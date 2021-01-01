« previous next »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:11:01 pm
Yup, feels like itll be VVD, Gomez, Konaté, Kabak with Matip as the luxury fifth choice. Feel like Phillips and Davies will get themselves nice moves in the summer where theyll get the games they deserve and club makes a tidy profit with Rhys likely going out on loan.

Aside from making Kabak permanent and getting Konaté, probably not a lot of incomings at the first-team level besides maybe a midfielder and attacker. For midfield, as much as Neuhaus would be perfect, feel like hes City-bound and in attack Frankfurt will want a kings ransom for Andre Silva.

Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:08:28 pm
Tapsoba is looking quality but in the NED pile for me at present - Not Enough Data.

He's actually played more total senior football than Konate - but a big chunk of it in the Portuguese Lower Tiers whereas Konate had a handful of Ligue 2 games then was spirited away to play a fairly substantial amount of Bundesliga, as well as double digits caps for France U21s.
I like how both (and same for Lacroix) adapted so quickly to such a higher level, and a new country. I think all 3 of them are great with Konate definitely the best if we put aside injury concerns, but Tapsoba has so much quality on the ball. Would love him here.
Quote from: jlb on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Genuine question: if Konate is so good why didn't he play either of the two CL matches against us?
only back from injury.

They have good options at the back too
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:14:10 pm
Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.

Not disputing the fee being large but hell be 21 come the start of the next PL season and only going to get better. Hell get a fair amount of games next season given three of those five are coming off massive injuries and the club will want to manage their loads carefully.
Quote from: jlb on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Genuine question: if Konate is so good why didn't he play either of the two CL matches against us?

Because hes been injured.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:17:41 pm
only back from injury.

They have good options at the back too

Thanks mate.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:25:44 pm
Because hes been injured.

I asked because he was on the bench in both matches. But seems he'd only just returned from injury.
Quote from: jlb on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Genuine question: if Konate is so good why didn't he play either of the two CL matches against us?

dont think hes started a game since December. (So hes not started a game since coming back from his latest injury).

I think Leipzig just have moved on and arent relying on him. They have plenty of good defenders, and Upamecano, Kostermann and Orban have been the central defenders they have used more, then also fullbacks like Mukiele and Halstenberg also comfortable in a 3 giving them more options.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:14:10 pm
Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.

Lets say that we end up in the Europa League and have aspirations of getting to the final of that completion, that would be 15 games in Europe, plus 38 games in the league, even if we got knocked out of both domestic competitions at the first opportunity, thats still 55 matches.

Theres no way Van Dijk and Gomez are playing anything like that amount, so iI think theres plenty of opportunity for Kabak to get a good number of games under his belt. You could even consider having Van Dijk and Gomez as the league partnership and Kabak and Konate as the European partnership.

Definitely think hed get plenty of opportunities to play, opportunities which would become more and more frequent as the years progress.
This get's confirmed as soon as Bayern wrap up the title me thinks.
Well this is exciting. Only time I can remember seeing him was some Bundesliga game I watched one time when I was bored, he did look good though - big, strong, quick, not bad on the ball, did a Matip-like dribble too I think and that's always fun.

The injuries would be a big worry for sure. Is there some way our scouting team could be confident he was over the worst of them? Otherwise it seems a bit of a departure from targeting players with a good level of robustness, as we seem to have mostly done under FSG/Edwards/Klopp.

As others have said, if we bring him in, I'd be surprised if we also sign Kabak. Unless we're worried about Gomez/Van Dijk and their recovery, or we've decided to get rid of Joel (and have someone willing to take on his wages). Very intriguing anyway. I have no idea who'll be our first choice CB alongside Phillips next season.
Some players pick up a lot of injuries at an early age and then go on to be quite robust (think Gerrard). Others can be injury prone throughout. Fair to say those involved in any decision to buy him will have looked at his injury record and thought it through, its not like weve stumbled upon something they hadnt spotted. If we think hes worth the money then Im full on board with Samie. Choo Choo!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:16 pm
dont think hes started a game since December. (So hes not started a game since coming back from his latest injury).

I think Leipzig just have moved on and arent relying on him. They have plenty of good defenders, and Upamecano, Kostermann and Orban have been the central defenders they have used more, then also fullbacks like Mukiele and Halstenberg also comfortable in a 3 giving them more options.

Cheers, thanks for the info.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:26 pm
This get's confirmed as soon as Bayern wrap up the title me thinks.

I don't think we'll announce a new centre back whilst we need Kabak to play as if he has a future. The club will run out the line that there's a shortlist that Kabak on it and no decision is made. No point unsettling the lad.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:34:39 pm
Some players pick up a lot of injuries at an early age and then go on to be quite robust (think Gerrard). Others can be injury prone throughout. Fair to say those involved in any decision to buy him will have looked at his injury record and thought it through, its not like weve stumbled upon something they hadnt spotted. If we think hes worth the money then Im full on board with Samie. Choo Choo!
Oh aye, I'll jump this train an all. Just seems to be a bit different from what we've done recently though. As you say, I'm sure due diligence will be done, I'm just intrigued as to how exactly it'll be done. As in, can we (the scouting/analysis team) somehow tell whether he's likely to be one of those you mention who gets over his early career injuries, or are we just thinking that he's that good that £40m is worth it even if he's gonna be out for half of every season? I'd love to know how this sort of stuff is researched, and how the subsequent decisions are made.

