Had a quick look at his stats there - Aouar's attacking numbers are mad (for this season anyway). Taking more shots per game than any of our forwards who aren't Mo Salah!



His defensive stats don't stand out, but then to be honest neither do Gini's. What I would say is it looks like Jones and Keita contribute more from a defensive standpoint (Naby's numbers are really good here, but it'll be a small sample size this season).



https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar



If you just look at his numbers based on this season, he profiles as a number 10 or forward with little to no defensive responsibility. Those numbers are outrageous, I had to go and double check those stats against WhyScout - he really is looking formidable as an 8. He'd need to press more with us, for sure. Interesting to see him actually underperforming against his xG and xA, shows there's still room for improvement in elements of his game. I've always found Aouar to be a stylish dribbler and a very good instinctive passer with short, snappy one-twos.His stats point to someone who has outgrown the competition he's a part of (a la Daka in Austria etc). I think Neuhaus, who profiles strongly and more consistently than Aouar (less devastatingly effective in an attacking sense though) would be more analogous to a Gini like-for-like. I'd happily take them both but there's finances and current squad to think of.