Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1232266 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29840 on: Yesterday at 02:33:21 pm »
Be interesting to guess how much transfer dosh we actually have plus with as we well most of us expect a clatter of players leaving whats the estimate on cash from sales this summer, a very good players worth??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29841 on: Yesterday at 03:12:44 pm »
The club should start a crowdfunding event to bring Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29842 on: Yesterday at 03:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 02:33:21 pm
Be interesting to guess how much transfer dosh we actually have plus with as we well most of us expect a clatter of players leaving whats the estimate on cash from sales this summer, a very good players worth??

I'd love a summer 2018 type of window. Even if you take away Alisson as his transfer was funded by Coutinho, still brought in Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri. About 100 million spent there more or less, with Solanke and Ings being the only significant outgoings. Net spend was 75-ish
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29843 on: Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:46:18 am
The same amount of goals that he has scored in all 16 of his Champions League appearances.

That is probably why he will be affordable. Love how people keep using this stick to beat him with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29844 on: Yesterday at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:19:24 pm
I'd love a summer 2018 type of window. Even if you take away Alisson as his transfer was funded by Coutinho, still brought in Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri. About 100 million spent there more or less, with Solanke and Ings being the only significant outgoings. Net spend was 75-ish

Can see a hell of a lot more outgoings this Summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29845 on: Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:27:09 pm
Can see a hell of a lot more outgoings this Summer.
True, but how many will we get a decent fee for? It's really hard to tell, but I think it's possible some players we would have been hoping/expecting £20m+ for pre-Covid (Origi, Shaqiri etc) we may be looking at half of that, or less. But I don't know, that's only me guessing here, and it's possible I'm overestimating the effect the new financial reality will have on football clubs and their ability to pay.

I guess highly desirable players like Haaland et al will still command massive fees, but I'm not sure how that will translate to players further down the scale. Sould be an interesting summer anyway, and with the Red Bird deal we should have a decent amount to spend, hopefully.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29846 on: Yesterday at 06:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:55:43 am
Patson Daka scored a hat-trick in 8 minutes yesterday against Sturm Graz..... Wow.

and lost me a fair bit of dosh in the process! It was 3-1 after 12 minutes haha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29847 on: Yesterday at 06:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
True, but how many will we get a decent fee for? It's really hard to tell, but I think it's possible some players we would have been hoping/expecting £20m+ for pre-Covid (Origi, Shaqiri etc) we may be looking at half of that, or less. But I don't know, that's only me guessing here, and it's possible I'm overestimating the effect the new financial reality will have on football clubs and their ability to pay.

I guess highly desirable players like Haaland et al will still command massive fees, but I'm not sure how that will translate to players further down the scale. Sould be an interesting summer anyway, and with the Red Bird deal we should have a decent amount to spend, hopefully.

All to true, fees will certainly drop i've had that conversation on here not so long back, on the Mbappe/Haaland types i'd say they will drop by 20% or so as will most players.

That lot below, well we can try figure out whats the monatary value in it.

Quote from: Sarge on April  4, 2021, 02:31:42 pm
Ok he is a memory blast of those 16 players in that Echo article.


Grabara
Karius
Adrian

Williams (Loan)
Williams (Loan)
van den Berg (Loan)

Lewis
Gallacher
Philips
Matip
Wilson
Grujic
Millar   
Minamino
Awoniyi
Ojo   
Shaqiri
Origi

Add Gini, Woodburn and a couple more who i've forgotten on that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29848 on: Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm »
Based on nothing at all, Im fairly confident well go for Aouar this summer. Just feels like the right time, and weve apparently been interested for ages.

If we can pull of a summer of Kabak, Konate, Aouar and a Jota-type attacker that would be the dream.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29849 on: Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
Based on nothing at all, Im fairly confident well go for Aouar this summer. Just feels like the right time, and weve apparently been interested for ages.

If we can pull of a summer of Kabak, Konate, Aouar and a Jota-type attacker that would be the dream.

That would be incredibly impressive. I also would love Aouar.

The Sarr rumours don't go away either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29850 on: Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm »
For some reason I feel like well be interested in Anguissa. Physical 6ft plus and a little more forward thinking than Bissouma, one of the best dribblers in the league statistically as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29851 on: Yesterday at 08:05:52 pm »
I must admit, I like the Teun Koopmeiners link. Very versatile midfielder, and also left-footed. Could be the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum. We will probably have to sell Ox to make room for him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29852 on: Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:05:52 pm
I must admit, I like the Teun Koopmeiners link. Very versatile midfielder, and also left-footed. Could be the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum. We will probably have to sell Ox to make room for him ...

