LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29360 on: Today at 10:09:11 am
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 01:40:19 am
Has anyone seen his numbers? He obviously has good recovery pace and looks pretty good one on one. He's only 24 aswell which is surprising. How does he actually stack up against other elite defenders?
you dont always need numbers.
He done a job on Haaland the other day.

His reading of the game & decision making has improved since his comeback from injury after a poor 2nd half to last season
He will be one the best CB's in the world in 2-3 years. Brillant CB.

Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29361 on: Today at 10:36:00 am
He also got done by Davy Klassen the other day  :P

I like him by the way, did so at Freiburg, where he looked and played like a Mats Hummels in the making, and thats meant as a big compliment!
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29362 on: Today at 10:38:06 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:09:11 am
you dont always need numbers.
He done a job on Haaland the other day.

His reading of the game & decision making has improved since his comeback from injury after a poor 2nd half to last season
He will be one the best CB's in the world in 2-3 years. Brillant CB.
I'm all for forming a multi-layered opinion on a player and I like Soyuncu - but like my post on the previous page shows - his reputation and his stylistic pleasantness can sway the mind, statistically he's good with room for improvement, there's similar aged players posting much better numbers albeit less eye catching. He's not even far and away outperforming our own Kabak.

However, I do agree he could develop into something more in a few years. I just wouldn't pay the money Leicester would want based on potential and current output because he simply hasn't done anywhere near enough to justify it.

I know I lean on stats heavily but it's because it removes biases. I'd have had Soyuncu far further up in my estimation before I looked into his numbers - it's also a bit of a falsity to pick out one game where he's done well against an elite Striker playing with players around him that a very, very far from elite as in Haaland and Norway.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:36:00 am
He also got done by Davy Klassen the other day  :P

I like him by the way, did so at Freiburg, where he looked and played like a Mats Hummels in the making, and thats meant as a big compliment!
It should be taken that way - Hummels gets disrespected far, far more than he should - one of the finest centre halves of the 2010s.
Wullie160975

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29363 on: Today at 10:38:39 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.

Not that I want rid of him because he's great, but given you can count the number of games he's played on roughly 3 or 4 hands that's not a huge statement  :P
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29364 on: Today at 10:39:23 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm
Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL

When fit Matip is easily one of the best 5 centre backs in the league. I'd argue he's probably 3rd or 4th best. I think he's a Top 10 centre back in the World. So I'd be amazed if we let him go.

We've gone from having 4 of the Top 20-25 centre backs in the World to choose from in 2019/20 to 2020/21, where for the majority of the time we've been playing centre backs who are probably not in the Top 20-25 in the Premier League (i'd argue Fabinho potentially is though).

Whether we buy Konate, Kabak and/or anyone else I just don't see the club going into next season without insurance policies in place for that position. We have 3 players coming back from long term injuries. All of which are absolutely top class when fit. But it's a big risk to count on any of them playing regularly next season. They may well do. But they may well have relapses or different niggles that are part of any player returning from long term injury.

It's why I think we need another 2 centre backs. Maybe with the option of 1 or 2 of them being able to deputise at full back. I think the other 2 centre backs could easily be a combination of Davies, Phillips, Konate, Kabak or someone else.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29365 on: Today at 10:40:18 am
I'd say Soyuncu has been more impressive for Leicester then Maguire ever was and look at how much they flogged that dead horse for.
pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29366 on: Today at 10:48:45 am
I like Matip a lot and for me he's our second best CB by a stretch. Having said that, if we intend to only have 4 CBs, which I assume is gonna be the case, I would want a replacement for him. Him and Gomez are too injury prone and you can't count on them to last a season. We have season what could happen if you have only one reliable CB. Regarding Konate, while highly rated, I wouldn't spend that amount of money on that injury record, especially considering we have two defenders made of glass.

I'd much rather a slightly more limited defender but somewhat reliable and not injury prone. Lovren for all his glaring limitations played lots of games in our recent successes and he wasn't exactly Mr Reliable injury wise too.
Last Edit: Today at 10:52:20 am by pathetic
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29367 on: Today at 10:53:09 am
We wouldnt get Soyuncu this summer.
But he has 2 years left. If he doesnt sign a new deal I can see him leaving in 2022. He could be someone to look at then after we evaluate how Matip & Gomez have recovered injury & performance wise.

