LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29920 on: Today at 02:05:34 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:40:30 am
I'd agree with that now to be honest- sell one of them plus Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain and bring in two new forwards. One a number 9 and another quick wide player.

It feels pretty stale and burnt out at the moment, it will be a gamble to give them another 12 months as mainstays with little evidence so far they can hit their previous levels

Is Mane physically still what he was, or has he been burnt out? Unlike Salah, who is also good in tight spaces, Mane mainly thrives in open spaces.
abhred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29921 on: Today at 06:19:51 am
Think last night was me finally giving up on Keita. I agree with folks who say we need 3 players - an attacker, a midfielder, a defender. Hopefully we go for Konate/Kabak, Bissouma, Sancho.

I would sell Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, and whoever else we can to generate the funds.

Getting top 4 is crucial to attracting the right players.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29922 on: Today at 07:13:25 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Oh of course. The likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain should all be sold. Keita as well seeing as he is a physical wreck.

Keita is a tricky one. Obviously, a very talented player when he is in form, and not injured, Problem he seldom is, so either we have a good plan to turn his injuries into something in the past, and not only that get him to improve his performances to another level, and have him doing this consistently.

For me, that's a long shot that he not only will break free from injuries but also play consistently at a higher level.

So do we sell him? How much can we get for him? Hoping to recoup at least £40-45m. Potentially that the likes of teams in Germany might feel that he could reach his previous levels in a league he knows well. The problem I guess is that German teams have less money. For me, he could go to a team like Dortmund perhaps who'd have some cash. Especially if they sell Sancho or Haaland. But see it as a long shot that we'd get that kind of money from any team.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29923 on: Today at 07:18:22 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:13:25 am
Keita is a tricky one. Obviously, a very talented player when he is in form, and not injured, Problem he seldom is, so either we have a good plan to turn his injuries into something in the past, and not only that get him to improve his performances to another level, and have him doing this consistently.

For me, that's a long shot that he not only will break free from injuries but also play consistently at a higher level.

So do we sell him? How much can we get for him? Hoping to recoup at least £40-45m. Potentially that the likes of teams in Germany might feel that he could reach his previous levels in a league he knows well. The problem I guess is that German teams have less money. For me, he could go to a team like Dortmund perhaps who'd have some cash. Especially if they sell Sancho or Haaland.
We're never getting that much for him..Half at best.

If we're looking at clearing out squad options we'll end up having to loan a few of them.

Quote from: abhred on Today at 06:19:51 am
Think last night was me finally giving up on Keita. I agree with folks who say we need 3 players - an attacker, a midfielder, a defender. Hopefully we go for Konate/Kabak, Bissouma, Sancho.

I would sell Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, and whoever else we can to generate the funds.

Getting top 4 is crucial to attracting the right players.
Sancho would be ideal. I know a lot want a more traditional striker, but think having Sancho being able to provid width and creativity from the right would give us a lot more options. Could move Salah closer to goal and relive Trent of some of the more attacking side to his game to adjust the defensive structure.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29924 on: Today at 07:28:22 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:18:22 am
We're never getting that much for him..Half at best.

If we're looking at clearing out squad options we'll end up having to loan a few of them.
Sancho would be ideal. I know a lot want a more traditional striker, but think having Sancho being able to provid width and creativity from the right would give us a lot more options. Could move Salah closer to goal and relive Trent of some of the more attacking side to his game to adjust the defensive structure.

Yeah added on to my comment just after that it's unlikely. Selling him for £20-25m feels less interesting and probably make us keep him around to see if he can turn things around.
abhred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29925 on: Today at 07:29:55 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:28:22 am
Yeah added on to my comment just after that it's unlikely. Selling him for £20-25m feels less interesting and probably make us keep him around to see if he can turn things around.

