I am assuming its going to be a very very active summer. I fully expect Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Ox, Grujic, Wilson, Nat Phillips, Wijnaldum, and maybe one of Mane,Firmino, or Keita to leave; plus several other youngsters will be sold or go out on loan. If we are not in CL we will need probably only 3 good signings; CB(Kabak perhaps), a good technical midfielder that can create chances (an Aouar or similar), and another jota. To be honest we might even not spend too much. If we do end up in CL we will probably need an additional CB (a Konate or similar), and another pacey forward. I trust that the Edwards will do a good job. I am honestly very excited for next season, with fans back, and a better balanced squad.