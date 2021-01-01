But you have pin pointed the problem here, we have 3 senior CBs, two are always and they are always injured at one time or another, we went into this season with 3 CBs, Virgil, Matip and Gomez, all 3 are injured but two of them being out is not a shock, you must see the worry/problem here with keeping both of them as our 4 choices if/when we get one moere CB in.



Williams and Philips will go.



It may be a worry, but it isnt just a case of saying well sell them and replace them. They are on long term deals, earning very good money, why would either want to leave Liverpool to take what would be a step down.So long as they do indeed make sure there is depth there next season, then it should be ok. My comments are not about whether its right or wrong though, its about the 104858 posts saying sell Matip without any thought as to why that isnt likely possible, but 99.9% of these posts oddly ignore an even bigger injury ravaged defender in the squad. Just amuses/bemuses me really, I got to try and stop rising to it though!And anyway, maybe more of a worry is the risk they take signing another player with injury issues, but like mentioned many a time, they surely have done their due diligence.