For me, it's reached a point that if we can get 25M, then you sell and try getting a more robust midfield. If we can get Bissouma for 35M, then Naby + 10M is a no brainer. We already have an injury prone midfielder in Ox, and we are less likely to recoup that much for him.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29926 on: Today at 07:40:54 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:28:22 am
Yeah added on to my comment just after that it's unlikely. Selling him for £20-25m feels less interesting and probably make us keep him around to see if he can turn things around.
Yeah I guess it depends on how much Klopp rates him. He'll only have 2 years on his contract, so if we were not looking to sell at prices other teams are offering then becomes a balance of are we happy risking another midfielder going on a free or committing millions more to him.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:28 am by Chris~ »
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29927 on: Today at 08:26:19 am
Really struggling to think of a number 9 we should go for

We want someone powerful, quick with a good goalscoring record at the highest level. I reckon we should try for Lukaku as I think Inter are in financial trouble (and imagine the fume from Blues, United fans plus lots of us to be honest)

*runs and hides*
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29928 on: Today at 08:37:10 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:26:19 am
Really struggling to think of a number 9 we should go for

We want someone powerful, quick with a good goalscoring record at the highest level. I reckon we should try for Lukaku as I think Inter are in financial trouble (and imagine the fume from Blues, United fans plus lots of us to be honest)

*runs and hides*

Lukaku is quick once he gets going, but he's generally pretty immobile and won't press at all. I think we need someone a bit more.. nimble?
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29929 on: Today at 08:40:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:48:42 pm

Mbappe it is, then.

Ah if only. I wonder if we woulda had a chance if our CBs hadnt got injured and wed swept all before us this season.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29930 on: Today at 08:51:11 am
Were definitely coming to the end of Klopps first Liverpool team. I would expect a fair few outgoings this summer if it wasnt for COVID.

We have a few players who have served us well at times but never really took off and dont appear to have anything left to give - Origi, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita. Gini is going. Milner will play the occasional game but his influence has dwindled. Mane and Firmino have lost a yard of pace and their levels have dropped. Then you have Gomez and Virgil coming back from major injuries who will need time.

Its unfortunate that it all seems to have hit at once. It does feel like the end of a cycle. I dont see us magically getting back to how we were once players return from injury. We have a number of issues.

GK: Alisson, Kelleher
FB: Trent, Robbo, Williams, Tsimikas
CB: Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Kabak
CM: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, *NEW*, *NEW*.
FWD: Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino, *NEW*

I think we need 4 additions. Midfield is the biggest concern for me because, aside from Fabinho, none of our current options fill me with confidence (whether thats performances or fitness).
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29931 on: Today at 09:05:52 am
What's wrong with Thiago?
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29932 on: Today at 09:41:24 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:37:10 am
Lukaku is quick once he gets going, but he's generally pretty immobile and won't press at all. I think we need someone a bit more.. nimble?

He has a strike partner (with Nike), Lautauro Martinez, that's the fella!
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29933 on: Today at 09:45:30 am
I just loathe to talk about not having Naby Keita, he constantly feels on the cusp of becoming great. He is obviously unbelievable at times in training, otherwise you wouldn't get comments like Klopp's last night, or last season when Virgil was struggling to express just how blown away he was by how good a fully fit and performing Keita is.

We've seen it in all too fleeting glimpses. A sale would probably at best net £20m or so, maybe to a Dortmund to mitigate a Sancho move or alternatively, I reckon RB Leipzig might have him back. Bayern were also hot for him a few seasons back so might still have that itch they want to scratch.

I'd rather keep him personally as I always live in hope.

RE Lukaku - he's found a landing place that suits him - Inter are set up to get the best out of Lukaku and to use Lautaro's superior technique as a space creator for him. Don't get me wrong, he's a good top level striker that thrives in the right set up and will always score goals due to his physicality and his willing to shoot early and shoot often. However, he's 28 soon, probably would cost not far off what Inter paid and his numbers outside of his actual goalscoring are fairly mediocre. We can't spend a big fee on this 28 year old - they've got a better forward in Lautaro who would likely be cheaper (though isn't the same profile and not particularly physical).
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29934 on: Today at 09:59:15 am
Keita probably does need to move on.
I wouldnt sell him to Leicester if that link is legit. Sell him to the Bundesliga.
I real shame it hasnt worked out as he is superb talent

We probably keep Ox ahead of Keita as he is homegrown & a big character in the dressing room.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29935 on: Today at 10:09:52 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:05:52 am
What's wrong with Thiago?
He's looked more comfortable recently, but it would be wrong to say he's been a success so far.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29936 on: Today at 10:11:57 am
I think there's naturally concern after last night, but so many of our issues stem from the problems at CB and they should be solved in the next few months with the returns of Virgil, Matip, Gomez and hopefully the addition of Konate.

Add another starting quality midfielder, a top attacker (I'd lean more towards someone like Sancho than a No9) and maybe another versatile body in the final third to replace Shaqiri/Minamino's squad role, and I think most of our issues disappear.

