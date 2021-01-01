Matip is NOT available for you when you need him.



Like a CL Final where he was boss and helped us win it.I think Matip is too good to let go. For what he's done for us, given how Klopp said we'd wait for him and rates him highly - I think he stays.I also think given Van Dijk and Gomez are coming off serious injuries we'd probably need 6 CBs next season to give us adequate cover as they'll be an easing in process too for both and possibly set backs.Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Kabak, Davies looks about right to me.Then Edwards can flog Phillips to Burnley for £25m. I like Phillips, he's been great but I think the club might use his rise to sell high as I'm not convinced Klopp sees him as a long term option. That might have changed given his performances, but I think we might use this rise of his to sell and get a player who suits us more (like Konate).Davies I think is having a Robertson / Fabinho slow adaptation to the team. Klopp has said this and I think he'll get his chance eventually. He might be 5th or 6th choice initially but he's probably fine with that given where he's come from. But I see many writing him off (being sold for profit this summer). I think Klopp being patient with him is a sign he wants to keep him and is protecting him until he is ready.