He isnt going anywhere this summer he would cost too much but a really good player who is improving
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29368 on: Today at 11:00:48 am
Matip isnt better than Gomez. Hes maybe as good as him, but he isnt better.

Thats not under rating him either, its thinking both are fucking boss.

Problem is he cant stay fit. At all. No club is wasting what little they have to offer him a contract that tempts him away from us on top of a decent fee. Just not happening.

Thats fine though. Hes a great option for us as a non-starter who can come in and play when required and we know hell fit right in at a top level.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29369 on: Today at 11:03:33 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:00:48 am
Matip isnt better than Gomez. Hes maybe as good as him, but he isnt better.

Thats not under rating him either, its thinking both are fucking boss.

Problem is he cant stay fit. At all. No club is wasting what little they have to offer him a contract that tempts him away from us on top of a decent fee. Just not happening.

Thats fine though. Hes a great option for us as a non-starter who can come in and play when required and we know hell fit right in at a top level.
Gomez is very good.
But he hasnt got back to the level he was a before the Burnley injury in 2018. Matip has been the better player since then & Klopp has mostly picked Matip ahaed of Gomez since then as well in the rare occasion both were fit.

Gomez is faster. Matip is better in the air,on the ball,positionally & a better reading of the game.

Gomez is still young so I think he will improve in his reading of the game & decision making.
Last Edit: Today at 11:05:25 am by MD1990
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29370 on: Today at 11:05:22 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:03:33 am
Gomez is very good.
But he hasnt got back to the level he was a before the Burnley injury in 2018. Matip has been the better player since then & Klopp has mostly picked Matip ahaed of Gomez since then as well in the rare occasion both were fit.

Im not sure thats true at all...both that he hasnt got back to his best or that Matip has been picked ahead of him.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29371 on: Today at 11:06:48 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:00:48 am
Matip isnt better than Gomez. Hes maybe as good as him, but he isnt better.

Thats not under rating him either, its thinking both are fucking boss.

Problem is he cant stay fit. At all. No club is wasting what little they have to offer him a contract that tempts him away from us on top of a decent fee. Just not happening.

Thats fine though. Hes a great option for us as a non-starter who can come in and play when required and we know hell fit right in at a top level.

opinions eh  ;D  I think Matip is far superior, and yes Gomez is very good.

But yes, its a huge issue about fitness, although genuinley intrigued to see if this layoff now, and a summer off, will see a different Joel Matip - being as there was a strong suggestion from the manager he was playing through injuries for a good while. The Matip of the 2nd half of 18/19 was up there with the best, both in the league and CL. And weve only seen small sample sizes since which is such a shame. 
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29372 on: Today at 11:08:29 am
Matip is NOT available for you when you need him.

That's it full stop, for me.

And that's a massive issue for our squad because, just to recap, Virgil is recovering from knee ligament injury and Joe Gomez (on 4 or 5 injuries now) has a very complicated injury that puts doubt on his career.

You don't offload Matip just like that because it is not Football Manager but that aside, we would be better off having Kabak in the squad than Matip over the course of new seasons, if you ask me. And nobody did, this is the internet, silly.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29373 on: Today at 11:13:31 am
Matip is criminally underrated. I genuinely think he's elite and closer to Van Dijk in quality than he is Gomez - and I rate Gomez rather highly.

Availability is an issue.

I do hope that Dim's view might prove prescient - that he's never had a sustained period where he could look to recover in recent years, but now he won't be involved in Afcon or any summer football, he might just get that chance. It's a shame because the player himself was saying he was finally over the issues.

Had we kept Matip fit, we'd still be top 4 in my opinion.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:53:09 am
We wouldnt get Soyuncu this summer.
But he has 2 years left. If he doesnt sign a new deal I can see him leaving in 2022. He could be someone to look at then after we evaluate how Matip & Gomez have recovered injury & performance wise.

