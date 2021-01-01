« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29480 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:52:51 pm
Has anyone watched Aouar extensively enough to know if he can contribute defensively?
He looks the stand out candidate in terms of profile and numbers with the ball are great but without the ball not so much.

I'd love us to get him or someone similar - mainly because I think we should be playing with another attacker on the pitch from midfield in most of our games
However since Coutinho we've rarely fielded an eleven with a player in midfield or an AM slot who can't also pressure relentlessly.
We should probably evolve to have this option but remains to be seen if we will

Had a quick look at his stats there - Aouar's attacking numbers are mad (for this season anyway). Taking more shots per game than any of our forwards who aren't Mo Salah!

His defensive stats don't stand out, but then to be honest neither do Gini's. What I would say is it looks like Jones and Keita contribute more from a defensive standpoint (Naby's numbers are really good here, but it'll be a small sample size this season). 

https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar

BTW, you know whose numbers look good? Mahmoud Dahoud, once a target at the start of Klopp's reign. Only 25.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29481 on: Today at 03:15:51 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:08:14 pm
Had a quick look at his stats there - Aouar's attacking numbers are mad (for this season anyway). Taking more shots per game than any of our forwards who aren't Mo Salah!

His defensive stats don't stand out, but then to be honest neither do Gini's. What I would say is it looks like Jones and Keita contribute more from a defensive standpoint (Naby's numbers are really good here, but it'll be a small sample size this season). 

https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar
If you just look at his numbers based on this season, he profiles as a number 10 or forward with little to no defensive responsibility. Those numbers are outrageous, I had to go and double check those stats against WhyScout - he really is looking formidable as an 8. He'd need to press more with us, for sure. Interesting to see him actually underperforming against his xG and xA, shows there's still room for improvement in elements of his game. I've always found Aouar to be a stylish dribbler and a very good instinctive passer with short, snappy one-twos.

His stats point to someone who has outgrown the competition he's a part of (a la Daka in Austria etc). I think Neuhaus, who profiles strongly and more consistently than Aouar (less devastatingly effective in an attacking sense though) would be more analogous to a Gini like-for-like. I'd happily take them both but there's finances and current squad to think of.
Logged

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29482 on: Today at 04:49:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:15:51 pm
If you just look at his numbers based on this season, he profiles as a number 10 or forward with little to no defensive responsibility. Those numbers are outrageous, I had to go and double check those stats against WhyScout - he really is looking formidable as an 8. He'd need to press more with us, for sure. Interesting to see him actually underperforming against his xG and xA, shows there's still room for improvement in elements of his game. I've always found Aouar to be a stylish dribbler and a very good instinctive passer with short, snappy one-twos.

His stats point to someone who has outgrown the competition he's a part of (a la Daka in Austria etc). I think Neuhaus, who profiles strongly and more consistently than Aouar (less devastatingly effective in an attacking sense though) would be more analogous to a Gini like-for-like. I'd happily take them both but there's finances and current squad to think of.
these stats are great.
But in the highlights are reports ive seen on Neuhaus he seems too slow for us,
We have seen how Thiago has struggled in terms on runners at times.

We get another slow paced midfielder & we will be overrun.

I think a more athletic midfielder would be needed. Aouar in the games Ive seen has reasoable running ability.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29483 on: Today at 04:49:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:49:16 pm
these stats are great.
But in the highlights are reports ive seen on Neuhaus he seems too slow for us,
We have seen how Thiago has struggled in terms on runners at times.

We get another slow paced midfielder & we will be overrun.

I think a more athletic midfielder would be needed. Aouar in the games Ive seen has reasoable running ability.

Not like Wijnaldum is fast?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29484 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
Aouar's role at Lyon has not stayed consistent.  He's gone from having a lot of defensive responsibilities (especially when Fekir was there) to now where he's basically a forward in all but name just like Fekir was.  You can't look at his stats without understanding that change.  Speaks well to his versatility but I question how he would really be used here if he were to come.

Dahoud, he's not even first choice for Dortmund and their midfield is really their weak link.  This is where stats don't tell the whole story.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29485 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:49:47 pm
Not like Wijnaldum is fast?

Gini isn't the fastest sprinter on the team but he most certainly isn't slow either. He's an underrated athlete IMO.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29486 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:49:47 pm
Not like Wijnaldum is fast?
Wijnaldum has decent pace so does Henderson
we dont need a speedster but i seen reports that Neuhaus is slow

Not what we need in midfield.

had a look at the Bundesliga website
Neahaus 31.7 kmh top speed
Zakaria 34.6 kmh top speed

quite a difference there
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:28 pm by MD1990 »
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29487 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm
What about Zielinski? I know we were heavily linked to him and Wijnaldum at the same time in the summer of 2016. Seems to have done alright for himself in Napoli and I think it's known that Klopp is an admirer. Anyone have any more in-depth knowledge on him?
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29488 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:59:17 pm
What about Zielinski? I know we were heavily linked to him and Wijnaldum at the same time in the summer of 2016. Seems to have done alright for himself in Napoli and I think it's known that Klopp is an admirer. Anyone have any more in-depth knowledge on him?
Got some really good numbers, quality wise he's certainly in that Aouar bracket, this season especially he's been productive. 27 next month though, still got 3 years on his current deal and plays in Napoli who are hard to prise players away from, for various reasons. I think he's a good player but also a not a goer. He'd cost a lot.

I watch a lot of the Bundesliga, I've never noticeably thought Neuhaus was slow. He might not be the quickest, but whether it's his positioning or general athleticism, 'slowness' isn't something I'd knowingly affixed to him. Stats as ever may prove me wrong, but top speed isn't the best fitted way to look at a player's pace, where agility and acceleration are more important in a game like football.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:57 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29489 on: Today at 05:07:41 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:59:17 pm
What about Zielinski? I know we were heavily linked to him and Wijnaldum at the same time in the summer of 2016. Seems to have done alright for himself in Napoli and I think it's known that Klopp is an admirer. Anyone have any more in-depth knowledge on him?

If you're looking at Napoli's midfield it's Fabian Ruiz or nothing in my opinion.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29490 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:07:41 pm
If you're looking at Napoli's midfield it's Fabian Ruiz or nothing in my opinion.
I always liked Diego Demme. Very underrated.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29491 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:57:47 pm
No idea, obviously, but you can imagine it's something we'd want to do in this case - really take a closer look at him and gauge whether the 'injury prone' thing is merited. The issue would obviously be whether Leipzig allow something like that, but since he has a clause it's a possibility, I think.

There would presumably be loopholes to avoid potential impropriety, officially he could be the one that was requesting some tests perhaps.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29492 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm
Club is rich again.... upgrade your targets people
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29493 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:08:40 pm
Club is rich again.... upgrade your targets people

I wonder if we might take a run at Sancho. Especially if Dortmund finish out of the CL places.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29494 on: Today at 08:20:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:13:26 pm
I wonder if we might take a run at Sancho. Especially if Dortmund finish out of the CL places.

not if he wants CL football  :P
