But you have pin pointed the problem here, we have 3 senior CBs, two are always and they are always injured at one time or another, we went into this season with 3 CBs, Virgil, Matip and Gomez, all 3 are injured but two of them being out is not a shock, you must see the worry/problem here with keeping both of them as our 4 choices if/when we get one moere CB in.
Williams and Philips will go.
It may be a worry, but it isnt just a case of saying well sell them and replace them. They are on long term deals, earning very good money, why would either want to leave Liverpool to take what would be a step down.
So long as they do indeed make sure there is depth there next season, then it should be ok. My comments are not about whether its right or wrong though, its about the 104858 posts saying sell Matip without any thought as to why that isnt likely possible, but 99.9% of these posts oddly ignore an even bigger injury ravaged defender in the squad. Just amuses/bemuses me really, I got to try and stop rising to it though!
And anyway, maybe more of a worry is the risk they take signing another player with injury issues, but like mentioned many a time, they surely have done their due diligence.