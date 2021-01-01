On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.



Would think someone will go in for Kabak if he goes back now, hes shown enough.I honestly dont think well buy him if Konate is coming in, but if they do, trying to play a game like that will be asking for trouble. Cos its clear the guy is a talent, there would a few clubs waiting in the wings if Liverpool dont trigger that clause in June.