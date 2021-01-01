« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1209219 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29400 on: Today at 02:01:03 pm »
I think Milner still has a role closing games out as a late sub but I dont think hell be starting many more games for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29401 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:20:12 pm
I'm not sure what we'll do in terms of a Gini replacement.

There was a piece on the official site the other day with Lijnders talking about Fabinho, where he said: "In the same package you get someone who is only concerned about making the team better, there is no space for ego. He is a real team player. Luckily we have three of them, Gini and Hendo have this characteristic as well. Having two midfielders like that is like the queen in the chess game. You lose the queen, who defends in offense. There is a reason why the better chess players just give up when they lose the queen. You need two who can control a game by being dominant without the ball. Thats what we are searching for.

I'm probably reading too much into that, but if the system ideally requires two of Fab/Hendo/Gini to operate at its best, does it suggest that Gini's replacement would replicate that side of his game? So maybe more of a Bissouma than an Aouar, as it were.

Say Fab, Hendo and Bissouma as those more defensively-minded midfielders, with Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones and maybe Elliott the more creative forces?

Its a different system vs teams that contest the midfield or teams that drop off / low block

Thiagos a combination of defensive and ball retention abilities ... with the passing. Hes not primarily a chance creator.
Cant see why wed need another dm this summer when fabinho and Henderson are two of the best 6s in Europe and keita and Thaigo are two of the best defensive CMs who can also progress the ball in Europe and our problem has been chance creation against deep lying teams

This summer we need pace at centre back obviously but then attacking weapons (not a Diouf gag) who can get increase our chance / shot creation / good shot taking
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29402 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:00:12 pm
Not sure where to put this but this did amuse me, for multiple reasons:

Oliver Holt
@OllieHolt22
27 Jul 2011
Aguero will be highest profile signing of summer so far if it happens. Still think Charlie Adam to Liverpool could be best though

Charlie Adam
@Charlie26Adam
16h
I think he did ok in the end. What a player he has been for city

https://twitter.com/Charlie26Adam/status/1376635464552177670

This aged as well as Charlie Adam did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29403 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:08:29 am
Matip is NOT available for you when you need him.

Like a CL Final where he was boss and helped us win it.

I think Matip is too good to let go.  For what he's done for us, given how Klopp said we'd wait for him and rates him highly - I think he stays. 

I also think given Van Dijk and Gomez are coming off serious injuries we'd probably need 6 CBs next season to give us adequate cover as they'll be an easing in process too for both and possibly set backs.

Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Kabak, Davies looks about right to me. 

Then Edwards can flog Phillips to Burnley for £25m.  I like Phillips, he's been great but I think the club might use his rise to sell high as I'm not convinced Klopp sees him as a long term option.  That might have changed given his performances, but I think we might use this rise of his to sell and get a player who suits us more (like Konate).

Davies I think is having a Robertson / Fabinho slow adaptation to the team.  Klopp has said this and I think he'll get his chance eventually.  He might be 5th or 6th choice initially but he's probably fine with that given where he's come from.  But I see many writing him off (being sold for profit this summer).  I think Klopp being patient with him is a sign he wants to keep him and is protecting him until he is ready.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29404 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 02:29:15 pm
Like a CL Final where he was boss and helped us win it.

I think Matip is too good to let go.  For what he's done for us, given how Klopp said we'd wait for him and rates him highly - I think he stays. 

I also think given Van Dijk and Gomez are coming off serious injuries we'd probably need 6 CBs next season to give us adequate cover as they'll be an easing in process too for both and possibly set backs.

Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Kabak, Davies looks about right to me

Then Edwards can flog Phillips to Burnley for £25m.  I like Phillips, he's been great but I think the club might use his rise to sell high as I'm not convinced Klopp sees him as a long term option.  That might have changed given his performances, but I think we might use this rise of his to sell and get a player who suits us more (like Konate).

Davies I think is having a Robertson / Fabinho slow adaptation to the team.  Klopp has said this and I think he'll get his chance eventually.  He might be 5th or 6th choice initially but he's probably fine with that given where he's come from.  But I see many writing him off (being sold for profit this summer).  I think Klopp being patient with him is a sign he wants to keep him and is protecting him until he is ready.
Looks pretty good to me, too. Can we carry that many centre halves in a squad though? Seems unlikely, I think. We have to be careful with the foreign player limits too - I think we're at our full complement of 17 and, though some will probably leave, (Gini, Adrian, others if we can get takers), other positions need strengthening too.

