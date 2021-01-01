What about Zielinski? I know we were heavily linked to him and Wijnaldum at the same time in the summer of 2016. Seems to have done alright for himself in Napoli and I think it's known that Klopp is an admirer. Anyone have any more in-depth knowledge on him?
Got some really good numbers, quality wise he's certainly in that Aouar bracket, this season especially he's been productive. 27 next month though, still got 3 years on his current deal and plays in Napoli who are hard to prise players away from, for various reasons. I think he's a good player but also a not a goer. He'd cost a lot.
I watch a lot of the Bundesliga, I've never noticeably thought Neuhaus was slow. He might not be the quickest, but whether it's his positioning or general athleticism, 'slowness' isn't something I'd knowingly affixed to him. Stats as ever may prove me wrong, but top speed isn't the best fitted way to look at a player's pace, where agility and acceleration are more important in a game like football.