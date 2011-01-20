I just loathe to talk about not having Naby Keita, he constantly feels on the cusp of becoming great. He is obviously unbelievable at times in training, otherwise you wouldn't get comments like Klopp's last night, or last season when Virgil was struggling to express just how blown away he was by how good a fully fit and performing Keita is.



We've seen it in all too fleeting glimpses. A sale would probably at best net £20m or so, maybe to a Dortmund to mitigate a Sancho move or alternatively, I reckon RB Leipzig might have him back. Bayern were also hot for him a few seasons back so might still have that itch they want to scratch.



I'd rather keep him personally as I always live in hope.



RE Lukaku - he's found a landing place that suits him - Inter are set up to get the best out of Lukaku and to use Lautaro's superior technique as a space creator for him. Don't get me wrong, he's a good top level striker that thrives in the right set up and will always score goals due to his physicality and his willing to shoot early and shoot often. However, he's 28 soon, probably would cost not far off what Inter paid and his numbers outside of his actual goalscoring are fairly mediocre. We can't spend a big fee on this 28 year old - they've got a better forward in Lautaro who would likely be cheaper (though isn't the same profile and not particularly physical).