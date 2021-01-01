« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
In 2019 following Kiev and Madrid we were the prettiest girl at the dance, but it's now 2021 and we're still wearing the same dress.

We walked the league since then. Not the same dress at all.

It also doesn't really explain VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane... all joining us when it didn't look anywhere near as likely as now that we'd be challenging for things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Am I the only one who doesn't think Sadio Mane has been as poor as has been stated a lot in these threads? He's regressed somewhat but to me it looks more like a rocky patch of form rather than long term decline. I think he's got a couple more quality seasons left in him. May be wrong but I think we should be giving the benefit of the doubt to arguably the greatest Klopp-era signing (VVD and Mo may have something to say about that, Ali too).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We're all hoping this is just a temporary drop-off of form and with a summer off he'll be back to being the top, top player he has been.

But the club isn't some sportwashing vehicle or vanity plaything of a multi-billionaire. FSG have a business model that aims for almost self-sufficiency. We have so far received some huge fees - with enormous profits - for players that made it clear they wanted away (Sterling, Suarez, Coutinho) and reinvested that money brilliantly.

There's been talk for a while of having to sell at least one of our crown jewel forwards at or around their peak price in order to fund the next generation. Mane and Firmino will reach 30 next season, Salah during next summer. From here on in, their market value will decline even without the poor form of Mane & Firmino (although I think Salah's market value will hold up longer)

If the club receives a big offer for Mane this summer, could it be tempted to cash in?

Well thats the point, we're not likely to. There arent really any clubs who are going to offer big money for someone who currently seems like he's coming down the wrong side of his peak (I dont think he is mind). Someone like Adama Traore at a low cost at 25 could be a decent punt (again not for me) but Sadio at 29 on huge wages I cant really see anyone going for him, even at the lowest price we might consider.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Am I the only one who doesn't think Sadio Mane has been as poor as has been stated a lot in these threads? He's regressed somewhat but to me it looks more like a rocky patch of form rather than long term decline. I think he's got a couple more quality seasons left in him. May be wrong but I think we should be giving the benefit of the doubt to arguably the greatest Klopp-era signing (VVD and Mo may have something to say about that, Ali too).

I think Mane has been pretty poor recently (last 3-4 months). He's miles off the standard he had shown the previous 3-4 seasons. However, it's unusual that a player would drop off this much in 3-4 months as part of a natural decline. It's more than likely the drop off is form and/or fatigue related.

I do think Mane will come back next season and show better form than this season. However, given his age and recent form, the question is more can he return 100% to the form of the previous 3 or 4 years? I have some doubts that he can but that's mainly driven by his age and the number of games he's played. However, even a 80-90% Sadio Mane (circa 2017-2020) would still be one of our best players and one of the best attacking players in the World.

If that situation comes to fruition then the next Q is about whether we extend Mane's contract. Feels like giving him the summer to recharge his batteries and reset would be good. See how responds next season before committing to either a new long term contract or sale. My guess is that he'll be much better next season and we'll be keen to keep him into his early 30's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Am I the only one who doesn't think Sadio Mane has been as poor as has been stated a lot in these threads? He's regressed somewhat but to me it looks more like a rocky patch of form rather than long term decline. I think he's got a couple more quality seasons left in him. May be wrong but I think we should be giving the benefit of the doubt to arguably the greatest Klopp-era signing (VVD and Mo may have something to say about that, Ali too).
He hasnt been terrible.
But way off what he was.

He acrually starts many game quite well.
Then he tires.

I think the summer break would be great for him.
He started the season very well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Careers at the very VERY top in football are short, and top players will always value the Champions League over a domestic league title in a foreign country.

In 2019 following Kiev and Madrid we were the prettiest girl at the dance, but it's now 2021 and we're still wearing the same dress.

That dress is still showing cleavage though and has split on one side giving views of beautiful legs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Well at least Real Madrid had a good look at our Sadio first hand
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We walked the league since then. Not the same dress at all.

It also doesn't really explain VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane... all joining us when it didn't look anywhere near as likely as now that we'd be challenging for things.
We walked the league with the same team, i.e. the same dress, which now needs a proper refresh.

Of all those names I would say that at the time of signing only Alisson was in the 'elite' category for his position, the rest were (or at least were perceived across Europe) on the rung below. We were also seen as a team on the up, after this inexcusable disaster of a season that's obviously not the case.

We can still attract very very good players, but the real elite will give us a miss this summer UNLESS we scrape top 4. Just my opinion, the summer will reveal all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We walked the league with the same team, i.e. the same dress, which now needs a proper refresh.

Of all those names I would say that at the time of signing only Alisson was in the 'elite' category for his position, the rest were (or at least were perceived across Europe) on the rung below. We were also seen as a team on the up, after this inexcusable disaster of a season that's obviously not the case.

