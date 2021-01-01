« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29720 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:23:11 pm
So the Athetlic reporting yesterday I believe that we are finalizing the Konate deal

On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29721 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:58:19 am
Andre Silva would be tougher to get if Frankfurt hold on to 4th place, and they're currently 7 clear of Dortmund and Leverkusen

In a sense yeah, as they can hold out for their asking price perhaps, but if we go after him I feel we could still easily get him; CL or not we are a bigger team than Frankfurt.

He'd probably cost 50-60 million but he is, imho, a very good option to go after. A very good number 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29722 on: Today at 12:48:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:50 pm
On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.

Schalke will do well to get £18m for their entire squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29723 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:40:27 pm
Because lets be honest here, as good as Joel is when he plays we cannot rely on him plus if we get the player it leves us with VVD, Matip, Konate, Gomes, Kabak, Williams, Phipips, something has to give and 4 of that '7' will want to play regular football.

So Williams and Phillips will leave, either sold or on loan.

And Joel has a long contract and coming off a season ending injury, where is he going?

I mean its an equally big issue - if not more, that Gomez has had so many serious injuries at a younger age, maybe we should try and move him......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29724 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm
I know little of Silva, but feel wary after that spell at Milan. What happened there - just a case of wrong club at the wrong time? Obviously scoring at an unreal rate for Frankfurt but so did Jovic who then bombed when he left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29725 on: Today at 12:50:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:50 pm
On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.

If he keeps performing and we do that I see someone else jumping in as we'd lose the exclusiveness of that deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29726 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm
Quote from: rocco on April  2, 2021, 08:20:01 pm
Think Nike would love both of them at Madrid

At an Adidas sponsored club?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29727 on: Today at 12:50:58 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:50 pm
On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.

Would think someone will go in for Kabak if he goes back now, hes shown enough.

I honestly dont think well buy him if Konate is coming in, but if they do, trying to play a game like that will be asking for trouble. Cos its clear the guy is a talent, there would a few clubs waiting in the wings if Liverpool dont trigger that clause in June.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29728 on: Today at 12:51:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April  2, 2021, 10:57:40 pm
All the reports suggest otherwise. It seems that the sales of our kits are going really well. It must be because Nike are better equipped for online sales ...

And online sales have higher profit margins
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29729 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:23:11 pm
So the Athetlic reporting yesterday I believe that we are finalizing the Konate deal
Is this a different report from Ornstein's one? I mean, he seemed pretty certain about it last week, but he's been wrong about Liverpool transfers before I think, so wouldn't mind seeing it from another journo too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29730 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:50 pm
On a related note, saw Ornstein say that hes heard its possible well send Kabak back to Schalke and then attempt to get him for less than the £18m clause.

Makes a lot of sense, he'll only want to come here, they're second div and I assume broke, if Konate is done we'll have no urgent need, there's certainly no rush to be steaming in with £18m, we'll knock a good few mill off that in time I'd say and hopefully fund it by getting rid of Wilson etc in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29731 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm
We could do a lot worse than getting Danny Ings back here.