He isnt going anywhere this summer he would cost too much but a really good player who is improving
Interesting, I didn't think to check his contract status. You'd think he'd sign a bumper deal with Leicester, but they may want to chance their hand at getting a big fee and relying on Fofana whilst bringing in another younger replacement. He'd probably currently go for somewhere in the Maguire region - undoubtedly a better player than Maguire but less-hyped and free of the English premium and the cache he had coming back from Russia 2018.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29374 on: Today at 11:15:52 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:13:31 am
Matip is criminally underrated. I genuinely think he's elite and closer to Van Dijk in quality than he is Gomez - and I rate Gomez rather highly.

Availability is an issue.

I do hope that Dim's view might prove prescient - that he's never had a sustained period where he could look to recover in recent years, but now he won't be involved in Afcon or any summer football, he might just get that chance. It's a shame because the player himself was saying he was finally over the issues.

Had we kept Matip fit, we'd still be top 4 in my opinion.
Interesting, I didn't think to check his contract status. You'd think he'd sign a bumper deal with Leicester, but they may want to chance their hand at getting a big fee and relying on Fofana whilst bringing in another younger replacement. He'd probably currently go for somewhere in the Maguire region - undoubtedly a better player than Maguire but less-hyped and free of the English premium and the cache he had coming back from Russia 2018.

Matip is criminally unavailable;

corrected that for you.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29375 on: Today at 11:21:47 am
So is Gomez. Lets not be picking on one player here!

A few need to reconcile with the fact Matip is (hopefully) going nowhere.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29376 on: Today at 11:22:03 am
Didnt he get a sustained rest last season when Gomez & VVD were starting all the games plus the lock down?

Didnt seem to help him much.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29377 on: Today at 11:23:27 am
Thread about his injury record that someone made on Twitter...

https://mobile.twitter.com/anna_woodberry/status/1376468167837560832
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29378 on: Today at 11:23:32 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:06:48 am
opinions eh  ;D  I think Matip is far superior, and yes Gomez is very good.

But yes, its a huge issue about fitness, although genuinley intrigued to see if this layoff now, and a summer off, will see a different Joel Matip - being as there was a strong suggestion from the manager he was playing through injuries for a good while. The Matip of the 2nd half of 18/19 was up there with the best, both in the league and CL. And weve only seen small sample sizes since which is such a shame.
Agree, Id go as far as to say that until Dias showed up, he was second only to VVD across the league.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29379 on: Today at 11:24:32 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:21:47 am
So is Gomez. Lets not be picking on one player here!

A few need to reconcile with the fact Matip is (hopefully) going nowhere.

I like Matip, I like Gomez but I'd prefer Liverpool to have both Konate and Kabak in that squad to help us compete August to May 2022.

Let's create a crazy scenario where Matip and Gomez are injured again in November 2021, that £18 million (plus add ons) not spent on Kabak will not look so handsome in a bank vault.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29380 on: Today at 11:25:58 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:22:03 am
Didnt he get a sustained rest last season when Gomez & VVD were starting all the games plus the lock down?

Didnt seem to help him much.

last season when he was injured for huge spells?  ;D

There was a run of maybe about 8-10 games when he, Gomez and Virgil where all fit, when Gomez played ahead of him. The other spell in theat season - right at the start, when he was fit, he was starting every game ahead of Gomez.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29381 on: Today at 11:27:41 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:08:29 am
Matip is NOT available for you when you need him.


But he will be much more likely to be available when we need him if wedon't always need him. Bringing in Konate would therefore only help us manage Matip, which definitely wasn't possible this season. 
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29382 on: Today at 11:47:26 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:08:29 am
Matip is NOT available for you when you need him.

That's it full stop, for me.

And that's a massive issue for our squad because, just to recap, Virgil is recovering from knee ligament injury and Joe Gomez (on 4 or 5 injuries now) has a very complicated injury that puts doubt on his career.

You don't offload Matip just like that because it is not Football Manager but that aside, we would be better off having Kabak in the squad than Matip over the course of new seasons, if you ask me. And nobody did, this is the internet, silly.

What does that even mean? :D

He's never available for when we need him?
redgriffin73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29383 on: Today at 11:56:40 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:47:26 am
What does that even mean? :D

He's never available for when we need him?