I reckon we go into next season with the main three (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip), one of Kabak or Konate, and maybe one other (probably English for the squad restrictions, probably Phillips or Davies), backed up by the kids. Could be wrong though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29405 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:45:10 pm
Looks pretty good to me, too. Can we carry that many centre halves in a squad though? Seems unlikely, I think. We have to be careful with the foreign player limits too - I think we're at our full complement of 17 and, though some will probably leave, (Gini, Adrian, others if we can get takers), other positions need strengthening too.

I reckon we go into next season with the main three (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip), one of Kabak or Konate, and maybe one other (probably English for the squad restrictions, probably Phillips or Davies), backed up by the kids. Could be wrong though.

Good point on the restrictions.  We've lost a lot of homegrown players the two years or so - Sturridge, Solanke, Lallana, Ings, Kent, Clyne, Brewster.  Milner isn't the youngest and won't be around forever.  So it might be something we do consider when recruiting.

I could see Gomez playing RB too though.  I know many of our fans don't like to see it, but Klopp plays him in that role at times.

Think we'd need minimum 5 CBs next season, probably 6 given the injury history of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29406 on: Today at 03:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:45:10 pm
Looks pretty good to me, too. Can we carry that many centre halves in a squad though? Seems unlikely, I think. We have to be careful with the foreign player limits too - I think we're at our full complement of 17 and, though some will probably leave, (Gini, Adrian, others if we can get takers), other positions need strengthening too.

I reckon we go into next season with the main three (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip), one of Kabak or Konate, and maybe one other (probably English for the squad restrictions, probably Phillips or Davies), backed up by the kids. Could be wrong though.

One thing worth noting is that Kabak doesn't currently count towards the non-homegrown list in the PL this season, and won't next season either. Which does give us a bit of leeway with him. He would, however, count towards the same list for European competition because of a difference in rules.

If you assume Adrian, Gini, Shaqiri and Origi all go - which I think is a fair assumption - then we would have 12 non-homegrown players in the PL. Alisson, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino. That number rises to 13 with the addition of Kabak for the CL/EL.

Then there's a question over Minamino, I suppose. So we'll have somewhere between 3 and 4 non-homegrown spots we can fill. Konate gets one, and there's still space for a new midfielder and attacker.

So I think it'd be useful to recruit another homegrown player to ease that a little, but it's by no means a necessity and I don't think it's a big enough reason to keep Phillips/Davies unless we think they can actually be useful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29407 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:45:10 pm
Looks pretty good to me, too. Can we carry that many centre halves in a squad though? Seems unlikely, I think. We have to be careful with the foreign player limits too - I think we're at our full complement of 17 and, though some will probably leave, (Gini, Adrian, others if we can get takers), other positions need strengthening too.

I reckon we go into next season with the main three (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip), one of Kabak or Konate, and maybe one other (probably English for the squad restrictions, probably Phillips or Davies), backed up by the kids. Could be wrong though.

Gomez could be used as back up RB as well and we could loan Neco out.

Davies as we have not seen him play is hard to judge we might just keep him around until Jan and also he does play LB as well.

I think we need 6 as greedy as it sounds as three of them are returning from serious injuries and we wont want to get caught short again.

We are a big club and Gomez/Kabak/Davies or Phillips wont be on mega money either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29408 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:07:28 pm
One thing worth noting is that Kabak doesn't currently count towards the non-homegrown list in the PL this season, and won't next season either. Which does give us a bit of leeway with him. He would, however, count towards the same list for European competition because of a difference in rules.

If you assume Adrian, Gini, Shaqiri and Origi all go - which I think is a fair assumption - then we would have 12 non-homegrown players in the PL. Alisson, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino. That number rises to 13 with the addition of Kabak for the CL/EL.

Then there's a question over Minamino, I suppose. So we'll have somewhere between 3 and 4 non-homegrown spots we can fill. Konate gets one, and there's still space for a new midfielder and attacker.

