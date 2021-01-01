Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.

He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.

He is one of the best in the PL



When fit Matip is easily one of the best 5 centre backs in the league. I'd argue he's probably 3rd or 4th best. I think he's a Top 10 centre back in the World. So I'd be amazed if we let him go.We've gone from having 4 of the Top 20-25 centre backs in the World to choose from in 2019/20 to 2020/21, where for the majority of the time we've been playing centre backs who are probably not in the Top 20-25 in the Premier League (i'd argue Fabinho potentially is though).Whether we buy Konate, Kabak and/or anyone else I just don't see the club going into next season without insurance policies in place for that position. We have 3 players coming back from long term injuries. All of which are absolutely top class when fit. But it's a big risk to count on any of them playing regularly next season. They may well do. But they may well have relapses or different niggles that are part of any player returning from long term injury.It's why I think we need another 2 centre backs. Maybe with the option of 1 or 2 of them being able to deputise at full back. I think the other 2 centre backs could easily be a combination of Davies, Phillips, Konate, Kabak or someone else.