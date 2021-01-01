Or it could be that we know players coming back from long term injuries can take a while to get back to top form. Safe to assume that Van Dijk and Gomez wont come back and be playing week in, week out at the same level as pre-injury. Likely to take a while, with possibility of other injuries, before they can be fully trusted to play regularly.



If we buy Konate then Id guess itll be Gomez, VvD, Matip, Konate plus 1 other. The 1 other would be 1 of Davies, Kabak or Phillips. Rhys Williams will go out on loan or play U23 football



I think this is the most sensible way to look at it. Davies is the one where we just cannot quantify what will happen, but him being 5th choice, loaned out or sold seems the most likely outcome. Phillips I think we sell for a decent fee or keep and don't sign Kabak. I think it's one or the other at the moment and given you could probably recoup a large chunk of Kabak's fee from a sale of Phillips to a lower Premier League team, I think we might plump for the higher-ceilinged Kabak, who is over 3 years younger.