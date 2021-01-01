Looks pretty good to me, too. Can we carry that many centre halves in a squad though? Seems unlikely, I think. We have to be careful with the foreign player limits too - I think we're at our full complement of 17 and, though some will probably leave, (Gini, Adrian, others if we can get takers), other positions need strengthening too.
I reckon we go into next season with the main three (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip), one of Kabak or Konate, and maybe one other (probably English for the squad restrictions, probably Phillips or Davies), backed up by the kids. Could be wrong though.
One thing worth noting is that Kabak doesn't currently count towards the non-homegrown list in the PL this season, and won't next season either. Which does give us a bit of leeway with him. He would, however, count towards the same list for European competition because of a difference in rules.
If you assume Adrian, Gini, Shaqiri and Origi all go - which I think is a fair assumption - then we would have 12 non-homegrown players in the PL. Alisson, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino. That number rises to 13 with the addition of Kabak for the CL/EL.
Then there's a question over Minamino, I suppose. So we'll have somewhere between 3 and 4 non-homegrown spots we can fill. Konate gets one, and there's still space for a new midfielder and attacker.
So I think it'd be useful to recruit another homegrown player to ease that a little, but it's by no means a necessity and I don't think it's a big enough reason to keep Phillips/Davies unless we think they can actually be useful.