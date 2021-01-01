« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29600 on: Today at 04:03:23 am
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm
Modern football. Shite I sound old, but its so different now. And they are all celebrities and footballers at the same time.

Regardless of it being modern football or not, players can still manage to show a bit of common decency while still getting their payday.
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29601 on: Today at 09:47:40 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:03:23 am
Regardless of it being modern football or not, players can still manage to show a bit of common decency while still getting their payday.

I'm not sure Raiola does common decency
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29602 on: Today at 09:49:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Google it, Fuckey ...

Tried Mac_Red, couldnt find anything.

Over to you :)

What were our asking prices for Ox, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn in the summer?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29603 on: Today at 10:04:27 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:49:19 am
Tried Mac_Red, couldnt find anything.

Over to you :)

What were our asking prices for Ox, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn in the summer?

You haven't tried hard enough. For example, Burnley have offered us £12 million for Wilson, but we demanded £16 million. Try again ...
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29604 on: Today at 10:04:31 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:05:39 am
Fourth club. He started at Molde, then moved to Salzburg, then Dortmund and now probably Man City (Is my guess)

I would love him at Liverpool as he is a brilliant player, but I am not sure we can afford him and if we dont get CL then it puts us behind other clubs too.
The next Ibra, Raiola loves an agent fee doesn't he.

I bet Haaland does the played for both Barca and Real before his 26th Birthday.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29605 on: Today at 10:13:30 am
PSG apparently want 120-150m for Mbappe, according to La Parisien.

Hopefully the Redbird money stretches a bit, would be the dream signing
The North Bank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29606 on: Today at 10:16:35 am
Father's pimping their children. I suppose they're keeping it in the family.

Id be livid if I was a Dortmund fan, they're still paying his wages.
dakid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29607 on: Today at 10:20:12 am


Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:04:31 am
The next Ibra, Raiola loves an agent fee doesn't he.

I bet Haaland does the played for both Barca and Real before his 26th Birthday.
I bet you are wrong.
dakid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29608 on: Today at 10:25:03 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
Would be pretty pissed off if I was a Dortmund fan seeing all of this. Imagine if one of our players was trotting around Europe mid-season angling for a move.
Dortmund fans meanwhile are saying they would be pretty pissed off seeing one of their players speaking to Marca every couple of months telling them that they want to play in Spain and highlighting they have issues with their current manager.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29609 on: Today at 10:26:38 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:13:30 am
PSG apparently want 120-150m for Mbappe, according to La Parisien.

Hopefully the Redbird money stretches a bit, would be the dream signing

Think Salah or Mane will be sold anyway to cover that.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29610 on: Today at 10:27:12 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:13:30 am
PSG apparently want 120-150m for Mbappe, according to La Parisien.

Hopefully the Redbird money stretches a bit, would be the dream signing

Absolute bargain.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29611 on: Today at 10:29:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:04:27 am
Look Ill be honest, I dont know. You know it, I know it, RAWK knows it. I just blurted it out without thinking Id be asked to show my working and Id honestly appreciate it if you just left it alone now

Thats very honest of you mate and since you asked so nicely, its done :)
