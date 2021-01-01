These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.
Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.