VVD was wanted by City. Salah was attracting interest from plenty of others. Fabinho also had plenty of other options according to reports.

We may have been a team on the up, but let's not pretend players won't look at us this season and not know we aren't heading anywhere but up from where ever we finish. They'll be well aware this season is a massive blip down to injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I think Mane has been pretty poor recently (last 3-4 months). He's miles off the standard he had shown the previous 3-4 seasons. However, it's unusual that a player would drop off this much in 3-4 months as part of a natural decline. It's more than likely the drop off is form and/or fatigue related.

I do think Mane will come back next season and show better form than this season. However, given his age and recent form, the question is more can he return 100% to the form of the previous 3 or 4 years? I have some doubts that he can but that's mainly driven by his age and the number of games he's played. However, even a 80-90% Sadio Mane (circa 2017-2020) would still be one of our best players and one of the best attacking players in the World.

If that situation comes to fruition then the next Q is about whether we extend Mane's contract. Feels like giving him the summer to recharge his batteries and reset would be good. See how responds next season before committing to either a new long term contract or sale. My guess is that he'll be much better next season and we'll be keen to keep him into his early 30's.

And sell Mo Salah?

Should a suitable offer come in and the guy wants to go...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We walked the league with the same team, i.e. the same dress, which now needs a proper refresh.

Of all those names I would say that at the time of signing only Alisson was in the 'elite' category for his position, the rest were (or at least were perceived across Europe) on the rung below. We were also seen as a team on the up, after this inexcusable disaster of a season that's obviously not the case.

We can still attract very very good players, but the real elite will give us a miss this summer UNLESS we scrape top 4. Just my opinion, the summer will reveal all.
Does it matter? We won the league and CL with players that weren't elite at the time we signed them, but are now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
We've been poor for a good portion of the season, lose 3-1 away from home to European royalty, which wasn't that unexpected, and now we should be looking to move 16-20 players on?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
And sell Mo Salah?

Should a suitable offer come in and the guy wants to go...

Don't think it's under question is it? His contract should be extended as the first option. If he refuses then we have a decision on when, not if, we look to sell.

Personally expect he'll extend, as will all the others save for Mane who I agree with Jookie we should wait and see if form improves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Well thats the point, we're not likely to. There arent really any clubs who are going to offer big money for someone who currently seems like he's coming down the wrong side of his peak (I dont think he is mind). Someone like Adama Traore at a low cost at 25 could be a decent punt (again not for me) but Sadio at 29 on huge wages I cant really see anyone going for him, even at the lowest price we might consider.



I think you're probably right.

15 months ago, you'd have valued Mane at 75m+.

Financial impact of Covid, his loss of form, and being another year older, and you'd expect a market valuation now less than half that. If offered £50m (figure plucked from the air, and I accept it prompts the question of 'what club would pay that?'), I think FSG would have a quandary.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
VVD was wanted by City. Salah was attracting interest from plenty of others. Fabinho also had plenty of other options according to reports.

We may have been a team on the up, but let's not pretend players won't look at us this season and not know we aren't heading anywhere but up from where ever we finish. They'll be well aware this season is a massive blip down to injuries.

To be fair none of those are anywhere near the profile and cost of an Mbappe. We also had CL football when we went for Van Dijk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
That dress is still showing cleavage though and has split on one side giving views of beautiful legs.

That's slutty.  My daughter says "tits or thighs but not both".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
To be fair none of those are anywhere near the profile and cost of an Mbappe. We also had CL football when we went for Van Dijk.

The argument wasn't really profile. It was more that a top class player (which they all were) wouldn't want a season out of the CL.

Correct about VVD though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
The argument wasn't really profile. It was more that a top class player (which they all were) wouldn't want a season out of the CL.

Correct about VVD though.

I agree. As long as we have the cash then we can sign top class players.

The problem we have is that due to our success we probably all want top quality players. It’s ok signing a player like Jota because he was seen as an option to compete, not to be first choice.

But when your in the mindset of wanting to sign a top quality player that will start every week, then you look at our success and current squad and think we need to be looking at some of the best and in that case that leads you to two players who are not realistic signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
And sell Mo Salah?

Should a suitable offer come in and the guy wants to go...

I wouldnt sell Salah unless he was desperate to go and wouldnt sign a new contract.

Replacing his goals and all round threat would be hugely difficult. Never mind his global appeal. As with Mane and Firmino, we need to make a contract call on each in the next 12 months. I suspect 1 will go next summer rather than in 2021.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I dont think Manes recent form would affect his value much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Lads and Jill i'm a firm believer and have been for 40 or so years following Liverpool Football Club and as my dear old since passed dad wiuld always tell me, if a player does not want to play for us well off you go and thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I dont think Manes recent form would affect his value much

Not at all.