Probably won't happen now anyway, seeing as we've all got dead excited about it.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:44:18 pm
I don't think we'll announce a new centre back whilst we need Kabak to play as if he has a future. The club will run out the line that there's a shortlist that Kabak on it and no decision is made. No point unsettling the lad.

BBC with a similar line to the Echo, saying Konate is on a five-man shortlist along with Kabak. So your theory makes sense. I think theres an outside possibility we do both, but the reality is the club would prefer to spend £33m on the right option than £18m on someone they think is good but maybe not quite ready yet.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56559638
Interested to know who the other three are.

Caleta-Car, Lacroix, Tapsoba, N'Dicka a few who spring to mind.
Is the £18m kabak thing the most elaborate way to flush out another player (Konate) so far?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:01:34 pm
Is the £18m kabak thing the most elaborate way to flush out another player (Konate) so far?
I think that would be a happy coincidence or side effect - Kabak's minutes since he joined shows he represented a real need. Any assistance to our long term strategy is surely happy circumstance.
The tap in merchant Romano saying we're in for Konate per Ornstein's exclusive but he also ads negotiations are ongoing.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:23 pm
The tap in merchant Romano saying we're in for Konate per Ornstein's exclusive but he also ads negotiations are ongoing.  ;D
The transfer version of David Nugent's one England goal  ;D
I wont fully believe it till the Bayern Munich fanboy is on the case.
From your best mate Columbo.  ;D

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1376441671802630144

Quote
TRUE @LFC are favorite on the transfer of Ibrahima Konaté (21). The Player of @DieRotenBullen
 has a release clause @David_Ornstein
 ;D

Bet hes gutted he didnt get in there first (not that he ever does). Hes obsessed with Liverpool, like the rest of the Bayern fanboys (and girls).
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:01:14 pm
Interested to know who the other three are.

Caleta-Car, Lacroix, Tapsoba, N'Dicka a few who spring to mind.

Kounde obv - but he's probably more than we want to spend
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:50:42 am
Who's the other two?
Upamecano will be one he was recorded at 35.34 km/h earlier in the season.

When VVD probably the other. When he recorded the fastest in the CL a few seasons ago it was 34.5 km/h.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:16:52 pm
Kounde obv - but he's probably more than we want to spend

Kounde, Konate and Kabak as centrebacks? Would be unfortunate.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:29:58 pm
Lets say that we end up in the Europa League and have aspirations of getting to the final of that completion, that would be 15 games in Europe, plus 38 games in the league, even if we got knocked out of both domestic competitions at the first opportunity, thats still 55 matches.

Theres no way Van Dijk and Gomez are playing anything like that amount, so iI think theres plenty of opportunity for Kabak to get a good number of games under his belt. You could even consider having Van Dijk and Gomez as the league partnership and Kabak and Konate as the European partnership.

Definitely think hed get plenty of opportunities to play, opportunities which would become more and more frequent as the years progress.

We have limited funds, Konate Gomez VVD Matip and Davies/Phillips is enough for 55 games I think.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:01:14 pm
Interested to know who the other three are.

Caleta-Car, Lacroix, Tapsoba, N'Dicka a few who spring to mind.
Carmo no doubt will be one given that we almost sighed him on deadline day.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/david-carmo-liverpool-braga-transfer-20266321


Interesting to note that Davies, Carmo and Caleta-Car all play left side of centre back which makes sense with VVD 30 when he comes back and a high chance of another ACL injury, but also when you factor in this transfer.

The Konate transfer was already being worked in January no doubt as Rory Smith said then that Konate is the one we want in the summer not Upamecano.

When we couldn't get the a left sided centre back we wanted and we had to get someone in it seems we went for Kabak who plays on the same side as Konate, Matip and Gomez.
Konate is being lined up as Virg's long term replacement with his attributes. I think that is clear for most to see.
Quote from: dakid on Today at 02:30:26 pm
Carmo no doubt will be one given that we almost sighed him on deadline day.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/david-carmo-liverpool-braga-transfer-20266321


Interesting to note that Davies, Carmo and Caleta-Car all play left side of centre back which makes sense with VVD 30 when he comes back and a high chance of another ACL injury, but also when you factor in this transfer.

The Konate transfer was already being worked in January no doubt as Rory Smith said then that Konate is the one we want in the summer not Upamecano.

When we couldn't get the a left sided centre back we wanted and we had to get someone in it seems we went for Kabak who plays on the same side as Konate, Matip and Gomez.

Think Carmo dropped off the list the second he broke his ankle.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:16:52 pm
Kounde obv - but he's probably more than we want to spend

Just don't think Klopp signs a sub-six foot CB. He looks brilliant mind you, absolutely screams Man City or Barcelona to me.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:21:43 pm
Kounde, Konate and Kabak as centrebacks? Would be unfortunate.

There go Nikes plans for white training beanies
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:21:43 pm
Kounde, Konate and Kabak as centrebacks? Would be unfortunate.

Theyd do a stellar job if they ever faced a former Man United flop though.

The KKK took my Bebe away.
How bad was Konate's ankle injury?  We've seen with Kane that once you do it badly, it's never the same and the chances of going over it again aren't great.
