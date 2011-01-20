« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1228945 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29800 on: Yesterday at 05:12:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

Veru possible but can we really buy all the RB first XI?


;D
Offline rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29801 on: Yesterday at 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:12:34 pm
Veru possible but can we really buy all the RB first XI?


;D

We just got bored with Southampton.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29802 on: Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:11:04 pm
Really, i live in the reality of who we have not what may happen and Karius in no way will stay at the Club, be it sold or loaned out. We have Alisson, Kellegher, Adrian, Grabara, Karius in that order, 2 of them are certain to move, Adrian will go too i feel, we may need one more in with Alisson and Kellegher still.

I think that Alisson, Karius and Grabara will be quite enough, with Kelleher developing by playing regularly on loan, but lets wait and see ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29803 on: Yesterday at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

quality player, doesnt get quite the attention he should.

But maybe 3 or 4 years older than the usual age profile (bar Thiago!) for midfielders and forwards for us these days? 

Hugely versatile though, gone from being a winger or attacking midfielder, to a more central midfield role, chipping in with a fair few assists and goals each year regardless.

Looks like he wants to try his luck somewhere else, has 1 year left on his deal after this season, hes club captain at Leipzig, theyll be very dissapinted to lose him wherever he goes.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29804 on: Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:13:31 pm
We just got bored with Southampton.

True dat ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29805 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm
I think that Alisson, Karius and Grabara will be quite enough, with Kelleher developing by playing regularly on loan, but lets wait and see ...

So 2 keepers who we have loaned out and can get nowhere near our bench we keep, do you read before you post at times?
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29806 on: Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

Hes decent but feels like a step down for us - who does he get in the first team ahead of
Wed also be bringing in another late 20s midfielder
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29807 on: Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm »
Between the Europa League group, League Cup, and FA Cup games in Jan, there will plenty of games for Kelleher to develop over the first half of the season.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29808 on: Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm »
Hopefully Kelleher is up to the task of being second choice next season, and we can maybe bring in a homegrown keeper as third choice.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29809 on: Yesterday at 06:20:55 pm »
What are our U23 and Youth keppers like anyone?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29810 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm
Had such high hopes for Woodburn.

And Wilson before him.

And Ibe.

And Wisdom.

Flanagan and Robinson.

Pacheco.

Nemeth.

Marsh...
Offline Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29811 on: Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
But you have pin pointed the problem here, we have 3 senior CBs, two are always and they are always injured at one time or another, we went into this season with 3 CBs, Virgil, Matip and Gomez, all 3 are injured but two of them being out is not a shock, you must see the worry/problem here with keeping both of them as our 4 choices if/when we get one moere CB in.

Williams and Philips will go.

A lot of people want us to sign two new CB's. Konate + 1 more, maybe Kabak or Caleta-Car. However, we probably can't and shouldn't have 5th choice CB's that costs first choice transfer fees and salaries. I can only see that happening, if Matip is sold. He is obviously world-class when fit, but he is only fit 20% of the time. He is also turning 30 and probably on decent wage.

We should keep Phillips as he adds depth, is probably on low wages and is homegrown.

Send Rhys on loan.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29812 on: Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm
A lot of people want us to sign two new CB's. Konate + 1 more, maybe Kabak or Caleta-Car. However, we probably can't and shouldn't have 5th choice CB's that costs first choice transfer fees and salaries. I can only see that happening, if Matip is sold. He is obviously world-class when fit, but he is only fit 20% of the time. He is also turning 30 and probably on decent wage.

We should keep Phillips as he adds depth, is probably on low wages and is homegrown.

Send Rhys on loan.

Yes i would agree on that. No idea who Caleta-Car is though ;D
Offline Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29813 on: Yesterday at 06:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:20:55 pm
What are our U23 and Youth keppers like anyone?
They are legion.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29814 on: Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm »
Wouldnt surprise me if we sign Kabak (in addition to Konate) and loan him out. If he carries on with his current form, £18 million will be a steal whether we need him or not and is something we could profit from even he doesnt contribute beyond this season.

With Neco Williams included in the list of potential outgoings, I presume we will be bringing in a back-up right back? Such a tricky slot to fill, as Tsimikas has no doubt found out. Were 8 months into his stay here and we have absolutely no idea if hes good or bad.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29815 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 pm »
Philips will command a really decent fee after this season....  thats one plus
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29816 on: Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm »
One for the scrabble fans here:

Teun Koopmeiners
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29817 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we sign Kabak (in addition to Konate) and loan him out. If he carries on with his current form, £18 million will be a steal whether we need him or not and is something we could profit from even he doesnt contribute beyond this season.

With Neco Williams included in the list of potential outgoings, I presume we will be bringing in a back-up right back? Such a tricky slot to fill, as Tsimikas has no doubt found out. Were 8 months into his stay here and we have absolutely no idea if hes good or bad.

I don' think there's a chance we sign Kabak and loan him out. If he joins permanently he'll get game time as a squad player I think. Just can't rely on Matip/Gomez to be fully fit all the time, and I think younger lads like Rhys Williams and Van Den Berg will be out on loan. If we're in the Europa League, I can definitely see Kabak starting games in that, wouldn't want to be risking Joe and Joel in group stage games unless either/or need them for minutes in the tank. Phillips is also interesting, he's been very good when called upon, does he stay or do they sell him if they don't see him fitting the mould for a Liverpool centre half?

