Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29160 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:07:05 am
Or we know already that one of VvD, Gomez or Matip is likely f*cked.

Or it could be that we know players coming back from long term injuries can take a while to get back to top form. Safe to assume that Van Dijk and Gomez wont come back and be playing week in, week out at the same level as pre-injury. Likely to take a while, with possibility of other injuries, before they can be fully trusted to play regularly.

If we buy Konate then Id guess itll be Gomez, VvD, Matip, Konate plus 1 other. The 1 other would be 1 of Davies, Kabak or Phillips. Rhys Williams will go out on loan or play U23 football
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29161 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Assuming he can stay relatively fit, that's a great signing. Heard from a friend that a lot of the insiders consider him a better player than Upamecano, who's probably had slightly more media attention over the last few years.
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29162 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
I wonder if we'll just see Kabak as someone to flip. His clause is quite low for someone of his potential. If we have the funds it would probably make sense to buy him, loan him somewhere he won't lose every week and then sell him for £30-40m in a year or two. Not a great way to treat the lad though. At least he'll have played a few games unlike Davies who'll probably go out on loan next season to establish his value and get us a tidy profit.
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29163 on: Today at 11:18:41 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:07:05 am
Or we know already that one of VvD, Gomez or Matip is likely f*cked.

Worth remembering that Van Dijk and Matip will both likely be 30 before they play for us again, so with Konate, Kabak and Gomez you then have the potential for 3 players to eventually grow and fill those roles. Of course wed hope to get another 5 years out of Van Dijk, but with Matip thats certainly unlikely.

Think its probably just seeing a really good opportunity to further develop our back line and set ourselves nicely up for the future rather than an immediate response to a specific injury.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29164 on: Today at 11:24:36 am »
I could see Kabak and Konate both coming in. Adding two was always going to be the smart option

1) Matip is injury-prone regardless

2) Gomez and VVD should not be rushed back. There will be setbacks and they need time. It might take an entire season to get back to speed. We also have zero idea if Gomez or VVD will return to pre-injury form

3) VVD and Matip are both 30 in the summer. So perhaps we view this summer as an opportunity to bring in some long-term talent.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29165 on: Today at 11:24:59 am »
Highly doubt we splash out £18m on Kabak on top of this if it goes through. Unless weve got a pile of cash to spend. Just dont see him fitting in a side playing a very high back line.

Id keep Phillips as 5th choice behind VVD, Gomez, Matip and Konate.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29166 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Very unlikely we sign both Konate and Kabak.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29167 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Really fun interview with Konate here. Seems a great lad, can tell hed be a good fit in this squad. Absolutely impeccable English too. Although his love of Sergio Ramos might not go down too well!

https://youtu.be/8toSE2QuGlE
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29168 on: Today at 11:29:12 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:05:08 am
Or it could be that we know players coming back from long term injuries can take a while to get back to top form. Safe to assume that Van Dijk and Gomez wont come back and be playing week in, week out at the same level as pre-injury. Likely to take a while, with possibility of other injuries, before they can be fully trusted to play regularly.

If we buy Konate then Id guess itll be Gomez, VvD, Matip, Konate plus 1 other. The 1 other would be 1 of Davies, Kabak or Phillips. Rhys Williams will go out on loan or play U23 football
I think this is the most sensible way to look at it. Davies is the one where we just cannot quantify what will happen, but him being 5th choice, loaned out or sold seems the most likely outcome. Phillips I think we sell for a decent fee or keep and don't sign Kabak. I think it's one or the other at the moment and given you could probably recoup a large chunk of Kabak's fee from a sale of Phillips to a lower Premier League team, I think we might plump for the higher-ceilinged Kabak, who is over 3 years younger.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29169 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:24:36 am
I could see Kabak and Konate both coming in. Adding two was always going to be the smart option

1) Matip is injury-prone regardless

2) Gomez and VVD should not be rushed back. There will be setbacks and they need time. It might take an entire season to get back to speed. We also have zero idea if Gomez or VVD will return to pre-injury form

3) VVD and Matip are both 30 in the summer. So perhaps we view this summer as an opportunity to bring in some long-term talent.

It all depends on how much money we have to spend and how much of a compromise we make on other positions. We need a top forward and whoever he is will be expensive so we will have to cut our cloth accordingly.

The only possibility we have 5 centrebacks on the books with us signing Konate and Kabak is if we want to ensure that Fabinho only plays midfield and that we are not looking to sign another midfielder.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29170 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:02:35 am
Chris Williams on his injury record:

Three of those are precautionary, no games missed just means a  lighter training session. One says 96 days, this included the summer break. There is only one significant injury on that list, would a club skip the chance to sign Van Dijk if offered? I doubt it.

What Im saying is hes had one significant injury, like Van Dijk now has. Would anyone skip the chance to sign him if offered? Injury stats are great unless you misinterpret them.

https://twitter.com/chris78williams/status/1376442473162084353?s=21
https://twitter.com/chris78williams/status/1376442956886990851?s=21
96 days out is still 96 days even if it is over the summer. Chris Williams really didn't think that through.

Looks clumsy and has had too many injuries at only 21.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29171 on: Today at 11:33:15 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:31:14 am
96 days out is still 96 days even if it is over the summer. Chris Williams really didn't think that through.
No it's not, because the way the data is presented on that particular resource is days between games - no games, more days added on to the injury. It might have been a 20 day injury for example, presented as 96 because it was 76 days later there was next a game to play in, etc.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29172 on: Today at 11:35:05 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:31:14 am
96 days out is still 96 days even if it is over the summer. Chris Williams really didn't think that through.
 

Depends if he was still missing games after.

Most of these day trackers count from game to game. So he could have been fit 1 day after the last game of the season but it would continue to count days until the first game of the next.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29173 on: Today at 11:45:43 am »
Counting days over summer is getting a bit desperate from Mr 99 there  ;D

Hes played less than 2000 minutes of football in the last 2 years, much of that due to injury, thats a stat that is set in stone as it where.

But get all the caveats out of the way - club will have done their due dilligence, hell have gone/ will go through stringent medicals.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29174 on: Today at 11:49:00 am »
You lads ready to board the Konate train with me and DN?
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29175 on: Today at 11:50:42 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:55:00 am
he certaintly is quick.

Quote
Konate stands 6ft 4in tall and has a very solid frame. Hes quick, too, with one data scout at a top European club noting how hes been clocked as one of the three fastest centre-backs in the continents top five leagues within the past two seasons. That speed makes him a perfect fit for Liverpools high line.


Who's the other two?