If we do try and sell Ox what will our asking price be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29853 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
If we do try and sell Ox what will our asking price be?

10-15m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29854 on: Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm »
Just seen that Jonny from Wolves has re-done his ACL after playing just one game. Shows why it would be wise to have 5 CBs next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29855 on: Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm
Just seen that Jonny from Wolves has re-done his ACL after playing just one game. Shows why it would be wise to have 5 CBs next season.
Sheesh, poor guy. Must be pretty soul-destroying. And yeah, you're right, it would definitely be wise to hedge our bets with the centre halves, as long as we have the squad space.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29856 on: Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm
Sheesh, poor guy. Must be pretty soul-destroying. And yeah, you're right, it would definitely be wise to hedge our bets with the centre halves, as long as we have the squad space.

Means Philips staying because we could not entertain Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Kanoute and Kabak.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29857 on: Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm
Just seen that Jonny from Wolves has re-done his ACL after playing just one game. Shows why it would be wise to have 5 CBs next season.

Poor chap, that is so brutal.

Kabak, Konate, Aouar, a 9 who can play inside forward. Perfect summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29858 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm
Means Philips staying because we could not entertain Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Kanoute and Kabak.

Can't they afford Netflix?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29859 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
If we do try and sell Ox what will our asking price be?

With 35 caps for England, and still 27, I'd say that some mid-table PL club will pay at least £20 million for him. Should be enough to secure Koopmeiners in this market ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29860 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm »
Has anyone been watching Ajax? How has Gravenberch been doing this season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29861 on: Yesterday at 09:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
Can't they afford Netflix?

I'd say so on their wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29862 on: Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm
Just seen that Jonny from Wolves has re-done his ACL after playing just one game. Shows why it would be wise to have 5 CBs next season.
He has played 7 games actually. He was back from his ACL just after 6 months so this happening is not unexpected really, it was the same knee also.

The chances of having a second ACL injury are 7 times greater if you return to pay before 9 months.

That coupled with the fact that 1 in 4 who return to high risk sports like football end up having a second ACL injury are exactly why we will we need good dept at centre back for next season.

I wouldn't be surprised if we had 6 on the books for the next year to assess how Gomez, and VVD return with Davies, someone no doubt happy to sit on the bench after quadrupling his wages being the 6th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29863 on: Today at 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm
The Sarr rumours don't go away either.

I wish they would.

Can't see much of a summer honestly, covid has seem to that since our wage bill is no doubt very high. I think we'll look to sort the centre back situation and shed some squad/youth players and that'll be it, our squad is actually pretty good it's just obscene injury problems and the compact schedule that has derailed us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29864 on: Today at 01:24:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:38:00 am
I wish they would.

Can't see much of a summer honestly, covid has seem to that since our wage bill is no doubt very high. I think we'll look to sort the centre back situation and shed some squad/youth players and that'll be it, our squad is actually pretty good it's just obscene injury problems and the compact schedule that has derailed us.

I think we will take the opportunity to refresh the squad with 3-4 new players. Everyone seems to be hinting at that and it seems fairly likely given that we are expecting Wijnaldum, Adrian, Origi and Shaqiri to leave. I could easily see 1-2 CBs, an attacker and a 3rd choice English keeper. I wonder if we might hold off on an extra midfielder if we plan on shifting towards a 4231 more often.

I'm not sure when the Ox leaving rumours are coming from? Don't get me wrong, if someone came in with a £30m bid I'm sure we would entertain it, but doesn't him leaving present us with an Association Trained players based problem?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29865 on: Today at 02:16:12 am »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm
He has played 7 games actually. He was back from his ACL just after 6 months so this happening is not unexpected really, it was the same knee also.

The chances of having a second ACL injury are 7 times greater if you return to pay before 9 months.


Which is why we'd be mad to assume VVD and/or Gomez just waltz back-in to the team. We're going to need  significant depth back there and can reassess after a year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29866 on: Today at 04:34:29 am »
Are we signing Declan Rice? He's got a knee injury already, fits right in...
