So if we sign both we play Doku Daka football?
This is the piece here. And probably the most relevant bit: "Itd be near impossible for him to improve his numbers. Hes taking 4.3 shots per 90 this season, has an xG average of 0.92 and hes having close to eight touches in the oppositions penalty area. For context, Salah is averaging 2.93 shots, his xG is 0.5 and hes taking 5.25 touches in the box. Even during his record-breaking 2017/17 campaign, Liverpools No.11 didnt match Dakas averages." https://anfieldindex.com/48611/why-liverpool-shouldnt-sign-patson-daka.htmlAlso this piece from Sam on scalable output: https://www.twenty3.sport/scalable-output-why-does-it-matter/Sam's point seems to be that the attackers we've signed have had good underlying numbers, and we've signed them because we believed those numbers could improve in our system. But with Daka, he is so productive in Austria in terms of shots, touches in the box and XG that, inevitably, they would fall in a better league and a team where he's not the main man. Which is almost certainly true, but my question is why does it matter? Of course the numbers will drop, but if he started his Liverpool career as a forward capable of 10-15 goals a season that would be welcome, no?I'm not sure Daka is the right target, mainly because I'd question whether the leap from Austria to a top PL club is too stark, but that IMO is a very different thing to not signing someone because their numbers are too good.
i wouldn't sign Daka.But Sam McGuire doesnt take into account leagues in terms if of stats or data but he did in this case which is a change for him.Every piece by him is in relation to data. He comes across as a real geek at times.Back in 2018 he had us signing Jahanbakhsh (Brighton player) because his numbers were great in HollandHe is far too obsessed with mentioning obscure signings who have good numbers. They are useful but you have to account in what league they are performing in & actually look at what attributes they have no just just there numbers.
Would Edwards dare to get both Doku and Daka? The South American commentators will have a field day anytime both play for Liverpool....
27 goals in 31 is a bit mad though but i do agree. The last time i had this opinion however was Erling Haaland and well hes a 100mil player now. It all depends on the cost doesnt it...if we can sell Origi and Shaq and sign this lad then thats a deal I would absolutely be behind. The one big reason why I dont think this will happen is we will likely lose two of the front three in Salah and Mane for the AFCON...we would be signing a lad who would also likely be playing in that tournament.
Some reports in Spain suggesting that we want to sign Luis Suarez in the summer. Not a bad stop-gap signing for a season, until Mbappe runs down his contract, or Haaland's 70 million release clause becomes effective in the summer of 2022 ...
Sounds like bollocks. Suarez is a great player and maybe my favourite player of all time but:1. He's too old and more than likely going to be a liability for how we play.2. He's contracted to Atletico for another year, so we'd have to pay a fee for him. 3. It's fairly likely that at least Haaland will go this season irrespective of his release clause.
Surely wed have gone in for him last summer if we were interested.
