defence.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sadio-mane-is-overthinking-liverpool-goal-drought-says-juergen-klopp-bzsfqwxv0
I really hope we don't get Konate to be honest, dude is too injury prone. Like have we not learnt our lesson with Matip, Gomez, Keita, and Ox? Would prefer Caleta Carr or N'Dicka who don't get injured much. Even Uduokhai ain't bad. Or maybe we could go back for Per Schuur.
« Reply #30110 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Fuck that! Get Konate in the second this godforsaken season finishes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30111 on: Today at 05:13:05 pm »
Squad certainly needs to be freshened up gone very stale, lots out and 3 to 4 quality players in should do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30112 on: Today at 06:28:39 pm »
Will it be easy to offload the likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri and the rest?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30113 on: Today at 06:29:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:28:39 pm
Will it be easy to offload the likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri and the rest?

Maybe just depends what we wnat for them. We will see a right lot of outgoings this Summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30114 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Watkins was good today.
would be good for us Im sure but would cost too much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30115 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:30:27 pm
Watkins was good today.
would be good for us Im sure but would cost too much
No thanks. Would rather get Grealish who will cost far too much now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30116 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:29:29 pm
Maybe just depends what we wnat for them. We will see a right lot of outgoings this Summer.
Alot of question marks about ALOT of players. Whether we struggle to offload them cause of wages, the pandemic etc will be interesting. We need to freshen up the team in most areas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30117 on: Today at 06:40:00 pm »


Quote from: MD1990 on April  7, 2021, 12:41:56 pm
I think a  forward like a Raphinha or Neto is more needed than say a Andre Silva.
Silva is a great finisher but Im not sure he scores as many a more defensive league like the PL. He doesnt really press well either & has got great pace(not slow).
Bar Salah we have not got exceptional pace in our forward line.
Even when defences push high against us we rarely get in behind.
Jota is superb but not a speedster more so reasonable pace.

Id move Salah to CF. Get in Raphinha,Neto or someone similar for the Right wing.

Let Jota/Mane fight for the left hand side. Mane could play RW if he regained form.
Since when does Salah have exceptional pace? He's fast but no faster than Mane, Gomez or VVD. In the 2018/2019 he was also being Robbo and even Trent for recorded speed.
