These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.



Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.