Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1193356 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29000 on: Today at 04:42:09 pm »
To be fair it would be out of character for this setup to look to find many players from leagues like Austria. We go for established players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29001 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:34:24 pm
it almost seems like you dont trust your own ability to spot a good player, so would rather just avoid whole leagues :D

I'd be confident that our scouting team are able to spot good youngsters coming through in weaker leagues. We'd be pretty dumb to just go 'nah dont bother scouting there, we'll wait until he gets a move to Germany or Spain'
Makes no sense since I mentioned plenty of players on here from different leagues we could sign

We have signed 2 players in 5 years from a smaller league. Both had performed at CL & EL level though
Minamino is on loan & Tsimikas has barely played.

So the chances we sign someone from outside the top 5 leagues is very very slim.
All these links to Daka or someone from Holland are pointless imo. We wont sign them.

Defintely have faith in our scouting as we barely made a bad signing in 5 years.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29002 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:44:23 pm
Makes no sense since I mentioned plenty of players on here from different leagues we could sign

We have signed 2 players in 5 years from a smaller league. Both had performed at CL & EL level though
Minamino is on loan & Tsimikas has barely played.

So the chances we sign someone from outside the top 5 leagues is very very slim.
All these links to Daka or someone from Holland are pointless imo. We wont sign them.

Defintely have faith in our scouting as we barely made a bad signing in 5 years.

We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29003 on: Today at 04:50:06 pm »
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

Like Lobo said, you can't just avoid entire leagues. For every player who's been poor out of those leagues I can name you a success - especially Eredivisie which is one of the preeminent feeder leagues to the top 5. We ourselves have three first team players who have played in the Eredivisie at one time or another (albeit with developmental time in other leagues, which probably supports MD's overall suggestion, he's just packaged it in a way that's not palatable).

Ultimately, leagues are not the defining contextual feature we look for. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29004 on: Today at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:46:27 pm
We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
Ligue 1 is probably the 5th best league.
So it is quite strong.
Fabinho was part of the Monaco that beat PSG to the league so that was very impressive & was a brillant CL performer.

Much much stronger league than the Eredivisie.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29005 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:46:27 pm
We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
It could also be argued (coming from a huge Italophile) that Serie A is a weaker league generally, where Alisson and Salah were signed from (and from the 4th/5th best team in a league that couldn't compete with the best team).

I'd argue France and Italy are a half rung lower on the ladder than the PL, Bundesliga and Spain. Below that, Portugal, The Netherlands etc, then rest of - Belgium, Russia, Austria etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29006 on: Today at 04:56:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:52:54 pm
Ligue 1 is probably the 5th best league.
So it is quite strong.
Fabinho was part of the Monaco that beat PSG to the league so that was very impressive & was a brillant CL performer.

Much much stronger league than the Eredivisie.

It is, sure. But much 'weaker' than the PL so doesnt really back up your argument that we have only signed two players from a smaller league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29007 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm »
Probably stupid to generalise all players in a certain league. There will always be exceptions to the preconceived rule.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29008 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:50:06 pm
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

Like Lobo said, you can't just avoid entire leagues. For every player who's been poor out of those leagues I can name you a success - especially Eredivisie which is one of the preeminent feeder leagues to the top 5. We ourselves have three first team players who have played in the Eredivisie at one time or another (albeit with developmental time in other leagues, which probably supports MD's overall suggestion, he's just packaged it in a way that's not palatable).

Ultimately, leagues are not the defining contextual feature we look for.
Im not totally against the Eredivisie or the Austrain Bundesliga.
But from PSV,Ajax & Salzburg.
I dont see any player from those sides that would be good enough for us right now.

Mwepu is actully the player at Salzburg who I think would have the best chance from the games I watched in Europe.
Maybe Schurs too.
But ideally they join lower clubs first.
Id want us signing more players who can make a more immediate impact.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:56:22 pm
It is, sure. But much 'weaker' than the PL so doesnt really back up your argument that we have only signed two players from a smaller league.
I said the top 5 leagues in Europe. France is one of them. You want to include Fabinho then it is 3 in 5 years. Not a big difference.

Id take quite a few players from Ligue 1 this summer particularly CB's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
I dont think anyone should discount any league wholesale as that's kinda silly. But obviously better players will play in better leagues.

For the record though, I dont think Watkins is a better buy than Daka - it's paying 15 million for a kid who may or may not succeed, and then paying 50 plus million for a guy likely to reach mediocre at best.

To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:17:55 am
Good post as ever Jack - I find it embarrassing that amateurs posting on a football forum can analyse stats, their context and meaning better than a so-called professional who is paid to produce content about it.

Like you say, Maguire conflates ideas incorrectly and ends up with divergent threads, tangling in trying to get to the same off-kilter conclusion. Good numbers being 'too good' and thus representing the player being a poorer signing makes zero sense in any way, shape or form, however he chooses to misrepresent that point with spurious leaning on the analytics.

