Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1196745 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29040 on: Yesterday at 09:36:03 am »
Ive seen us linked to Bissouma a bit. He seems gettable and decent but assuming all our current African players stay, are we really likely to sign another who could miss a month of next season?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29041 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
Both Aston Villa & Leeds spent about 100m net lasr summer.
Did both think fans would comeback at some point this season? Wonder how are there finances?

So who knows maybe they might sell on of their best players to get some money in.

Fulham could be the club to get a cheap signing.  Adarabioyo,Anguissa & Aina(Torino Player) would be one's I would look at.

Sander Berge was playing very well before injury as well.
Ola Aina just doesn't look up to scratch to me and Adarabioyo shows some promise but it's easy to forget he's 24 this year and this is only his first season outside of the Championship. Anguissa makes sense if you're looking for someone who profiles similarly to Bissouma, but would likely cost less (though Bissouma's contract position will play into any buyer's hands).

Berge has been rather crap this season to my eyes, as have all of those around him. He will get a move to another middling PL club and from there I think we'll get a better read on him. I liked what I saw at Anfield though.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:36:03 am
Ive seen us linked to Bissouma a bit. He seems gettable and decent but assuming all our current African players stay, are we really likely to sign another who could miss a month of next season?
I think if he were a forward this would be a much bigger worry, given Mane and Salah are likely off too. In midfield it's still something to consider, but less damaging (if) we can assume we'll have Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Ox, Keita, Milner available (extremely wishful thinking I know).
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29042 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 am »
Is Bissouma exclusively a 6? Can't see us pairing him and Fab in midfield unless we have a creative #10 in there with them.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29043 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:51:46 am
Is Bissouma exclusively a 6? Can't see us pairing him and Fab in midfield unless we have a creative #10 in there with them.
Not as such, more a defensively-minded box to box player. He is good at the tackling, the pressing, but also a decent ball carrier and doesn't surrender possession cheaply. He lacks skills to penetrate the opposition's defence but to my mind is a more robust version of Wijnaldum, without carrying the goal threat or versatility of Gini.

He'd allow us to play a true 10 if we were to pair him and Fab, or an 8 with more freedom. I like him, Fab and Keita as a midfield, conceptually speaking.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29044 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:47:41 am
Ola Aina just doesn't look up to scratch to me and Adarabioyo shows some promise but it's easy to forget he's 24 this year and this is only his first season outside of the Championship. Anguissa makes sense if you're looking for someone who profiles similarly to Bissouma, but would likely cost less (though Bissouma's contract position will play into any buyer's hands).

Berge has been rather crap this season to my eyes, as have all of those around him. He will get a move to another middling PL club and from there I think we'll get a better read on him. I liked what I saw at Anfield though.
I think if he were a forward this would be a much bigger worry, given Mane and Salah are likely off too. In midfield it's still something to consider, but less damaging (if) we can assume we'll have Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Ox, Keita, Milner available (extremely wishful thinking I know).
Fair point  Adarabioyo probably off our level.
Berge was by far Sheff Utd best player before he got injured. Maybe that wasnt hard but he is their best player by a distance.

Do think he would be good but wouldnt be that high in my list for a CM. More of a cheaper option
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29045 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:12:33 am
Fair point  Adarabioyo probably off our level.
Berge was by far Sheff Utd best player before he got injured. Maybe that wasnt hard but he is their best player by a distance.

Do think he would be good but wouldnt be that high in my list for a CM. More of a cheaper option
I don't disagree re Berge looking a handy player - I just would be surprised to see him as a target when I think there's 5-6 CMs we'd look at before him. Sheffield Utd paid a relatively big fee too, so if we were looking at him, I think it would be as a cheap squad player when they go down and are forced to sell at a loss. I wouldn't dislike having him here.

I went and looked at Berge's stats to see if my dislike for Wilder and Sheff Utd's awful season is biasing me.

A few takeaways - surprisingly good penetrative passer, excellent in fact. I think if he had someone better than McBurnie in front of him, some of those turn into assists (an area he's weak in generally). In fact, he's running cold against his xA which pretty much tells you that yes, he's doing his bit but the strikers are absolutely not. His progressive carries, completed dribbles and recoveries are pretty good and his pressures really excellent. His actual tackles and interceptions are low though so there's perhaps the suggestion he is not pressing effectively as such. That's always one that's hard to de-wed from the system they're in though.

