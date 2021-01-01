Modern football. Shite I sound old, but its so different now. And they are all celebrities and footballers at the same time.
Regardless of it being modern football or not, players can still manage to show a bit of common decency while still getting their payday.
Google it, Fuckey ...
Tried Mac_Red, couldnt find anything. Over to you What were our asking prices for Ox, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn in the summer?
Fourth club. He started at Molde, then moved to Salzburg, then Dortmund and now probably Man City (Is my guess) I would love him at Liverpool as he is a brilliant player, but I am not sure we can afford him and if we dont get CL then it puts us behind other clubs too.
The next Ibra, Raiola loves an agent fee doesn't he.I bet Haaland does the played for both Barca and Real before his 26th Birthday.
Would be pretty pissed off if I was a Dortmund fan seeing all of this. Imagine if one of our players was trotting around Europe mid-season angling for a move.
PSG apparently want 120-150m for Mbappe, according to La Parisien. Hopefully the Redbird money stretches a bit, would be the dream signing
Look Ill be honest, I dont know. You know it, I know it, RAWK knows it. I just blurted it out without thinking Id be asked to show my working and Id honestly appreciate it if you just left it alone now
