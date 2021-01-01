« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I do like Daka but I'm not keen on another African forward with us potentially losing three of our forward line when the AFCON rolls around.

After next year I think it reverts back to the summer again (although who knows how long that'll last for!)

I cant imagine we'd really take it into consideration for the sake of a few weeks next year
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yeah Zambia need to win both their final matches, including beating Algeria who have been absolutely dominant and only need a point to ensure qualification. It's possible but highly unlikely Daka isn't even involved.

I share the worries about too many players eligible for AFCON - which is an issue with other links such as Yves Bissouma, but I do think we need and generally already have in some cases solutions in the squad to get around a month or so without a few specific players.

On Soumare, he looks a talent but also has the likes of Kante and Pogba in front of him for the French National Side and hasn't made a squad yet despite involvement in the youth squads - there's minor chatter that Cameroon may test his allegiance, giving the same problem as a few others.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yeah Zambia need to win both their final matches, including beating Algeria who have been absolutely dominant and only need a point to ensure qualification. It's possible but highly unlikely Daka isn't even involved.

I share the worries about too many players eligible for AFCON - which is an issue with other links such as Yves Bissouma, but I do think we need and generally already have in some cases solutions in the squad to get around a month or so without a few specific players.

On Soumare, he looks a talent but also has the likes of Kante and Pogba in front of him for the French National Side and hasn't made a squad yet despite involvement in the youth squads - there's minor chatter that Cameroon may test his allegiance, giving the same problem as a few others.

We can ask Matip to have a word with him
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
All I can say is that Daka, Koita and Wober have shown enough to me to suggest they are capable at a high level. Let's not forget Daka is 22 (22-24 being the typical rapid development period for forwards) and Koita only 21. Koita to me you purchase and send to RBL or Monchengladbach, maybe Stuttgart on loan for a season. With Daka, yes 5 in 26 doesn't look exceptional - 11 of these apps came before he was even 19, from bench minutes in the Europa League. He hasn't pulled up any trees in Europe yet but he profiles as a player ripe to score 15+ in a Top 5 League even with only 2,000 - 2,500 minutes.

If we have the money to sign one of Raphinha or Neto, I'd be extremely happy with either (Raphinha in particular looks exceptional). I like all the players you mention MD, I'm just not sure on feasibility whilst fans are not in the stadiums. We definitely need a bit of a squad shake up though.
I've never seen Koita - he might be worth it - but I think we should get someone who could contribute from the start. Jota is obviously first-team quality, and I still have high hope for Taki, but we probably need someone who could deliver what Origi and Shaq struggled to this season. Daka might be a worthwhile gamble depending on his price. I don't expect him to be Haaland-level, but he doesn't mean he wouldn't be a quality addition to our team. Doku still interest me as well. Lacks end product, but looks like a potentially elite dribbler and got some bite to his game. Feels like Klopp could really do something with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I've never seen Koita - he might be worth it - but I think we should get someone who could contribute from the start. Jota is obviously first-team quality, and I still have high hope for Taki, but we probably need someone who could deliver what Origi and Shaq struggled to this season. Daka might be a worthwhile gamble depending on his price. I don't expect him to be Haaland-level, but he doesn't mean he wouldn't be a quality addition to our team. Doku still interest me as well. Lacks end product, but looks like a potentially elite dribbler and got some bite to his game. Feels like Klopp could really do something with him.
Daka is actually performing to Haaland levels in Austria, but like you say, an unfair stick to measure him against - very different type of forward and I don't think anyone could justifiably suggest he'd come into a top league in a similar fashion to the big Norwegian (who himself has smashed a lot of models with his performance - both ways probably).

Koita to me is one you bring in if you get someone else as well - he's still a step down on his development than the others we're talking about. I do think he develops into one of the world's finest wide forwards though if he carries on in the way he has done at present. He should be looking at endless Mane videos to mould himself. I've rarely seen a player so crazily dominant at youth level as Koita (U20 World Cup, the word 'unplayable' does not do him justice - only Supriaha of Ukraine, Kabak a couple years ago and Avdijaj years and years back have made a similar impression on me from youth international football). Hopefully Naby has been talking up Liverpool to him in the Malian set up.

