Against a low block, which is what we're always against these days, the system needs to change I reckon and so i really don't think we need 2 'dominant without the ball players' if they're not also going to offer something with the ball. And the thing about Gini is he offers effectively nothing with the ball. Even if the system can stay the same it feels very much as if we need a legitimate plan b option in terms of ball progression and creativity so it doesn't all fall on Robinson and Trent when things aren't working.



I wouldn't be surprised if we play 4-2-3-1 more next season. If we get a good front 3 type player or a No.9 then I think with Jota, Firmino, Salah, Mane plus 1 other (maybe a Raphinia, Neto, Daka type profile) you have the ability to play 4 and still rotate a bit. Even more so if Elliott is the 6th option.It also has knock on effects for the rest of the team. You only need 2 midfielders. Predominantly I think it would be Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Thiago excelled in this system for Bayern. You could then have Keita as 4th choice. Again he played his best football in this system for RBL. You can then have Jones, Milner and AOC (if they all stay) as options when you play 4-3-3 or options at full back (Milner) or the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 (AOC and Jones).The final knock on effect is the defence and more specifically the full backs. When we played 4-2-3-1 a bit in 2018/19 (pre-Xmas) the full back didn't get forward as much. With 4 forwards on the pitch there isn't necessarily as much emphasis on them to get forward and support the attacking the way they do in 4-3-3. Not as a 2 going forward at once anyway. We'd still want them to go forward but they wouldn't be the kingpin in how we attack now. That frees up the possibility of having full backs as back up who don't necessarily have to be at the level of Robertson and TAA going forward. Could mean Neco Williams, Milner, Gomez and arguably a new centre back (e.g. Ben White) could be the back up options. It allows you to carry more centre backs in the squad (with 3 coming off long term injuries) but also provide options get some of them game time if recoveries for all 3 are good.All the above makes sense to me but I said the same thing about 4-2-3-1 the last 2 seasons and we've hardly played it. I thought the signing of Thiago signalled that move as well.