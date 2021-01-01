« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:10:07 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:32:47 pm
My man Peter The Red calling Bobby as a 10.

Could save us millions that.

To be honest, we looked much better when Jota came on and Firmino was pulled back to the No.10 position. Not that it should be any surprise, since we bought Bobby as an attacking midfielder in the first place. It will be interesting to see the 4-2-1-3 more often, especially against the teams that park the bus ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
Like I said above, this is the part some people simply can't understand ...

https://www.nike.com/gb/w/kylian-mbappe-8hwqc

Wait...Mbappe is sponsored by Nike?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Wait...Mbappe is sponsored by Nike?!

Not only he is sponsored by Nike, but they've also started launching joint merchandise with one of LFC's owners ...

https://www.nike.com/lu/en/t/lebron-18-chosen-2-basketball-shoe-k6mR0z/DB8148-001

But, I am sure that won't have any influence on his future destination, because you've said so ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
Klopp tapping up Odegaard at full time.

I know hes done well for Arsenal so far by all accounts, but he was completely anonymous* today and didnt seem to show for the ball? Hard to say whether that was down to him, Artetas tactics or just Arsenal general woefulness though. Either way, I dont think positionally hes someone who would fit into our current system/style.

*out done in the anonymity stakes by Pepe though. There will be plenty of times Ill joke during a match about not realising a certain player was playing, just because theyve been quiet. But I genuinely didnt know Pepe was playing until he made a run in about the 87th minute.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
I know hes done well for Arsenal so far by all accounts, but he was completely anonymous* today and didnt seem to show for the ball? Hard to say whether that was down to him, Artetas tactics or just Arsenal general woefulness though. Either way, I dont think positionally hes someone who would fit into our current system/style.

*out done in the anonymity stakes by Pepe though. There will be plenty of times Ill joke during a match about not realising a certain player was playing, just because theyve been quiet. But I genuinely didnt know Pepe was playing until he made a run in about the 87th minute.

Hed be amazing in a Klopp team, hes an outstanding prospect, who under the right manager could be one of the best creative players around. Arteta gave him next to no chance tonight with his team selection and tactics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:11:49 am
If RM sign Haaland, they would be out of the picture for Mbappé.

That will be another reason why Abu Dhabi go all out to get Haaland, despite what bullshit Guardiola spouts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:15:35 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:11:49 am
If RM sign Haaland, they would be out of the picture for Mbappé.

That will be another reason why Abu Dhabi go all out to get Haaland, despite what bullshit Guardiola spouts.
I think his definition of having no money is only having £200 million to spend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:17:58 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:11:49 am
If RM sign Haaland, they would be out of the picture for Mbappé.

That will be another reason why Abu Dhabi go all out to get Haaland, despite what bullshit Guardiola spouts.

I don't think that Real Madrid can sign Mbappe or Haaland this summer. Like all Spanish clubs, they have received a lot of financial help from the government in order to deal with the effects of the pandemic, so their spending is monitored by the government. They will try to sign one of them, but it will happen in the summer of 2022 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:21:51 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:12:16 am
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:15:35 am
I think his definition of having no money is only having £200 million to spend

That'll hardly be enough to cover overpaying for some more fullbacks though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:09:00 am
If were taking a creative player whos currently at Arsenal, throw the kitchen sink at getting Bukayo Saka. Brilliant young player.

Odegaard I like and thought hed step up at Real Madrid, but hes still talked about through the lens of his potential rather than what hes actually putting on the pitch. Great at Sociedad but theyve not missed him given how smoothly the great David Silva has stepped in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:17:52 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:09:00 am
If were taking a creative player whos currently at Arsenal, throw the kitchen sink at getting Bukayo Saka. Brilliant young player.

Odegaard I like and thought hed step up at Real Madrid, but hes still talked about through the lens of his potential rather than what hes actually putting on the pitch. Great at Sociedad but theyve not missed him given how smoothly the great David Silva has stepped in.
Give it a couple years and Saka will be looking to move. Can't see Arsenal making the jump to a Champions League club in that time. He'll want to start playing at that level and won't have long left on his contract

Actually, might even be next summer. Hadn't realised he'd only signed for 4 years,which was smart.
Last Edit: Today at 09:20:07 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:33:38 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:17:52 am
Give it a couple years and Saka will be looking to move. Can't see Arsenal making the jump to a Champions League club in that time. He'll want to start playing at that level and won't have long left on his contract

Actually, might even be next summer. Hadn't realised he'd only signed for 4 years,which was smart.
Id be testing the waters for him now, hes one of the best in his age group in Europe and is homegrown. Arsenal would likely want silly money for him, but Id be very content if I heard wed spent £40m - £50m on him.

15 combined G+A across less than 2,500 minutes in the Premier League and Europe at 19? Doesnt get enough credit for how special that is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:48:44 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:33:38 am
Id be testing the waters for him now, hes one of the best in his age group in Europe and is homegrown. Arsenal would likely want silly money for him, but Id be very content if I heard wed spent £40m - £50m on him.

15 combined G+A across less than 2,500 minutes in the Premier League and Europe at 19? Doesnt get enough credit for how special that is.
Oh yeah I wouldn't be complaining if we had the money to sign him now. Just think he'll see out at least another year on his contract, as unless Arsenal are really fucked if they miss the CL again their asking price is going to be way above £50m. Two years remaining and him indicating he's not signing a new one might bring that price down (sort of like how it did with Sterling for us)

Think England just having so much young talent now means he gets forgotten a bit. If this was sort of 2010-2016 he'd be getting a huge amount of hype as there just want the talent breaking through. Now players like Saka, Jones, Elliott, Bellingham, Sancho to an extent are all kind of underrated in what they're really achieving for their ages as there's just so much more young talent to focus on.
