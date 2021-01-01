Because lets be honest here, as good as Joel is when he plays we cannot rely on him plus if we get the player it leves us with VVD, Matip, Konate, Gomes, Kabak, Williams, Phipips, something has to give and 4 of that '7' will want to play regular football.
So Williams and Phillips will leave, either sold or on loan.
And Joel has a long contract and coming off a season ending injury, where is he going?
I mean its an equally big issue - if not more, that Gomez has had so many serious injuries at a younger age, maybe we should try and move him......