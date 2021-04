Think last night was me finally giving up on Keita. I agree with folks who say we need 3 players - an attacker, a midfielder, a defender. Hopefully we go for Konate/Kabak, Bissouma, Sancho.



I would sell Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, and whoever else we can to generate the funds.



Getting top 4 is crucial to attracting the right players.