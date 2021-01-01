I know there were mixed feelings about Kabak in his first couple of games, but he seems to be doing well now and clearly has a lot of potential. Personally I think he'll turn into a quality player when playing alongside VVD for a period of time. At £19M and with a relatively clear injury record, I'd be surprised if we didn't sign him unless he has a slump in form. He seems value for money when you look at what the likes of slaphead cost utd and the good thing is we've got a try before we buy.



Personally I'd like to see Caleta-Car over Konate. More experience, yet still only 24 and he's barely missed a game in his career due to injury.



Depending on who we move on in the summer then I wouldn't be too surprised if we signed Kabak and another decent CB, although I admit in the current financial climate it's unlikely, especially if we don't have CL next season.