Kabak for less than the 18 million clause based on his performances recently could possibly be very good business. I can see why theyre trying to re-negotiate the price lower with us needing a few others in, but if we can get him in under 15 million or so then happy days, Schalke are probably in a position where they do need to just get shut. Wouldnt be surprised if Phillips exits but if he does hopefully its for a good price. He may be inexperienced but time is on his side and hes clearly premier league standard.

So if we can bring this Konate in and Kabak, on top of Virgil/Joe/Joel - I think wed have a really solid selection of first teamers there. We know the only problem of course is injuries. Matip and Gomez are more than partial to a lay-off, and we dont really know for sure how Van Dijk is going to come back. Konates game time over the past two seasons also looks suspect.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29818 on: Yesterday at 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
So 2 keepers who we have loaned out and can get nowhere near our bench we keep, do you read before you post at times?

We have loaned them out because we have 3 other senior keepers, not because they are not good enough. We reached a Champions League final with Karius in the goal, and Grabara is starting regularly in the Danish league. Of course, I would prefer Oblak as a backup for Alisson, but I doubt it will happen ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29819 on: Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm
Between the Europa League group, League Cup, and FA Cup games in Jan, there will plenty of games for Kelleher to develop over the first half of the season.

Kelleher is going on loan to an Europa League club?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29820 on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
One for the scrabble fans here:

Teun Koopmeiners

Interesting suggestion. Good age, and very versatile ...

EDIT: I just noticed we've been linked with him ...
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29821 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm
Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Fabinho provides a very good base for us to go out and get a midfielder who scores and assists. Ideally I'd love us to get Sancho and play him in an attacking midfielder role. Think he's good enough to play there.
We should really be looking to move Keita on for the same reasons we would consider selling Matip. Having quality players who are hardly available is almost useless
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29822 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
Not sure theres much point. Wed get very little for Keita. Theres not much upside to selling him and the potential upside of getting him fit consistently is massive. The thing about Matip is age is going to start counting against him and if we bring in 2 CBS were going to be very stacked there.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29823 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm
Hes decent but feels like a step down for us - who does he get in the first team ahead of
Wed also be bringing in another late 20s midfielder

Gini presumably if he is indeed off.

to be honest Id be surprised if both Ox and Keita were with us next season. Its been suggested that wed replace Gini if he left, then youve got Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago. Jones is getting in ahead of both of the other two right now. Ox is more flexible and homegrown. I love Naby but I dont think the transfer has really worked out for us or him. Maybe hed like a move back to Germany and if so we might be able to use him as part of a transfer? Money saver too.

Be thrilled to keep him as theres plenty of quality there, but if we want to replace Gini and money is tight then it seems like a distinct possibility that he goes.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29824 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
Bissouma is definitely a player.
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29825 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm »
remember reading an article about how Sabitzer fits liverpool perfectly based on that scouting system they use nowadays. cant remember the name of it. what age is he though?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29826 on: Yesterday at 11:25:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm
remember reading an article about how Sabitzer fits liverpool perfectly based on that scouting system they use nowadays. cant remember the name of it. what age is he though?

Just turned 27.

I guess not really the age profile Liverpool tend to go for now with midfielders (not named Thiago) and forwards. 

Hes a quality player, wherever he ends up, should get a good un!

Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29827 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:25:06 pm
Just turned 27.

I guess not really the age profile Liverpool tend to go for now with midfielders (not named Thiago) and forwards. 

Hes a quality player, wherever he ends up, should get a good un!

was thinking he wasnt that young. was in the Austria squad at euro 2016
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29828 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm
was thinking he wasnt that young. was in the Austria squad at euro 2016

He has been around a while! This is his 10th season as a pro, his 6th season with RB Leipzig.

Hes been a real workhorse for them too, covering loads of different roles for them across the midfield and wings. 
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29829 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:20:31 pm
So you don't think Sterling with 4/5 years on his contract and who hadn't come out saying he wanted to leave would have cost City more?

Nope, we simply wouldn't have sold him that summer, sometimes with these bigger deals the shorter period on the contract just enables the availability rather than lowering the price.

Turning the question back on you, how much do you think we would have got beyond the £50m of his transfer, bearing in mind that the world record fee at that point was about £85m?
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29830 on: Today at 12:45:26 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:54:08 pm
see this is what bemuses me with all the talk of wanting to sell Matip. Cos in Gomez, we have a player whos only completed 1 full season - and even that was a season where he was used very sparingly for a 3rd of it. 4 out of his 6 seasons here havent just been hampered by injury, theyve been wrecked by bad injuries.

He is probably more of a concern than Joel.

Both are excellent players though. And both should be here next season.

Not quite comparable situations though, Gomez you can probably rely on until the point where he gets his latest season-ending injury, whereas Matip just seems to be in and out with numerous injuries a season, ensuring that you cannot rely on him at all as a backup since he'll probably be injured when you wanted to rotate the side and could at best throw him in from time to time when he happens to be fit. Neither Kabal nor Phillips are as good as Matip, but the manager actually being able to pick them just makes them so much more useful in the backup squad roles that all three have for us.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29831 on: Today at 01:00:00 am »
Bissouma and Sabitzer are both good players... but I cant see how either of them are better than Henderson Thiago Fabinho or Keita ... and then Jones is up for discussion obv him and Bissouma are very different

The thing is our injuries have masked the quality of our midfield - its as good as any. If were buying this summer it should be top class and it should be an AM not a CM that adds final third passing to our team - - otherwise its pointless because were not getting a better CM than the 4 ive mentioned