Doku is someone I really, really rate. I agree it's not quite there as of yet - but I really do think it'll come. He has the extra bonus of not being on the AFCON calendar - Belgium capped him recently to ensure he wouldn't turn out for (I think) DR Congo. I wrote this about him in October last year -

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  5, 2020, 10:54:32 am
Rennes spending that fee on Doku is an eyebrow raiser, but I've little doubt he'll eventually get sold on for a healthy profit. He needed another season in Belgium to my mind, but he's definitely a quality player who could become one of the best wingers in Europe. I'm not surprised, at that fee, why we were reticent to get involved: if you wait two years and he develops brilliantly, spending £50m on him then arguably represents better value than making the initial £30m odd purchase when you can't give him that game time.

Like you say AW - prodigious dribbler and easy to forget the lad is really young - still 18, so years behind Koita, Diaby, Raphinha, Neto, Daka - whoever you care to mention. His progressive carries and completed dribbles are something outrageous - allied with a low 'touches' per 90 suggests when he gets the ball, he invariably makes the right decision, even if it doesn't lead to a goal. That's hard to coach and so, so rare in attacking players of that age. The goals and assists will come. I fully expect him to be at the centre of some talks of massive fees within the next two years.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Doku has poor goal numbers.
But the 2nd highest dribbles per game in Ligue 1. Very imoressive for an 18 year old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Doku is someone I really, really rate. I agree it's not quite there as of yet - but I really do think it'll come. He has the extra bonus of not being on the AFCON calendar - Belgium capped him recently to ensure he wouldn't turn out for (I think) DR Congo. I wrote this about him in October last year -

Like you say AW - prodigious dribbler and easy to forget the lad is really young - still 18, so years behind Koita, Diaby, Raphinha, Neto, Daka - whoever you care to mention. His progressive carries and completed dribbles are something outrageous - allied with a low 'touches' per 90 suggests when he gets the ball, he invariably makes the right decision, even if it doesn't lead to a goal. That's hard to coach and so, so rare in attacking players of that age. The goals and assists will come. I fully expect him to be at the centre of some talks of massive fees within the next two years.
The thing about him is that we can already assume that there is some interest. The player himself said that we showed interest, but he chose to go to Rennes and develop himself a bit. Maybe it is a bit too soon for him, and another season in France would be better for his development, but I wouldn't be too upset to see him turn up next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Doku has poor goal numbers.
But the 2nd highest dribbles per game in Ligue 1. Very imoressive for an 18 year old.
Like you say - he's 18. Outside of Florian Wirtz, Eduardo Camavinga and maybe our own Harvey Elliott, this kid is probably the best u19 prospect in Europe right now. He's certainly doing alright given he's been thrust into the first team in a fairly average side that's struggling for goals.

Goals will come, I'm sure of it.

Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
The thing about him is that we can already assume that there is some interest. The player himself said that we showed interest, but he chose to go to Rennes and develop himself a bit. Maybe it is a bit too soon for him, and another season in France would be better for his development, but I wouldn't be too upset to see him turn up next summer.
For sure, and I'd argue he went to Rennes a season too soon. The thing is, Anderlecht got the £30m they wanted for him. Off the tiny sample data we had, paying £30m for him would frankly be wild if we didn't have the intention of giving him between 1500 - 1800 minutes of first team football in the Premier League and Champions league, which we are not and have not been in a position to do so. It's like Man Utd paying what they paid for Diallo with virtually no senior data to go at (looks an impressive kid but we don't have the money to take a hit like that should the move fail) - risky in the extreme.

£30m for Rennes still seems extreme, but at least they knew he would get the minutes and platform needed to develop and essentially fatten him for sale. Like I said back in October - buying him in 2 years time for £50m/ £60m when he's 20/21 and a lot less raw, more ready for our level and producing numbers that sort of fee warrants - represents a better deal than paying £30m with all the uncertainty that goes with that deal.

Doku will end up at an elite European club before he's 23, for a big fee, I would hazard.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Like you say - he's 18. Outside of Florian Wirtz, Eduardo Camavinga and maybe our own Harvey Elliott, this kid is probably the best u19 prospect in Europe right now. He's certainly doing alright given he's been thrust into the first team in a fairly average side that's struggling for goals.

Goals will come, I'm sure of it.

