« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1220562 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,405
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:27:07 pm


Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:02:53 pm
Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Well, players are rarely leaving PSG or Man City, because most of them are still in it for the money. PSG have offered Mbappe 600,000 per week recently, but he has still rejected it. The kid obviously wants to play for a really big club ...

That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm »
These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.

Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Up
« previous next »
 