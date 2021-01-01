« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1203426 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,483
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29240 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:37:09 pm
There go Nikes plans for white training beanies

Thankfully :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,483
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29241 on: Today at 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:52:44 pm
Theyd do a stellar job if they ever faced a former Man United flop though.

The KKK took my Bebe away.

;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,709
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29242 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:24:34 pm
Samie is responsible for this transfer.

SportsMole strikes again.
Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29243 on: Today at 03:34:46 pm »
I know there were mixed feelings about Kabak in his first couple of games, but he seems to be doing well now and clearly has a lot of potential.  Personally I think he'll turn into a quality player when playing alongside VVD for a period of time.  At £19M and with a relatively clear injury record, I'd be surprised if we didn't sign him unless he has a slump in form.  He seems value for money when you look at what the likes of slaphead cost utd and the good thing is we've got a try before we buy.

Personally I'd like to see Caleta-Car over Konate.  More experience, yet still only 24 and he's barely missed a game in his career due to injury.

Depending on who we move on in the summer then I wouldn't be too surprised if we signed Kabak and another decent CB, although I admit in the current financial climate it's unlikely, especially if we don't have CL next season.
Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29244 on: Today at 03:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:14:37 pm
;D

Bet hes gutted he didnt get in there first (not that he ever does). Hes obsessed with Liverpool, like the rest of the Bayern fanboys (and girls).
A chancer, but after Thiago, Upamecano and now Konate, seems like he knows his shit when it comes to Bayern. He was the one who reported our interest in Konate a few months ago as well I believe.
Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29245 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm »
if we were to look for a cheaper option as a forward.

Maybe we might look at Cunha of Berlin. Only problem is he plays on the left mostly where we have Jota & Mane.

Its why I think Raphinha or Neto are probably our top targets or a CF.
Leipzig made a bih mistake letting him go.
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Igor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29246 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm »
Is it realistic to think we would buy both Konate and Kabak?

I can't see Matip going anywhere. Who would take him on with his wages and injuries? I really like him anyway, when he's fit he's quality.

But Konate and Kabak is what, well over £50m. Is that really going to happen?

Or will it just be Konate and we let Kabak return to Schalke?
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29247 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Still think we should try and get Aguero on a free transfer.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29248 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:52:03 pm
Still think we should try and get Aguero on a free transfer.

Still one of the best when fit and a confessed Liverpool fan but seems his body has had enough of football now.
Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29249 on: Today at 03:59:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:52:03 pm
Still think we should try and get Aguero on a free transfer.
Would be ideal for our injury room. If we manage to pull that off we would have one of the best injury rooms going. Make it happen FSG.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,455
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29250 on: Today at 04:05:54 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:51:21 pm
Is it realistic to think we would buy both Konate and Kabak?

I can't see Matip going anywhere. Who would take him on with his wages and injuries? I really like him anyway, when he's fit he's quality.

But Konate and Kabak is what, well over £50m. Is that really going to happen?

Or will it just be Konate and we let Kabak return to Schalke?

As dakid posted earlier, Klopps detailed explanation of Matips issues - and the clubs determination to solve them, is in stark contrast to the views of those posters who have written off his future at LFC. Some of those posts are casually dismissive of his contributions and his ability.

I too rate him highly, and any suggestion his time here is over is likely premature to say the least.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29251 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:51:21 pm
Is it realistic to think we would buy both Konate and Kabak?

I can't see Matip going anywhere. Who would take him on with his wages and injuries? I really like him anyway, when he's fit he's quality.

But Konate and Kabak is what, well over £50m. Is that really going to happen?

Or will it just be Konate and we let Kabak return to Schalke?
I'd be very surprised if we get both Konate and Kabak personally, unless something serious has happened to one of Van Dijk, Gomez or Matip (ie a severe worsening of injury prognosis or a desire to leave the club), but who knows. Paul Gorst on the Blood Red podcast said he thinks it'll just be one in, but does anyone at the Echo really have a clue anymore?

Seems like a weird time for this news to come out too. All very interesting. I'd love it if we somehow sign Konate and a really top quality young forward before the summer. Almost certainly won't happen obviously, but it's a nice dream.
Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29252 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
i always find shouts to get players like Aguero or Suarez very naive.
Clearly just wanting them signed based on reputation.

Both are past their best & would want far too high is wages,

I dont think we sign any players above 25 this summer bar a 2nd/3rd choice GK maybe.
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Igor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29253 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 04:06:38 pm
I'd be very surprised if we get both Konate and Kabak personally, unless something serious has happened to one of Van Dijk, Gomez or Matip (ie a severe worsening of injury prognosis or a desire to leave the club), but who knows. Paul Gorst on the Blood Red podcast said he thinks it'll just be one in, but does anyone at the Echo really have a clue anymore?

Seems like a weird time for this news to come out too. All very interesting. I'd love it if we somehow sign Konate and a really top quality young forward before the summer. Almost certainly won't happen obviously, but it's a nice dream.


Yeah I find the idea of signing both fairly unrealistic, unless like you say something is happening with one of the senior three.

I think we can get one and a pacy young forward though.

There are plenty we can shift to make room/wages. Just whether we can find suitable deals to move them on.
Online wemmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29254 on: Today at 04:18:58 pm »
Konate would be all right! Add Kabak and we'll have two good CBs for a reasonable cost. I think Phillips and Matip would probably be sold in that case. I think we could sell Phillips for more than what Kabak will cost. I don't know about Davies. What the club plans to do with him seems a real mystery.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:50 pm by wemmick »
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Igor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29255 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:12:20 pm
i always find shouts to get players like Aguero or Suarez very naive.
Clearly just wanting them signed based on reputation.

Both are past their best & would want far too high is wages,

I dont think we sign any players above 25 this summer bar a 2nd/3rd choice GK maybe.

Yeah the Suarez/Aguero shouts are silly.

Aguero 33 this summer, always injured, huge wages.

Suarez by August 6 months short of 35, pace has receded badly, huge wages.

I'd love to bring in Daka for the forward option, but probably not realistic.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29256 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:04:01 pm
Maybe its all part of a new masterplan of 3/5 at the back  :o

You just know that the likes of Keown would stop suggesting that we should play that way once we actually had enough healthy CD's for it to be an option too.  ;D
Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29257 on: Today at 04:20:09 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:16:14 pm
Yeah I find the idea of signing both fairly unrealistic, unless like you say something is happening with one of the senior three.

I think we can get one and a pacy young forward though.

There are plenty we can shift to make room/wages. Just whether we can find suitable deals to move them on.
I reckon we'll definitely get a CB and a forward eventually this summer, it'd just be nice to have them sorted fairly early. As you say, a lot of players we can potentially move on, but hard to tell how many takers there'll be and what they'll be willing to pay.
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Igor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29258 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 04:20:09 pm
I reckon we'll definitely get a CB and a forward eventually this summer, it'd just be nice to have them sorted fairly early. As you say, a lot of players we can potentially move on, but hard to tell how many takers there'll be and what they'll be willing to pay.

Yeah it might be tough. We struggled to sell our deadwood this summer.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29259 on: Today at 04:27:40 pm »
Konate, Kabak, Neuhaus and Daka would be a really good window.

All under 23 and here for the whole duration of the next evolution Klopp's tenure.


"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
