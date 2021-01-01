Signing Kabak probably isn't the most likely outcome if this deal goes through



Me upon waking to The Athletic being the source running a prospective Konate deal:I think quite a number of us have singled this lad out over the past year as the outstanding CB prospect in Europe - there must be an idea internally that his durability issues can be resolved, otherwise I doubt we'd agree to the signing and the outlay.I've long said that this kid, not Upamecano, is the player who looks like they could go on to be absolutely dominant. He's barely had any minutes this season - less than 1,000 but his per 90s are excellent.It does put it in the balance somewhat. I still think we'll sign him because he's relatively cheap for the ability he's shown. I think that will toll the bell for any idea of keeping Phillips on board - he'll be sold I would think. It also more and more makes Ben Davies look like a profit making exercise.I don't think we'll have any takers for Matip and we won't cancel his contract, so I think he'll be seen as a luxury 4th/5th choice moving forwards.