Reply #29080 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:08 am
I think the only way we sell Phillips is if were scraping together money for a top class CB. Not sure how you can say keep Davies in the picture for 5th choice. If he cant get a game now he never will. As much as I like Matip I think he has to go now.

Some players need time to adapt to our setup, like Fabinho and Robertson. I think Davies is one of those players, especially since Klopp has hinted the same in one of his latest interviews. In terms of playing style, Davies is a better fit to our regular defensive setup, and I expect him to be our 5th choice central defender next season. As for Matip, I don't expect him going anywhere in the summer ...
Reply #29081 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm
Why would Phillips stay to be 4th or 5th choice when he could go to another Premier League/Championship club and be first choice?
Reply #29082 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:10:51 pm
Why would Phillips stay to be 4th or 5th choice when he could go to another Premier League/Championship club and be first choice?

Because he loves the club? because we pay him a great wage, because he's done a few loans and isn't fussed about being 4th etc
Reply #29083 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:28:33 pm
Because he loves the club? because we pay him a great wage, because he's done a few loans and isn't fussed about being 4th etc

Everyone wants to play regularly, or at least receive regular playing time. If Phillips can find a starting spot on some Premier League club, I am sure that he will prefer that option, instead of being the 5th choice central defender on a team that is not playing up to his strengths ...
Reply #29084 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:20:49 pm
Everyone wants to play regularly, or at least receive regular playing time. If Phillips can find a starting spot on some Premier League club, I am sure that he will prefer that option, instead of being the 5th choice central defender on a team that is not playing up to his strengths ...

Possibly yeah, we'll have to wait and see, but no problem with him as that position and you never know he may just be happy :)
Reply #29085 on: Today at 11:31:26 pm

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:21:11 pm
Get two Keita types in our midfield where they can pressure the spaces, win the ball back early and then break the lines but more importantly we need them to be adding goals / assists to the team. Keita himself has promised those outputs but thats all as he seems to brittle as glass. I would hold onto him for one more season and see what happens but add a similar player to the mix and move on the likes of Ox plus Gini is gone. If we had Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Keita plus another Keita type player to the mix then I would be delighted. Let Elliott back out on loan with a club in the Premiership or top Championship side next season and let him develop with game time.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be great additions.
