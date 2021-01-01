Id be testing the waters for him now, hes one of the best in his age group in Europe and is homegrown. Arsenal would likely want silly money for him, but Id be very content if I heard wed spent £40m - £50m on him.



15 combined G+A across less than 2,500 minutes in the Premier League and Europe at 19? Doesnt get enough credit for how special that is.



Oh yeah I wouldn't be complaining if we had the money to sign him now. Just think he'll see out at least another year on his contract, as unless Arsenal are really fucked if they miss the CL again their asking price is going to be way above £50m. Two years remaining and him indicating he's not signing a new one might bring that price down (sort of like how it did with Sterling for us)Think England just having so much young talent now means he gets forgotten a bit. If this was sort of 2010-2016 he'd be getting a huge amount of hype as there just want the talent breaking through. Now players like Saka, Jones, Elliott, Bellingham, Sancho to an extent are all kind of underrated in what they're really achieving for their ages as there's just so much more young talent to focus on.