« Reply #30000 on: Yesterday at 08:05:57 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm
I think Neto is fantastic but we need goals and there is questions as to whether he is at the level right now. We have Firmino not scoring much and he has been joined by Mane. Considering its likely we only sign one attacker, that player has to be used to sticking the ball in the back of the net.

This gets to the heart of the problem for me. Klopp either doesnt trust or wont rely on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino. So we really need two additions in the attacking spots.
« Reply #30001 on: Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:05:57 pm
This gets to the heart of the problem for me. Klopp either doesnt trust or wont rely on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino. So we really need two additions in the attacking spots.

Im not sure we need two. Jota and Salah score loads, we need another to hit that rate. After that we have the likes of Mane, Firmino and probably Elliot. That is more than enough.
« Reply #30002 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
Sadio is in a rut its not like he'll never score again.
« Reply #30003 on: Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm
Sadio is in a rut its not like he'll never score again.

Maybe, maybe not. We cannot bank on him returning to goal scoring form so we do need to make sure whoever we do sign can score regularly. We cannot have another season with pretty much two goal threats.
« Reply #30004 on: Yesterday at 08:21:54 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
Maybe, maybe not. We cannot bank on him returning to goal scoring form so we do need to make sure whoever we do sign can score regularly. We cannot have another season with pretty much two goal threats.

Well i think we can bank on him.
« Reply #30005 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm »
Just sign Mbappe, FFS



« Reply #30006 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
« Reply #30007 on: Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm
Im not sure we need two. Jota and Salah score loads, we need another to hit that rate. After that we have the likes of Mane, Firmino and probably Elliot. That is more than enough.

I think getting two would be useful, albeit that's based on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino all leaving which is perhaps unlikely. Just think getting to the point where we have six trusted attackers (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino plus two) is where we need to get to. Obviously not going to make two massive signings, but one we think can be Jota-level and another signing similar to Shaqiri a few seasons ago would work, I think.
« Reply #30008 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm
I think getting two would be useful, albeit that's based on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino all leaving which is perhaps unlikely. Just think getting to the point where we have six trusted attackers (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino plus two) is where we need to get to. Obviously not going to make two massive signings, but one we think can be Jota-level and another signing similar to Shaqiri a few seasons ago would work, I think.

We probably dont have CL football next season so why 6 options? One real top signing is enough and someone like Elliott would be ideal.
« Reply #30009 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm »
« Reply #30010 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Just sign Mbappe, FFS



Has the Nike cheque bounced?
« Reply #30011 on: Today at 04:20:15 am »
I am assuming its going to be a very very active summer. I fully expect Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Ox, Grujic, Wilson, Nat Phillips, Wijnaldum, and maybe one of Mane,Firmino, or Keita to leave; plus several other youngsters will  be sold or go out on loan. If we are not in CL we will need probably only 3 good signings; CB(Kabak perhaps), a good technical midfielder  that can create chances (an Aouar or similar), and another jota. To be honest we might even not spend too much. If we do end up in CL we will probably need an additional CB (a Konate or similar), and another pacey forward. I trust that the Edwards will do a good job. I am honestly very excited for next season, with fans back, and a better balanced squad.