Well it's not like he's played in anything important like a CL final is it?!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29384 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:06:37 am
I'm sure we'll be after an attacking midfielder who scores goals to replace Gini. It's definitely what we're missing. Ox was that guy before that injury. Wonder who's a realistic target. A Bruno Fernandes type player would be ideal.

I'm not sure what we'll do in terms of a Gini replacement.

There was a piece on the official site the other day with Lijnders talking about Fabinho, where he said: "In the same package you get someone who is only concerned about making the team better, there is no space for ego. He is a real team player. Luckily we have three of them, Gini and Hendo have this characteristic as well. Having two midfielders like that is like the queen in the chess game. You lose the queen, who defends in offense. There is a reason why the better chess players just give up when they lose the queen. You need two who can control a game by being dominant without the ball. Thats what we are searching for.

I'm probably reading too much into that, but if the system ideally requires two of Fab/Hendo/Gini to operate at its best, does it suggest that Gini's replacement would replicate that side of his game? So maybe more of a Bissouma than an Aouar, as it were.

Say Fab, Hendo and Bissouma as those more defensively-minded midfielders, with Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones and maybe Elliott the more creative forces?
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29385 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm
in terms of a midfielder I think we need a more an athletic pressing player rather than a creative one like Aouar.
Someone like Bissouma,Zakaria.
Konrad Laimer would be perfect for us but Leipzig cant sell everyone & he has problems with his knee.
Jones I feel will add more goals next season too.
Thiago just needs a player similar to Goretzka to show his class as well

Harvey Elliott next season could be great option off the bench to create. I dont think he goes on another loan.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29386 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm
Gomez is very good and still has so many years ahead of him, he can improve as well, which makes it even better.

Having said that, imo Matip is a better defender. Reads the game better and rarely every makes a mistake. Matip has only lost his place in the side when he's been injured.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29387 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm
We're not going to buy any midfielders this summer.  A midfield group of Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis, Naby, and Milner is more then enough for numbers in the midfield. 

We're obviously getting a CB and if reports are right we're looking at bringing in another forward. 

plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29388 on: Today at 12:51:47 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:48:30 pm
We're not going to buy any midfielders this summer.  A midfield group of Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis, Naby, and Milner is more then enough for numbers in the midfield. 

We're obviously getting a CB and if reports are right we're looking at bringing in another forward.

I think we can count less and less on Milner putting in the performances that we need to win the PL and CL, or even qualify. We all appreciate every thing Milner has done for us, but it's been fairly evident (my eyes not stats) that he's been struggling more this season. And if so, then it is likely not get better next season but continue to drop.

So then we have Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis and Naby. Where at least two of them will miss a fair amount of matches due to injuries if we go by historical data (Henderson and Naby). I wouldn't be totally comfortable that this is enough.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK
« Reply #29389 on: Today at 12:52:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:03:33 am
Gomez is very good.
But he hasnt got back to the level he was a before the Burnley injury in 2018. Matip has been the better player since then & Klopp has mostly picked Matip ahaed of Gomez since then as well in the rare occasion both were fit.

Gomez is faster. Matip is better in the air,on the ball,positionally & a better reading of the game.

Gomez is still young so I think he will improve in his reading of the game & decision making.

Personally I felt he was as good as he ever has been immediately prior to getting his latest injury, really adapting to being the leading defender and looking like he was going to significantly mitigate the Van Dijk injury, which made it al the more infuriating when it happened.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29390 on: Today at 12:57:38 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 12:51:47 pm
I think we can count less and less on Milner putting in the performances that we need to win the PL and CL, or even qualify. We all appreciate every thing Milner has done for us, but it's been fairly evident (my eyes not stats) that he's been struggling more this season. And if so, then it is likely not get better next season but continue to drop.

So then we have Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis and Naby. Where at least two of them will miss a fair amount of matches due to injuries if we go by historical data (Henderson and Naby). I wouldn't be totally comfortable that this is enough.
And Ox although I'm sure a lot of fans will say he should/will be sold in the summer.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29391 on: Today at 01:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:48:30 pm
We're not going to buy any midfielders this summer.  A midfield group of Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis, Naby, and Milner is more then enough for numbers in the midfield. 