He's kind of like the other side of the coin to Bissouma - a good all round midfielder, elements of box to box play, but better going forward than defensively, whereas Bissouma is the other way round. Funnily enough they'd probably make a good midfield two together. I've almost managed to turn my perception on him around in one post but I'm at the same place I think - he's decent, does some things very very well, but there's not heaps of data to go off and every season for the last three he's missed double digits fixtures with different injuries. He's also now recovering from surgery. I think someone could get a bargain but I'm not quite sold. As a bargain squad player - absolutely. As a true Gini-replacement with the expectation of 40+ starts a season, I have huge reservations.

There is a player called Mahdi Camara at St Etienne who I've only seen a handful of times but think he looks a quality signing as a defensively-minded solid CM for a Premier League club, though maybe not enough proof he's our level. He shows up on most of the comparisons I launch when I've got Bissouma and Berge in there.

Also shout out for Xaver Schlager at Wolfsburg who does everything Bissouma does (not as good a carrier but better defensively) whilst also being more creative in the final third.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29046 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:36:03 am
Ive seen us linked to Bissouma a bit. He seems gettable and decent but assuming all our current African players stay, are we really likely to sign another who could miss a month of next season?

I think so. We need some more energy in midfield and Bissouma would just be an additional option to what Fabinho and Henderson do in terms of their running. So we could mitigate against him going.

Salah and Mane would be a problem.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29047 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 am »
A Bissouma type surely isn't high on the shopping list. We've at least 2 other positions we need to spend decent money on before there.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29048 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:09:44 am
A Bissouma type surely isn't high on the shopping list. We've at least 2 other positions we need to spend decent money on before there.

Yeah I agree I was just saying if we were to buy a midfielder. Ive said before that every penny we have needs to go on a striker.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29049 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:26:10 am
Yeah I agree I was just saying if we were to buy a midfielder. Ive said before that every penny we have needs to go on a striker.

CB first, striker second. We need both regardless.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29050 on: Yesterday at 11:57:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
Both Aston Villa & Leeds spent about 100m net lasr summer.
Did both think fans would comeback at some point this season? Wonder how are there finances?

So who knows maybe they might sell on of their best players to get some money in.

Fulham could be the club to get a cheap signing. Adarabioyo,Anguissa & Aina(Torino Player) would be one's I would look at.

Sander Berge was playing very well before injury as well.

That's a fair point; Tony Khan is spending all the Fulham transfer budget on wrestling so they may be absolutely skint  ;D
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29051 on: Yesterday at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:16:35 am
All players of quality from decent (Konsa, Anguissa) to very good (Barnes, Maddison) to outstanding (Ndidi, Son). Could any be bought for a 'reasonable' fee, or one that represents value? I'm not sure. Ndidi is certainly a £60m+ player, as is Son. The rest would likely command similar fees but represent poor value for it (Maddison would certainly be £70m - £80m based on the fee for Maguire).

Yeah of that list I only see Barnes as being a sensible option in terms of someone we could possibly go after, although I'd obviously have all of them.

I think you could get Barnes for a reasonably fair price and would improve us. We've been linked before as well so wouldn't be shocked if we went after him, and even with Leicester I CL I think we could get him. Probably around 50 million which is reasonably fair for him. You might be able to get better value or a better player for not much more but it's still a decent shout.

Konsa is good but I think there is better options and value (but of we were linked I'd still be very happy with it of course).

Maddison would improve us but I don't think he is anywhere near 80 million good which he would command.

Ndidi would be around 60 to 80 but I think he is worth that much. But we don't need thay type of player at that price so I think it is moot.

Son absolutely would love him, I think he is fantastic. But I don't think Spurs would sell me us, and if they did, the figure would be way too high for us.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29052 on: Yesterday at 12:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:09:55 pm
Yeah of that list I only see Barnes as being a sensible option in terms of someone we could possibly go after, although I'd obviously have all of them.

I think you could get Barnes for a reasonably fair price and would improve us. We've been linked before as well so wouldn't be shocked if we went after him, and even with Leicester I CL I think we could get him. Probably around 50 million which is reasonably fair for him. You might be able to get better value or a better player for not much more but it's still a decent shout.

Konsa is good but I think there is better options and value (but of we were linked I'd still be very happy with it of course).

Maddison would improve us but I don't think he is anywhere near 80 million good which he would command.

Ndidi would be around 60 to 80 but I think he is worth that much. But we don't need thay type of player at that price so I think it is moot.

Son absolutely would love him, I think he is fantastic. But I don't think Spurs would sell me us, and if they did, the figure would be way too high for us.

