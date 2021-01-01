I think the only way we sell Phillips is if were scraping together money for a top class CB. Not sure how you can say keep Davies in the picture for 5th choice. If he cant get a game now he never will. As much as I like Matip I think he has to go now.



Some players need time to adapt to our setup, like Fabinho and Robertson. I think Davies is one of those players, especially since Klopp has hinted the same in one of his latest interviews. In terms of playing style, Davies is a better fit to our regular defensive setup, and I expect him to be our 5th choice central defender next season. As for Matip, I don't expect him going anywhere in the summer ...