We're obviously getting a CB and if reports are right we're looking at bringing in another forward.

Are we not? :D

Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Ox and Naby all have fairly frequent injury breaks and Millie looks like he's coming pretty quickly to the end of his shelf life. If Gini does leave I'd actually think we might sign two.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29392 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:48:30 pm
We're not going to buy any midfielders this summer.  A midfield group of Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Curtis, Naby, and Milner is more then enough for numbers in the midfield. 

We're obviously getting a CB and if reports are right we're looking at bringing in another forward.

Be amazed if this was true and that's not more than enough either, it's the bare minimum at the absolute best given Milner is past his best and Naby is often injured. We'll defo sign a midfielder.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29393 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Ox i think will leave.
Milner will probably be like a player/coach next season. His legs have gone.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29394 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm »
Against a low block, which is what we're always against these days, the system needs to change I reckon and so i really don't think we need 2 'dominant without the ball players' if they're not also going to offer something with the ball. And the thing about Gini is he offers effectively nothing with the ball. Even if the system can stay the same it feels very much as if we need a legitimate plan b option in terms of ball progression and creativity so it doesn't all fall on Robinson and Trent when things aren't working.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29395 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:27:03 pm
Against a low block, which is what we're always against these days, the system needs to change I reckon and so i really don't think we need 2 'dominant without the ball players' if they're not also going to offer something with the ball. And the thing about Gini is he offers effectively nothing with the ball. Even if the system can stay the same it feels very much as if we need a legitimate plan b option in terms of ball progression and creativity so it doesn't all fall on Robinson and Trent when things aren't working.

That's what Thiago was, no?
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29396 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:28:36 pm
That's what Thiago was, no?

Yeah, but he's had about 3 games where he's been able to be that with Fabinho back screening the defence.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29397 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:27:03 pm
Against a low block, which is what we're always against these days, the system needs to change I reckon and so i really don't think we need 2 'dominant without the ball players' if they're not also going to offer something with the ball. And the thing about Gini is he offers effectively nothing with the ball. Even if the system can stay the same it feels very much as if we need a legitimate plan b option in terms of ball progression and creativity so it doesn't all fall on Robinson and Trent when things aren't working.

I wouldn't be surprised if we play 4-2-3-1 more next season. If we get a good front 3 type player or a No.9 then I think with Jota, Firmino, Salah, Mane plus 1 other (maybe a Raphinia, Neto, Daka type profile) you have the ability to play 4 and still rotate a bit. Even more so if Elliott is the 6th option.

It also has knock on effects for the rest of the team. You only need 2 midfielders. Predominantly I think it would be Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Thiago excelled in this system for Bayern. You could then have Keita as 4th choice. Again he played his best football in this system for RBL. You can then have Jones, Milner and AOC (if they all stay) as options when you play 4-3-3 or options at full back (Milner) or the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 (AOC and Jones).

The final knock on effect is the defence and more specifically the full backs. When we played 4-2-3-1 a bit in 2018/19 (pre-Xmas) the full back didn't get forward as much. With 4 forwards on the pitch there isn't necessarily as much emphasis on them to get forward and support the attacking the way they do in 4-3-3. Not as a 2 going forward at once anyway. We'd still want them to go forward but they wouldn't be the kingpin in how we attack now. That frees up the possibility of having full backs as back up who don't necessarily have to be at the level of Robertson and TAA going forward. Could mean Neco Williams, Milner, Gomez and arguably a new centre back (e.g. Ben White) could be the back up options. It allows you to carry more centre backs in the squad (with 3 coming off long term injuries) but also provide options get some of them game time if recoveries for all 3 are good.

All the above makes sense to me but I said the same thing about 4-2-3-1 the last 2 seasons and we've hardly played it. I thought the signing of Thiago signalled that move as well.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29398 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:00:00 pm
Are we not? :D

Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Ox and Naby all have fairly frequent injury breaks and Millie looks like he's coming pretty quickly to the end of his shelf life. If Gini does leave I'd actually think we might sign two.

There's a chance that we aren't playing in Europe next year which decreases the need for that many players.  Less games will mean less injuries which means we don't need as many players. 
