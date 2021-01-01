Well this is exciting. Only time I can remember seeing him was some Bundesliga game I watched one time when I was bored, he did look good though - big, strong, quick, not bad on the ball, did a Matip-like dribble too I think and that's always fun.



The injuries would be a big worry for sure. Is there some way our scouting team could be confident he was over the worst of them? Otherwise it seems a bit of a departure from targeting players with a good level of robustness, as we seem to have mostly done under FSG/Edwards/Klopp.



As others have said, if we bring him in, I'd be surprised if we also sign Kabak. Unless we're worried about Gomez/Van Dijk and their recovery, or we've decided to get rid of Joel (and have someone willing to take on his wages). Very intriguing anyway. I have no idea who'll be our first choice CB alongside Phillips next season.