Don't forget the Dortmund-kid; Moukoko (sic.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
He deserves a statue if hes able to infiltrate the Malian camp as a Guinean.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Haha you couldnt just let it go, could you?  :D
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Of course not, always have to pick the low hanging fruit ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Koita to me is one you bring in if you get someone else as well - he's still a step down on his development than the others we're talking about. I do think he develops into one of the world's finest wide forwards though if he carries on in the way he has done at present. He should be looking at endless Mane videos to mould himself. I've rarely seen a player so crazily dominant at youth level as Koita (U20 World Cup, the word 'unplayable' does not do him justice - only Supriaha of Ukraine, Kabak a couple years ago and Avdijaj years and years back have made a similar impression on me from youth international football). Hopefully Naby has been talking up Liverpool to him in the Malian set up.

Doku is someone I really, really rate. I agree it's not quite there as of yet - but I really do think it'll come. He has the extra bonus of not being on the AFCON calendar - Belgium capped him recently to ensure he wouldn't turn out for (I think) DR Congo. I wrote this about him in October last year -

Like you say AW - prodigious dribbler and easy to forget the lad is really young - still 18, so years behind Koita, Diaby, Raphinha, Neto, Daka - whoever you care to mention. His progressive carries and completed dribbles are something outrageous - allied with a low 'touches' per 90 suggests when he gets the ball, he invariably makes the right decision, even if it doesn't lead to a goal. That's hard to coach and so, so rare in attacking players of that age. The goals and assists will come. I fully expect him to be at the centre of some talks of massive fees within the next two years.

Just out of curiosity mate what was it about Kabak?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
So if we sign both we play Doku Daka football?
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
No wonder he gets injured all the time, doing international double shifts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
You can Count Doku on it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I feel like given my contributions to the thread I should be let off that small mistake  ;D

Just out of curiosity mate what was it about Kabak?
I noticed him playing for Turkey v France at U20 level a few years back - he was the same size he is now despite only being 18 and clearly a lot more confident than he is now - he had the air of a player who'd been doing well in senior football, knowing he was dropping to a level beneath him. It was the standard 'man against boys,' he was just absolutely physically dominating everyone who came near him, almost disdainfully displacing them from the ball. Some of his shoulder charges left players yards away from the ball and seemingly demoralised. He looked to me like a player who was years and years older, I had to check he wasn't overaged and was shocked to see he was 18 at the time. It was a Van Dijk-esque performance. He had a knack of closing space well, dispossessing aggressively and then shifting it on with no fuss - he did nothing special with the ball at his feet but neither did he waste it. Feyenoord's Kokcu was making his debut at that level and was awesome in that game - I came away with a sky-high impression of him, having never heard of him before that.

The French strikers were both overrage that night - Edouard of Celtic was there and just got flattened time and again by Kabak (No mean feat given he has 15 goals in 10 apps at that level, though pretty much all of that after this one game). It was the first time I'd ever seen Kabak play - he was at Galatasaray at the time - and I believe the last time he played for the underage groups prior to full senior caps for Turkey.

It was a really promising display but based on a physical dominance that he won't ever likely enjoy against full senior players. I like him so far though, even though I've been fairly vocal on my reservations on him prior to signing. A few shit sources are running this morning that we are likely to make the deal permanent as we rate him as being worth considerably more than the total £19m that will have been paid to sign him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Goals will come, I'm sure of it.
For sure, and I'd argue he went to Rennes a season too soon. The thing is, Anderlecht got the £30m they wanted for him. Off the tiny sample data we had, paying £30m for him would frankly be wild if we didn't have the intention of giving him between 1500 - 1800 minutes of first team football in the Premier League and Champions league, which we are not and have not been in a position to do so. It's like Man Utd paying what they paid for Diallo with virtually no senior data to go at (looks an impressive kid but we don't have the money to take a hit like that should the move fail) - risky in the extreme.

£30m for Rennes still seems extreme, but at least they knew he would get the minutes and platform needed to develop and essentially fatten him for sale. Like I said back in October - buying him in 2 years time for £50m/ £60m when he's 20/21 and a lot less raw, more ready for our level and producing numbers that sort of fee warrants - represents a better deal than paying £30m with all the uncertainty that goes with that deal.

Doku will end up at an elite European club before he's 23, for a big fee, I would hazard.

So, Doku. It's a numbers game.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
That's quite good to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
:wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Sam Maguire has a piece on Daka, saying his numbers are maxed out at Red Bull already and therefore would be a big risk for Liverpool.