I think it would be a bit mad to sign any one of those players.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29053 on: Yesterday at 12:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:09:55 pm
Yeah of that list I only see Barnes as being a sensible option in terms of someone we could possibly go after, although I'd obviously have all of them.

I think you could get Barnes for a reasonably fair price and would improve us. We've been linked before as well so wouldn't be shocked if we went after him, and even with Leicester I CL I think we could get him. Probably around 50 million which is reasonably fair for him. You might be able to get better value or a better player for not much more but it's still a decent shout.

Konsa is good but I think there is better options and value (but of we were linked I'd still be very happy with it of course).

Maddison would improve us but I don't think he is anywhere near 80 million good which he would command.

Ndidi would be around 60 to 80 but I think he is worth that much. But we don't need thay type of player at that price so I think it is moot.

Son absolutely would love him, I think he is fantastic. But I don't think Spurs would sell me us, and if they did, the figure would be way too high for us.
Pretty much agree across the board. Ndidi is a brilliant player - I wouldn't bat an eye at someone paying £80m because he's top 5 defensive midfielders in the world for me. The thing is we already have one of the very few who is better, as you say. I just don't want to see him end up at City, Chelsea or Utd etc because he looks to have the mentality to go with the talent and ability.

Barnes at £50m? To be honest I'd snap your hands off if that were the deal. He was putting up great numbers aged only 20 in the Championship and then has continued to get better and better. He's probably mid-end in terms of his developmental curve, but even if he just replicated his per90s from his entire PL career (not just his current hot streak) he'd be a great signing at that price. 16 combined G+A in 31 starts this season is quite something, but what impresses me is the versatility he has across the front three as well as having Mane-esque physicality. His shooting is technically excellent too, cracking shot on him. Along with Diaby at Leverkusen, he's who I'd love to bring into the forward line (Saka at Arsenal is sensational too, but that's pie in the sky stuff).

I think the thing we can rest on is that there's quite a few good players out there for each position we need to strengthen - and we've shown that we will turn to alternative targets if we don't like the look of the deal. There's choice and we're a massive draw regardless of how this season finishes.
Offline PaintItRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29054 on: Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:28:09 pm
Pretty much agree across the board. Ndidi is a brilliant player - I wouldn't bat an eye at someone paying £80m because he's top 5 defensive midfielders in the world for me. The thing is we already have one of the very few who is better, as you say. I just don't want to see him end up at City, Chelsea or Utd etc because he looks to have the mentality to go with the talent and ability.

Barnes at £50m? To be honest I'd snap your hands off if that were the deal. He was putting up great numbers aged only 20 in the Championship and then has continued to get better and better. He's probably mid-end in terms of his developmental curve, but even if he just replicated his per90s from his entire PL career (not just his current hot streak) he'd be a great signing at that price. 16 combined G+A in 31 starts this season is quite something, but what impresses me is the versatility he has across the front three as well as having Mane-esque physicality. His shooting is technically excellent too, cracking shot on him. Along with Diaby at Leverkusen, he's who I'd love to bring into the forward line (Saka at Arsenal is sensational too, but that's pie in the sky stuff).

I think the thing we can rest on is that there's quite a few good players out there for each position we need to strengthen - and we've shown that we will turn to alternative targets if we don't like the look of the deal. There's choice and we're a massive draw regardless of how this season finishes.

What do you think of Rodrigo De Paul as a replacement for Gini?
Probably nowhere near as versatile as Gini but Rodrigo's numbers appear consistently good. Caveat that with Serie A isn't quite the league it was in the past.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29055 on: Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:35:33 am
CB first, striker second. We need both regardless.

Wont we have Van and Gomez back and have signed Kabak .

Personally think we need a clinical goal scorer first .
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29056 on: Yesterday at 07:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm
Wont we have Van and Gomez back and have signed Kabak .

Personally think we need a clinical goal scorer first .

We haven't signed Kabak though, and I'm not sure it's wise to rely on VVD or Gomez to instantly come in and be reliable. Niggling injuries are bound to happen as they start playing again.
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29057 on: Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:58:44 pm
We haven't signed Kabak though, and I'm not sure it's wise to rely on VVD or Gomez to instantly come in and be reliable. Niggling injuries are bound to happen as they start playing again.
It's not, we'll have to give VVD, Gomez and Matip rests and prepare for knocks or perhaps even longer injuries. Hopefully not, but just in case. We need another quality defender, whether it's Kabak or someone else.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29058 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: PaintItRed on Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
What do you think of Rodrigo De Paul as a replacement for Gini?
Probably nowhere near as versatile as Gini but Rodrigo's numbers appear consistently good. Caveat that with Serie A isn't quite the league it was in the past.
To be honest I tend not to watch much of Udinese, they are a low scoring, defensively decent team so seem to draw a lot and have quite a few uneventful games. Ive seen them maybe 3 times this season. I did go and watch some De Paul on WhyScout after we were vaguely linked back end of the summer window.

