Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1191073 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28920 on: Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm »
We have gone for the footballing equivalent of the unicorn in goal, centre back and midfield. It would be a bit left field actually to sign a relative unknown for the striker position but needs must.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28921 on: Yesterday at 05:32:57 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 12:08:02 am
So if we sign both we play Doku Daka football?

And can we coax Dickov out of retirement?
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28922 on: Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:01:19 pm
This is the piece here. And probably the most relevant bit:

"Itd be near impossible for him to improve his numbers. Hes taking 4.3 shots per 90 this season, has an xG average of 0.92 and hes having close to eight touches in the oppositions penalty area. For context, Salah is averaging 2.93 shots, his xG is 0.5 and hes taking 5.25 touches in the box. Even during his record-breaking 2017/17 campaign, Liverpools No.11 didnt match Dakas averages." https://anfieldindex.com/48611/why-liverpool-shouldnt-sign-patson-daka.html

Also this piece from Sam on scalable output: https://www.twenty3.sport/scalable-output-why-does-it-matter/

Sam's point seems to be that the attackers we've signed have had good underlying numbers, and we've signed them because we believed those numbers could improve in our system. But with Daka, he is so productive in Austria in terms of shots, touches in the box and XG that, inevitably, they would fall in a better league and a team where he's not the main man. Which is almost certainly true, but my question is why does it matter? Of course the numbers will drop, but if he started his Liverpool career as a forward capable of 10-15 goals a season that would be welcome, no?

I'm not sure Daka is the right target, mainly because I'd question whether the leap from Austria to a top PL club is too stark, but that IMO is a very different thing to not signing someone because their numbers are too good.

Jesus wept those pieces are some of the dumbest-pretendingtobesmart uses of 'stats' I think I've ever read.

(zero comment on Daka - I have no clue on him... just the use of numbers)
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28923 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm »
i wouldn't sign Daka.
But Sam McGuire doesnt take into account leagues in terms if of stats or data but he did in this case which is a change for him.
Every piece by him is in relation to data. He comes across as a real geek at times.

Back in 2018 he had us signing Jahanbakhsh (Brighton player) because his numbers were great in Holland

He is far too obsessed with mentioning obscure signings who have good numbers. They are useful but you have to account in what league  they are performing in & actually look at what attributes they have no just just there numbers. 
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28924 on: Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
i wouldn't sign Daka.
But Sam McGuire doesnt take into account leagues in terms if of stats or data but he did in this case which is a change for him.
Every piece by him is in relation to data. He comes across as a real geek at times.

Back in 2018 he had us signing Jahanbakhsh (Brighton player) because his numbers were great in Holland

He is far too obsessed with mentioning obscure signings who have good numbers. They are useful but you have to account in what league  they are performing in & actually look at what attributes they have no just just there numbers.


27 goals in 31 is a bit mad though but i do agree. The last time i had this opinion however was Erling Haaland and well hes a 100mil player now. It all depends on the cost doesnt it...if we can sell Origi and Shaq and sign this lad then thats a deal I would absolutely be behind.

The one big reason why I dont think this will happen is we will likely lose two of the front three in Salah and Mane for the AFCON...we would be signing a lad who would also likely be playing in that tournament.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28925 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:14:11 am
Would Edwards dare to get both Doku and Daka? The South American commentators will have a field day anytime both play for Liverpool.... ;D
Are you guys saying we could play Doku, Daka, Keita and Koita?
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28926 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm

27 goals in 31 is a bit mad though but i do agree. The last time i had this opinion however was Erling Haaland and well hes a 100mil player now. It all depends on the cost doesnt it...if we can sell Origi and Shaq and sign this lad then thats a deal I would absolutely be behind.

The one big reason why I dont think this will happen is we will likely lose two of the front three in Salah and Mane for the AFCON...we would be signing a lad who would also likely be playing in that tournament.

Zambia are unlikely to qualify mate they are bottom of their group.

As a squad player at £20-25m he might be worth the gamble.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28927 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
Some reports in Spain suggesting that we want to sign Luis Suarez in the summer. Not a bad stop-gap signing for a season, until Mbappe runs down his contract, or Haaland's 70 million release clause becomes effective in the summer of 2022 ...
Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28928 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm
Some reports in Spain suggesting that we want to sign Luis Suarez in the summer. Not a bad stop-gap signing for a season, until Mbappe runs down his contract, or Haaland's 70 million release clause becomes effective in the summer of 2022 ...

Sounds like bollocks.

Suarez is a great player and maybe my favourite player of all time but:

1. He's too old and more than likely going to be a liability for how we play.
2. He's contracted to Atletico for another year, so we'd have to pay a fee for him.
3. It's fairly likely that at least Haaland will go this season irrespective of his release clause.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28929 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Sounds like bollocks.

Suarez is a great player and maybe my favourite player of all time but:

1. He's too old and more than likely going to be a liability for how we play.
2. He's contracted to Atletico for another year, so we'd have to pay a fee for him.
3. It's fairly likely that at least Haaland will go this season irrespective of his release clause.

1. He is still scoring on regular basis. A rotation of Salah, Mane, Jota, Suarez and Firmino would be lethal for a season.
2. The reports suggest that both the club and the player have a contract termination option for this summer.
3. Dortmund are selling Sancho this summer. Haaland is off the market.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28930 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Surely wed have gone in for him last summer if we were interested.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28931 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
Surely wed have gone in for him last summer if we were interested.

I don't think that anyone was certain about his fitness level last summer, after his knee surgery. He was supposed to join Juventus, but that transfer didn't come through, so he ended up at Atletico. We were obviously intetested in a younger attacking addition, and got Jota. If we are waiting until the summer of 2022 for our primary striking target, Suarez for a season makes a lot of sense ...
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
Surely wed have gone in for him last summer if we were interested.
This is my thinking as well. Looks like bollocks.
Online red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 07:22:02 am »
Fans back in the ground and the return of Luis Suarez. Some day that. He still knows where the net is, could be good for a season.