Easier said than done, obviously. I think Keita will stay - he might have failed the test last night, but the fact he started at all spoke volumes about how Klopp sees him.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29937 on: Today at 10:17:00 am
My feelings about Keita is that as long as we don't need to sell - in order to fund a transfer or if the player wants to go - we shouldn't. I don't think a loan would be such a bad idea though. Could be a chance for him to establish himself in another team, as long as he stays fit, and worst case scenario nothing really happens. If he does well we might get a solid deal for him or perhaps even earn a really good midfielder for our squad.

In general, I think it would be very interesting to see how our midfield evolves next season.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29938 on: Today at 10:17:12 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:11:57 am
I think there's naturally concern after last night, but so many of our issues stem from the problems at CB and they should be solved in the next few months with the returns of Virgil, Matip, Gomez and hopefully the addition of Konate.

Add another starting quality midfielder, a top attacker (I'd lean more towards someone like Sancho than a No9) and maybe another versatile body in the final third to replace Shaqiri/Minamino's squad role, and I think most of our issues disappear.

Easier said than done, obviously. I think Keita will stay - he might have failed the test last night, but the fact he started at all spoke volumes about how Klopp sees him.
Keita was given a huge chance....and he failed it.

He didn't even look fit enough to play football at that level. I think he is done now. We'll see whether there are any takers for him in the summer. He was signed to bring his physical attributes (and great skill on the ball) to the team and he has failed to bring this, largely because of injury but that's unfortunately the tough reality of football.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29939 on: Today at 10:29:44 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:11:57 am
I think there's naturally concern after last night, but so many of our issues stem from the problems at CB and they should be solved in the next few months with the returns of Virgil, Matip, Gomez and hopefully the addition of Konate.

Add another starting quality midfielder, a top attacker (I'd lean more towards someone like Sancho than a No9) and maybe another versatile body in the final third to replace Shaqiri/Minamino's squad role, and I think most of our issues disappear.

Easier said than done, obviously. I think Keita will stay - he might have failed the test last night, but the fact he started at all spoke volumes about how Klopp sees him.
Our CB's wont solve all our problems. Va Dijk & Gomez wont be at there best straight away.

We actually had some of these problems last season.
Remember Watford at home in Dec 2019. They had plenty of chances due to lack of pressing & balls over the top.

There is a tactical issue as well as missing players

18/19 we were brillant defensively. 19/20 the small decline started in some games.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29940 on: Today at 10:50:13 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:29:44 am
Our CB's wont solve all our problems. Va Dijk & Gomez wont be at there best straight away.

We actually had some of these problems last season.
Remember Watford at home in Dec 2019. They had plenty of chances due to lack of pressing & balls over the top.

There is a tactical issue as well as missing players

18/19 we were brillant defensively. 19/20 the small decline started in some games.

Starting to really hate that high line
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29941 on: Today at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:50:13 am
Starting to really hate that high line
when you dont have the athleticism on the pitch to press it is a disaster.

It is why I think we need a pressing machine in the summer rather than a creator.

Konrad Laimer would be ideal but he has a knee problem. Zakaria or Bissouma would be great.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29942 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
The forward line needs a bit of an overhaul. No way can we go into next season with Mane, Firmino being first choice, there needs to be at least one more option brought in that starts ahead of them and gives us goals and just general confidence. At the moment our attack is just individual brilliance from Salah and Jota.

Midfield needs more energy and bite to it. Centre back is pretty obvious that we need quality in there.

There needs to be a mass clear out of players who are just not contributing. We would not miss Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi and Shaqiri. If buyers could be found for these lot then lets move them on.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29943 on: Today at 11:20:18 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:26:19 am
Really struggling to think of a number 9 we should go for

We want someone powerful, quick with a good goalscoring record at the highest level. I reckon we should try for Lukaku as I think Inter are in financial trouble (and imagine the fume from Blues, United fans plus lots of us to be honest)

*runs and hides*

The one I always keep coming to at this time is Andre Silva. I think he is just what we need in a number 9. The downside I see is he could be a bit quicker, but he isn't slow -no slower than Firmino, but more direct/attacking. If affordable, I think him and someone like Auoer along with Konate would be a brilliant summer.

Question is affordability. Konate is 34 million if I remember right, Auoer I can see being around 30 to 45 million, and Silva I can see being around 50 million perhaps.