Suffice to say I quite like what Ive seen, but he is 27 already and yet to really make his mark in European football. I dont blame his mediocre spell at Valencia on him - Gary Neville was his manager and it was a time or turmoil for whats currently one of several basket case clubs in Spain. Hes the big fish in the small pond at Udinese and has probably been the best midfielder in the division outside of the top 6 for two years now. Im not sure I see him as a direct Gini replacement, hes perhaps too attacking? Good goal and assist numbers, progressive passing, good carrying, weak defensive numbers.

Overall I like him but if were going for that advanced central midfielder, an 8 really, Id rather take Aouar or perhaps at a push, Zielinski ahead of him. Both are younger and do what De Paul does well, better. He might be the bargain of those names though. I like Barella at Inter a lot but Italians dont tend to travel so well.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29059 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm »
Whats the deal with Sancho? Hell be leaving Dortmund by the looks of it. Saw the Echo trying to make a story out of nothing. He seems to be overshadowed by Haaland but hes still going to be a top signing for whoever gets him. Wonder if well go for him given previous links.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29060 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Whats the deal with Sancho? Hell be leaving Dortmund by the looks of it. Saw the Echo trying to make a story out of nothing. He seems to be overshadowed by Haaland but hes still going to be a top signing for whoever gets him. Wonder if well go for him given previous links.

doubt well be going for anyone for a massive fee, unless theres a massive fee incoming. He may not go for as much as was touted last season, but he still will cost a hefty fee.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29061 on: Today at 09:02:35 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Whats the deal with Sancho? Hell be leaving Dortmund by the looks of it. Saw the Echo trying to make a story out of nothing. He seems to be overshadowed by Haaland but hes still going to be a top signing for whoever gets him. Wonder if well go for him given previous links.

Yep he should still be on our radar as he is an amazing talent. Rather pay more and get a player like him rather than £50m for someone like Raphina.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29062 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:02:35 am
Yep he should still be on our radar as he is an amazing talent. Rather pay more and get a player like him rather than £50m for someone like Raphina.

Is agree. But thats only realistic if we sell one of the front three, or in a dream scenario we can spend about £75m and Dortmund are willing to go down significantly in price. Which could happen due to COVID financial hit. But wed be affected in the same way and would them need our owners to finance it. Which isnt particularly likely. So yeah the more you look at the less likely it feels.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29063 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:03:55 pm
Is agree. But that’s only realistic if we sell one of the front three, or in a dream scenario we can spend about £75m and Dortmund are willing to go down significantly in price. Which could happen due to COVID financial hit. But we’d be affected in the same way and would them need our owners to finance it. Which isn’t particularly likely. So yeah the more you look at the less likely it feels.

Whilst of course there would be a issue with wages, I don’t think the valuations between Sancho and someone like Raphina would be that vast this season. So really I don’t see how we can afford one and not the other and if we are not even getting 50-60m to spend this summer the questions need to be asked around how serious we are in terms of competing.

I’d like to think that between whatever budget we have and sales, that could include the likes of Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Wilson and maybe a few more players, that we could raise the money for someone like Sancho, who will be under that £100m mark.

Ultimately we need a centreback and striker. Considering it’s unlikely we are in the CL next season, we could decide not to bother with a centre midfielder.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29064 on: Today at 03:48:44 pm »
I think well make a marquee signing this summer. The position were likely to invest heavily in remains to be seen but I think well have the funds for one big player. Taki, Div, Shaq and Wilson are likely to fetch us £40m plus. Its not beyond the realms of possibility that we can get £10m or above for each. Then you have the likes of Grujic, Ojo, Woodburn, Phillips (wouldnt mind if he stayed) Adrian, Gini and Karius that will either be sold or leave on a free which frees up wages and adds some more to the kitty. Im optimistic Klopp will be backed in the summer, one thing for sure there are plenty of quality players out there and some bargains that almost make too much sense. Exciting to see what we do during the summer.
