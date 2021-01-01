« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1226541 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29760 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:50:03 pm
Dont forget Jones too.

Yep. Basically I'd let Chamberlain go and bring in someone else. Then sell Wilson, Origi and Shaqiri and bring in striker.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,905
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29761 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm »
Im with Peter on this. Nike will sign us Mbappe this summer and then Sancho in January, then Standard Chartered will sign us Haaland
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,389
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29762 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:56:46 pm
Well, you can see people even in this thread comparing Sancho to Mbappe and Haaland. In reality, he is the next Sterling. Very good player, but not at that very top level ...

I've not seen much of him to be honest so i will hold my judgement on him.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29763 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:51:42 pm
Sancho is over-rated by the English fans. No one around Europe considers him at the same level as Mbappe and Haaland ...

The people whove seen him play probably do, 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 games as a 20 year old suggests he is not as good, but also not far from the level those two are on.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,389
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29764 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:59:04 pm
Im with Peter on this. Nike will sign us Mbappe this summer and then Sancho in January, then Standard Chartered will sign us Haaland

But what about a CB.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,224
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29765 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:57:26 pm
But you have pin pointed the problem here, we have 3 senior CBs, two are always and they are always injured at one time or another, we went into this season with 3 CBs, Virgil, Matip and Gomez, all 3 are injured but two of them being out is not a shock, you must see the worry/problem here with keeping both of them as our 4 choices if/when we get one moere CB in.

Williams and Philips will go.

It may be a worry, but it isnt just a case of saying well sell them and replace them. They are on long term deals, earning very good money, why would either want to leave Liverpool to take what would be a step down.

So long as they do indeed make sure there is depth there next season, then it should be ok.  My comments are not about whether its right or wrong though, its about the 104858 posts saying sell Matip without any thought as to why that isnt likely possible, but 99.9% of these posts oddly ignore an even bigger injury ravaged defender in the squad. Just amuses/bemuses me really, I got to try and stop rising to it though!

And anyway, maybe more of a worry is the risk they take signing another player with injury issues, but like mentioned many a time, they surely have done their due diligence.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29766 on: Today at 02:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:59:44 pm
The people whove seen him play probably do, 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 games as a 20 year old suggests he is not as good, but also not far from the level those two are on.

I am one of those people who watch Bundesliga on regular basis. His numbers are good (were even better last season), but for me he is basically what you call a flat-track bully. He rarely dominates the big games. Of course, that might be do to his age, but for me he is too similar to Sterling in terms of his effect on the games ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29767 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:06:19 pm
I am one of those people who watch Bundesliga on regular basis. His numbers are good (were even better last season), but for me he is basically what you call a flat-track bully. He rarely dominates the big games. Of course, that might be do to his age, but for me he is too similar to Sterling in terms of his effect on the games ...

He reminds me of a young Chamberlain in many ways with a better goal scoring record. I think he'd be a perfect signing. Can't see it though. Would cost far too much. I think he'll end up at Chelsea once they bin off Pulisic.

If Neto wanted out of Wolves we should  be all over that.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:33 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29768 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:36:11 pm
Agree on all that but Joel is a regular is the physio room, pity but thats a fact.

I don't disagree on that but he's still a valuable player to have, and Klopp doesn't sell injury prone players right away either. If we sell him, imo then we need to bring in another Cb because 4 Cb's aren't enough. [That's assuming we also sign Kabak, and Phillips and Williams are no longer here]
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29769 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:39:51 pm
Link to that report?

I don't have a link on hand right now, just got an email from them with a summary of their story.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,389
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29770 on: Today at 02:21:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:14:46 pm
I don't disagree on that but he's still a valuable player to have, and Klopp doesn't sell injury prone players right away either. If we sell him, imo then we need to bring in another Cb because 4 Cb's aren't enough. [That's assuming we also sign Kabak, and Phillips and Williams are no longer here]

Poissibly we could have 5, not including Philips and Williams we could have VVD, Matip, Gomez, Kabak, Konate. Something has to give somewhere.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29771 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
My guess is Phillips will be sold. His profile will never be higher and he'll likely want to leave to get guaranteed football. He's approaching 25 isn't he?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Up
« previous next »
 