Not sure myself, certainly what has happened with the likes of Mané in the past is we wait to sign them AFTER they join a Premier League club to continue their development a bit. Of course, we've done it the other way round with Minamino, as he's ended up at Southampton from us, not the other way round.

If we get any money, I'd like us to sign Lautoro Martinez form Inter, a Nike guy---but will be very very expensive obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Would Edwards dare to get both Doku and Daka? The South American commentators will have a field day anytime both play for Liverpool.... ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Koita to me is one you bring in if you get someone else as well - he's still a step down on his development than the others we're talking about. I do think he develops into one of the world's finest wide forwards though if he carries on in the way he has done at present. He should be looking at endless Mane videos to mould himself. I've rarely seen a player so crazily dominant at youth level as Koita (U20 World Cup, the word 'unplayable' does not do him justice - only Supriaha of Ukraine, Kabak a couple years ago and Avdijaj years and years back have made a similar impression on me from youth international football). Hopefully Naby has been talking up Liverpool to him in the Malian set up.


What would be the cost o' Koita?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Interesting to hear what Seedorf had to say about Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Link?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
genuine question - what does that mean? odd expression.

no question in the age of general analytic awareness one of the key skills for recruiting departments is going to be how players (and numbers) will translate from one league to another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
You forgot Fati who is streets of him ahead of him but then you have Reyna, Bellingham, Pedri and Musiala who outside of those mentioned I would also rate as better prospects than him. Although Elliot is playing at a far lower level than all those mentioned, it needs to be seen if he can translate that to a higher level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
no question in the age of general analytic awareness one of the key skills for recruiting departments is going to be how players (and numbers) will translate from one league to another.
Yeah my thoughts? Because if it means 'he cannot statistically produce more than he has been doing, goals, assists, key actions-wise and as such needs to move to a better league to see if his performance bears out' then I get that, but I don't see, analytically, how a player putting up massive numbers in a weaker league has a statistical bearing on him being unable to perform to a high standard in a better league?

The same was never said about Haaland, who equally must have 'maxed out' his stats for RBS (though clearly was more effective in Europe, the key difference between them).
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
The same was never said about Haaland, who equally must have 'maxed out' his stats for RBS (though clearly was more effective in Europe, the key difference between them).

Scoring more goals = bad :)

I'd definitely be really interested in hearing some of the better analytics guys explain how they can translate numbers across leagues - maybe they can't effectively and scouting gets pre-eminince here.
The obvious problem is if you've got a striker that's decent playing in a much lower standard league in a good team for the league they'll murder it at roughly the same rate as an elite striker would
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
no question in the age of general analytic awareness one of the key skills for recruiting departments is going to be how players (and numbers) will translate from one league to another.

This is the piece here. And probably the most relevant bit:

"Itd be near impossible for him to improve his numbers. Hes taking 4.3 shots per 90 this season, has an xG average of 0.92 and hes having close to eight touches in the oppositions penalty area. For context, Salah is averaging 2.93 shots, his xG is 0.5 and hes taking 5.25 touches in the box. Even during his record-breaking 2017/17 campaign, Liverpools No.11 didnt match Dakas averages." https://anfieldindex.com/48611/why-liverpool-shouldnt-sign-patson-daka.html

Also this piece from Sam on scalable output: https://www.twenty3.sport/scalable-output-why-does-it-matter/

Sam's point seems to be that the attackers we've signed have had good underlying numbers, and we've signed them because we believed those numbers could improve in our system. But with Daka, he is so productive in Austria in terms of shots, touches in the box and XG that, inevitably, they would fall in a better league and a team where he's not the main man. Which is almost certainly true, but my question is why does it matter? Of course the numbers will drop, but if he started his Liverpool career as a forward capable of 10-15 goals a season that would be welcome, no?

I'm not sure Daka is the right target, mainly because I'd question whether the leap from Austria to a top PL club is too stark, but that IMO is a very different thing to not signing someone because their numbers are too good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
There's always a large proportion of strikers in the domestic leagues who's numbers collapse when they go up a league yet there are others who can maintain their effectiveness even all the way to the top.

Really hard to say which ones can play at the highest level but our scouting team has done a good job lately so i'd trust them.

One thing with our incoming players is though,it seems that we usually go with players with a few full seasons under their belts with lots of performance data for the team to look at.
