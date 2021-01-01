Of course not, always have to pick the low hanging fruit



Just out of curiosity mate what was it about Kabak?



I feel like given my contributions to the thread I should be let off that small mistakeI noticed him playing for Turkey v France at U20 level a few years back - he was the same size he is now despite only being 18 and clearly a lot more confident than he is now - he had the air of a player who'd been doing well in senior football, knowing he was dropping to a level beneath him. It was the standard 'man against boys,' he was just absolutely physically dominating everyone who came near him, almost disdainfully displacing them from the ball. Some of his shoulder charges left players yards away from the ball and seemingly demoralised. He looked to me like a player who was years and years older, I had to check he wasn't overaged and was shocked to see he was 18 at the time. It was a Van Dijk-esque performance. He had a knack of closing space well, dispossessing aggressively and then shifting it on with no fuss - he did nothing special with the ball at his feet but neither did he waste it. Feyenoord's Kokcu was making his debut at that level and was awesome in that game - I came away with a sky-high impression of him, having never heard of him before that.The French strikers were both overrage that night - Edouard of Celtic was there and just got flattened time and again by Kabak (No mean feat given he has 15 goals in 10 apps at that level, though pretty much all of that after this one game). It was the first time I'd ever seen Kabak play - he was at Galatasaray at the time - and I believe the last time he played for the underage groups prior to full senior caps for Turkey.It was a really promising display but based on a physical dominance that he won't ever likely enjoy against full senior players. I like him so far though, even though I've been fairly vocal on my reservations on him prior to signing. A few shit sources are running this morning that we are likely to make the deal permanent as we rate him as being worth considerably more than the total £19m that will have been paid to sign him.