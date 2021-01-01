Am I the only one who doesn't think Sadio Mane has been as poor as has been stated a lot in these threads? He's regressed somewhat but to me it looks more like a rocky patch of form rather than long term decline. I think he's got a couple more quality seasons left in him. May be wrong but I think we should be giving the benefit of the doubt to arguably the greatest Klopp-era signing (VVD and Mo may have something to say about that, Ali too).



I think Mane has been pretty poor recently (last 3-4 months). He's miles off the standard he had shown the previous 3-4 seasons. However, it's unusual that a player would drop off this much in 3-4 months as part of a natural decline. It's more than likely the drop off is form and/or fatigue related.I do think Mane will come back next season and show better form than this season. However, given his age and recent form, the question is more can he return 100% to the form of the previous 3 or 4 years? I have some doubts that he can but that's mainly driven by his age and the number of games he's played. However, even a 80-90% Sadio Mane (circa 2017-2020) would still be one of our best players and one of the best attacking players in the World.If that situation comes to fruition then the next Q is about whether we extend Mane's contract. Feels like giving him the summer to recharge his batteries and reset would be good. See how responds next season before committing to either a new long term contract or sale. My guess is that he'll be much better next season and we'll be keen to keep him into his early 30's.