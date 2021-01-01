« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1207529 times)

Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 01:40:19 am
Has anyone seen his numbers? He obviously has good recovery pace and looks pretty good one on one. He's only 24 aswell which is surprising. How does he actually stack up against other elite defenders?
you dont always need numbers.
He done a job on Haaland the other day.

His reading of the game & decision making has improved since his comeback from injury after a poor 2nd half to last season
He will be one the best CB's in the world in 2-3 years. Brillant CB.

He also got done by Davy Klassen the other day  :P

I like him by the way, did so at Freiburg, where he looked and played like a Mats Hummels in the making, and thats meant as a big compliment!
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:09:11 am
you dont always need numbers.
He done a job on Haaland the other day.

His reading of the game & decision making has improved since his comeback from injury after a poor 2nd half to last season
He will be one the best CB's in the world in 2-3 years. Brillant CB.
I'm all for forming a multi-layered opinion on a player and I like Soyuncu - but like my post on the previous page shows - his reputation and his stylistic pleasantness can sway the mind, statistically he's good with room for improvement, there's similar aged players posting much better numbers albeit less eye catching. He's not even far and away outperforming our own Kabak.

However, I do agree he could develop into something more in a few years. I just wouldn't pay the money Leicester would want based on potential and current output because he simply hasn't done anywhere near enough to justify it.

I know I lean on stats heavily but it's because it removes biases. I'd have had Soyuncu far further up in my estimation before I looked into his numbers - it's also a bit of a falsity to pick out one game where he's done well against an elite Striker playing with players around him that a very, very far from elite as in Haaland and Norway.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:36:00 am
He also got done by Davy Klassen the other day  :P

I like him by the way, did so at Freiburg, where he looked and played like a Mats Hummels in the making, and thats meant as a big compliment!
It should be taken that way - Hummels gets disrespected far, far more than he should - one of the finest centre halves of the 2010s.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.

Not that I want rid of him because he's great, but given you can count the number of games he's played on roughly 3 or 4 hands that's not a huge statement  :P
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm
Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL

When fit Matip is easily one of the best 5 centre backs in the league. I'd argue he's probably 3rd or 4th best. I think he's a Top 10 centre back in the World. So I'd be amazed if we let him go.

We've gone from having 4 of the Top 20-25 centre backs in the World to choose from in 2019/20 to 2020/21, where for the majority of the time we've been playing centre backs who are probably not in the Top 20-25 in the Premier League (i'd argue Fabinho potentially is though).

Whether we buy Konate, Kabak and/or anyone else I just don't see the club going into next season without insurance policies in place for that position. We have 3 players coming back from long term injuries. All of which are absolutely top class when fit. But it's a big risk to count on any of them playing regularly next season. They may well do. But they may well have relapses or different niggles that are part of any player returning from long term injury.

It's why I think we need another 2 centre backs. Maybe with the option of 1 or 2 of them being able to deputise at full back. I think the other 2 centre backs could easily be a combination of Davies, Phillips, Konate, Kabak or someone else.
I'd say Soyuncu has been more impressive for Leicester then Maguire ever was and look at how much they flogged that dead horse for.