So I think it'd be useful to recruit another homegrown player to ease that a little, but it's by no means a necessity and I don't think it's a big enough reason to keep Phillips/Davies unless we think they can actually be useful.
Is it a fair assumption though? Not having a go mate, I'm just not sure it's as cut and dried as all that, unless we'll be willing to take very low fees for Origi and Shaqiri, maybe Minamino too. But you may very well be correct man and yeah, when you put it like that then we may have a bit more wiggle room than I thought. Good point about Kabak too, forget he's so young sometimes. I think we still need to think about the non-HG player numbers a bit, especially since there were some rumblings about cutting the numbers further during Brexit (although haven't heard anything about that in a while), but it's probably not as pressing a need as I was thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29409 on: Today at 03:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is it a fair assumption though? Not having a go mate, I'm just not sure it's as cut and dried as all that, unless we'll be willing to take very low fees for Origi and Shaqiri, maybe Minamino too. But you may very well be correct man and yeah, when you put it like that then we may have a bit more wiggle room than I thought. Good point about Kabak too, forget he's so young sometimes. I think we still need to think about the non-HG player numbers a bit, especially since there were some rumblings about cutting the numbers further during Brexit (although haven't heard anything about that in a while), but it's probably not as pressing a need as I was thinking.

Nah it's a good point. Maybe a better way to put it is that those are players we'll hope aren't here next season - whether we can get the right deals of course remains to be seen.

I do think it'd be handy if we could add a homegrown player or too though. I'd be all over Sancho or Barnes for that reason, if their price tags weren't likely so high.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29410 on: Today at 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:47:26 am
What does that even mean? :D

He's never available for when we need him?

Virgil was injured, the next game Matip was out with his own injury, look back over 3 seasons, that's pretty much what you will find. I have nothing against the guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29411 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:23:42 am
I think you got it wrong though. The prices haven't dropped 40%. But the total transfer amount has dropped 40%+.

For all of 2020 they dropped ~25% compared to 2019 spending.  This includes the winter 2020 window which was pre-Covid.  If you just do the Covid windows it's almost 40% drop in money spent.

Edit: I think I get what you mean in that there are still high end transfers even if the overall market is down?  I question that though in almost all of them were either transfer clause buyouts or bullshit book balancers like the Arthur/Pjanic swap.  One transfer at £70m doesn't offset that there are billions less being spent.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29412 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:11:08 pm
Virgil was injured, the next game Matip was out with his own injury, look back over 3 seasons, that's pretty much what you will find. I have nothing against the guy.

What? Virgil getting injured and then Matip being out next game....?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29413 on: Today at 04:33:57 pm »
And honestly I'm just playing devils advocate here.  If Konate comes in at the mooted price then I'll support him 100%.  Just at face value it seems odd and along with the Thiago transfer last year makes me wonder if LFC is changing their transfer model.

"It's an overpay unless it works and then it's a steal" is probably all that needs to be said though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29414 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:28:05 pm
For all of 2020 they dropped ~25% compared to 2019 spending.  This includes the winter 2020 window which was pre-Covid.  If you just do the Covid windows it's almost 40% drop in money spent.

Edit: I think I get what you mean in that there are still high end transfers even if the overall market is down?  I question that though in almost all of them were either transfer clause buyouts or bullshit book balancers like the Arthur/Pjanic swap.  One transfer at £70m doesn't offset that there are billions less being spent.




None of this has anything to do with prices - just admit you mis spoke when you said prices have dropped by 40% its fine we've all done it on here

The amount of deals is down everyone accepts that.
But while there may have been a reduction there's been no cratering in prices so until there is planning for it to happen is just speculation - there are plenty of reasons why it won't happen to that extent and any dip will a) be a marginal correction and b) me more obvious outside the CL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29415 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:33:57 pm
And honestly I'm just playing devils advocate here.  If Konate comes in at the mooted price then I'll support him 100%.  Just at face value it seems odd and along with the Thiago transfer last year makes me wonder if LFC is changing their transfer model.

"It's an overpay unless it works and then it's a steal" is probably all that needs to be said though.

I mean £34 million for Konate would not be overpay in the slightest, but ignoring that for a second.. You think £20 million for Thiago was an overpay?! Regardless of how he has started here, that's a pretty mental shout.

But yeah, JW33 is 100% right.. Transfer prices haven't dropped at all, its just that clubs aren't buying the premium players (or in some cases any players at all) unless a reasonable release clause is in place, so overall spending is down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29416 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm »
Reports that hes had a partial medical (whatever that means) in Paris already... Any truth? Reported by RMC.