I haven't read enough of the guy's other stuff to know whether he's a good journalist or not, he may produce much better pieces than this one. But he's unequivocally fucked it with that mess of ideas and verbal puke.

The guys over at Tifo (now swallowed up under The Athletic's umbrella) are pretty hot on explaining analytics in a clear, simple way and how specific metrics relate to scouting and on-pitch performance.

Thanks - yeah some Tifo stuff is good. There is good stuff out there but I do think writing about analytics stuff is difficult without good visualisations... and you have to understand the stuff in the first place.
Individual player numbers are also way easier to get wrong/misinterpret than team numbers tend to be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:00:13 pm
Im not totally against the Eredivisie or the Austrain Bundesliga.
But from PSV,Ajax & Salzburg.
I dont see any player from those sides that would be good enough for us right now.

Mwepu is actully the player at Salzburg who I think would have the best chance from the games I watched in Europe.
Maybe Schurs too.
But ideally they join lower clubs first.
Id want us signing more players who can make a more immediate impact.
Mwepu looks good, a bit older than Daka and Koita so probably needs to make the move to a better league soon to be able to settle there whilst still within his developmental curve. If he stays too long he could follow a Minamino-esque path (not that I'm writing off Taki).

I follow Ajax for family reasons so would argue there's five players in that squad I'd take at Liverpool, but that might be rose-coloured specs. I get the sentiment you're putting across though.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:03:37 pm
To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.
Yes, the Premier League just looks poor value where inflated prices are going to remain. I like Bissouma and his contract situation will play into someone's hands, but in normal circumstances he probably cost £50m without really having done enough to warrant that kind of fee. I like him - I think he would suit us, but I don't think he's the profile of player to demand that kind of money.

Raphinha and Neto I've done a big post about today, I like them both, Neto more, but I agree the fees would be silly. Wolves would want Jota money for Neto, because you could argue he looks to have more potential than Jota. Leeds will clearly want a big fee over what they paid on him (and they paid £20m for him, he's 24, not 21 like some of the others we've been discussing so may well be coming to the end of his development) given some of his highlight reel performances.

You do look across Europe and think that signing the likes of Diaby and Koita/Daka for a combined £50m is realistic and offers a similar playing return to signing one of the two PL for a similar fee.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:10:54 pm
Individual player numbers are also way easier to get wrong/misinterpret than team numbers tend to be
One of the hardest things to do, to divorce individual metrics from how they are wed to team metrics. Seemingly harder with defenders and non-attacking midfielders who have less direct output to lean on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm »
League strength also changes. The French league is stronger than it used to be, Serie A is weaker.
And there's some evidence that the Bundesliga is pretty weak these days (look at how easily a really depleted version of Liverpool handled the 2nd best German team recently...)

At the moment the Premier league is a black hole sucking up all football talent - a phenomena that looks like it'll get worse outside the big 3 or 4 'mega clubs' over the next few years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:50:06 pm
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

To be honest, scouting of the Balkan leagues is one of the weakest spots of our scouting department ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:13:17 pm
League strength also changes. The French league is stronger than it used to be, Serie A is weaker.
And there's some evidence that the Bundesliga is pretty weak these days (look at how easily a really depleted version of Liverpool handled the 2nd best German team recently...)

At the moment the Premier league is a black hole sucking up all football talent - a phenomena that looks like it'll get worse outside the big 3 or 4 'mega clubs' over the next few years
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:47:20 pm
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest.

It remains a curiosity to me that we haven't recruited from La Liga during Klopp's tenure. Probably just a quirk, but I think it's interesting. Last senior (senor?) signing from there was Moreno, and then Aspas and Alberto (and Cissokho on loan) the season before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:10:30 pm
I think he'd be good here but I cant see Newcastle selling us Almiron AND him, unless they get relegated

Now you're talking my langauge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:03:10 pm
It remains a curiosity to me that we haven't recruited from La Liga during Klopp's tenure. Probably just a quirk, but I think it's interesting. Last senior (senor?) signing from there was Moreno, and then Aspas and Alberto (and Cissokho on loan) the season before.
Alot of La Liga players  in recent years dont have the physicality to play our style of play.

Look at Sevilla & Barcelona this season both got done with pace in the 1st leg.
Similar with Sociedad as well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:47:20 pm
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest

With La Liga I always remember it being the top teams who were absolutely stellar best in Europe, but beyond top 3 it just wasn't very good at all. Similar to current day Bundesliga and La Liga actually.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 07:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:25:30 pm
With La Liga I always remember it being the top teams who were absolutely stellar best in Europe, but beyond top 3 it just wasn't very good at all. Similar to current day Bundesliga and La Liga actually.
Sevilla won how many Europa's I lost count.

Villarreal were a very good side. Bilbao as well.
Valencia were strong as well

Sociedad have been good in spells as well.

It was a brillant league

The problem is Spain are not developing as many good players & the game has become even more athletic in the last 10 years with the advances in sport science.
