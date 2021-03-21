« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1187578 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28840 on: March 21, 2021, 11:20:53 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 19, 2021, 05:21:25 pm
I'd rather we had his brother, the Undertaker, although I seem to recall he had his knee problems.

And you know he wouldn't keep his discipline because he's always walking on the tight rope.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28841 on: March 21, 2021, 02:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 21, 2021, 08:56:49 am
Some shite sources running that were in advanced talks with Ezequiel Garay. Very, very odd. It would have been understandable in October, questionable in January and now in March would be utterly bizarre. The horse bolted many moons ago.

Its likely all shit as we cant fit another non-homegrown player into the squad.

It is probably just media bullshit, but than again, we might be doing Jorge Mendes a favour here. Garay is his client, and we certainly wouldn't mind another experienced central defender on the squad until the end of the season. Who knows, after Fabinho and Jota, we might be interested in another one of Mendes' clients in the summer ...
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
    • @hartejack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28842 on: March 21, 2021, 02:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 21, 2021, 08:56:49 am
Some shite sources running that were in advanced talks with Ezequiel Garay. Very, very odd. It would have been understandable in October, questionable in January and now in March would be utterly bizarre. The horse bolted many moons ago.

Its likely all shit as we cant fit another non-homegrown player into the squad.

Long-term Carragher replacement?  Does he play left-side or right-side - more likely to partner Agger or Skrtel?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,195
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28843 on: March 21, 2021, 07:00:11 pm »
Tielemans all day long.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,584
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28844 on: March 21, 2021, 07:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.
x2. Weren't we linked with him before the Foxes signed him?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,195
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28845 on: March 21, 2021, 07:56:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 21, 2021, 07:22:54 pm
x2. Weren't we linked with him before the Foxes signed him?

Yes i think we where, be hard to get for whoever as Leicester will want big money.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28846 on: March 21, 2021, 08:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.
dont agree.
We need legs in midfield. Tielemans is too slow & would cost about 80m or something huge.
Soyuncu is who I would sign.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28847 on: March 21, 2021, 08:34:40 pm »
We have been linked with Odsonne Edouard today. It seems that he only has 1 year left on his contract at Celtic. I can't say that I've seen much of him ...
« Last Edit: March 21, 2021, 10:06:24 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28848 on: March 21, 2021, 10:22:47 pm »
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,289
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28849 on: March 21, 2021, 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 21, 2021, 08:34:40 pm
We have been linked with Odsonne Edouard today. It seems that he only has 1 year left on his contract at Celtic. I can't say that I've seen much of him ...

Wouldnt really suit our style of play to be honest. Hes very lethargic on the pitch, doesnt really press, not much of a runner in behind, plays with his back to goals most of the time too. Doesnt seem to be like the type of forward we usually go for when compared to mane salah and jota. Maybe were looking for a something totally different but his work rate would probably instantly rule him out.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28850 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 21, 2021, 08:30:53 pm
dont agree.
We need legs in midfield. Tielemans is too slow & would cost about 80m or something huge.
Soyuncu is who I would sign.
Who isn't a midfielder? Or is this on a separate note? I like Tielemans a lot, not sure he's what we need but a lovely player.

Eduoard isn't good enough for Liverpool. He'll send up at Leicester as their Vardy replacement I would think - Rodgers really rated him at Celtic.
Quote from: MD1990 on March 21, 2021, 10:22:47 pm
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.
I'd take Isak in a heartbeat, Dortmund should be exercising their clause to get him back, they really should. If they don't want him, some shenanigans involving him going back to Dortmund and selling on to us above his clause might be the cheaper option. Not sure we'd want to go about things that way though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28851 on: Yesterday at 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 21, 2021, 10:22:47 pm
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.

He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28852 on: Yesterday at 11:04:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
He's made MD1990 dream of him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28853 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
:D
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28854 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28855 on: Yesterday at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.

If money was no object, he'd be my first choice to get once Gini heads off.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28856 on: Yesterday at 12:05:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 21, 2021, 08:23:09 am
Times reporting that Wijnaldum has agreed a contract with Barcelona, albeit it is an article by Duncan Castles.

Fair play to him, I wish him well and he has been a legend for us. He'll get to say he was a Barcelona player as well, as a 30 year old; even though when he stands in their training ground he will be able to smell and see their legacy burning all around him :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28857 on: Yesterday at 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 21, 2021, 08:23:09 am
Times reporting that Wijnaldum has agreed a contract with Barcelona, albeit it is an article by Duncan Castles.

Denied by Barca sources.

However, I do think he will leave.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28858 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:41:43 am
Who isn't a midfielder? Or is this on a separate note? I like Tielemans a lot, not sure he's what we need but a lovely player.

Eduoard isn't good enough for Liverpool. He'll send up at Leicester as their Vardy replacement I would think - Rodgers really rated him at Celtic.I'd take Isak in a heartbeat, Dortmund should be exercising their clause to get him back, they really should. If they don't want him, some shenanigans involving him going back to Dortmund and selling on to us above his clause might be the cheaper option. Not sure we'd want to go about things that way though.
I know but we may need a CB. although Soyuncu would cost too much.

Would be delighted with Isak.
Defintely ahead of Watkins in my list now for a CF.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28859 on: Yesterday at 02:27:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm
Would be delighted with Isak.
Defintely ahead of Watkins in my list now for a CF.

Along with about 500 other strikers I hope? 10 goals this season Watkins, but hes only scored in 7 games and plays for quite an attacking team.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28860 on: Yesterday at 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm
I know but we may need a CB. although Soyuncu would cost too much.

Would be delighted with Isak.
Defintely ahead of Watkins in my list now for a CF.
I ran Watkins' stats today during my lunch break, if purely to remove any bias, because on the eye test I really like him and have thought he looked a cracking player ever since I saw Exeter tear apart Crewe Alex in League Two about 5 years ago. This sort of can obscure clear analysis at times though.

The stats are... a bit disappointing as far as he goes. Not in terms of what he's achieved at Villa thus far - that's pretty exceptional given the development curve he's been on 4 years from bottom of the football league to the Premier League - but they do point at a player who has likely found his level and maybe would look very average at a bigger club or in European competition. I may be proved wrong but Watkins to me looks like he's playing the best football of his career at present and probably not far off the best football he'll ever play. He's 26 this year, with the typical developmental curve for a striker (putting aside clear outliers such as Vardy and Drogba) who's played as much senior football as him would be 22 - 24.

He takes on too many shots from positions where he's giving the keeper an easy save or surrendering possession too cheaply. His conversion rate is poor, shot accuracy below average and his passing, crossing and take-ons range from middling to decent. There's nothing in the black and white of it that says 'this guy will carry on improving and be a quality top-level forward.' His xG shows his room for improvement - he has three less goals than he likely should have at this stage, which does suggest he's not 'running hot' as it were, like an Ings or a Iheanacho have at times.

Then you look at the other Striker you've highlighted, Isak and his numbers certainly look very nice indeed - 22 later this year, performing to his xG, 0.7 non PG per 90, excellent pass accuracy, crossing, good aerial duel numbers, elite take-on numbers and good shot accuracy alongside decent conversion rate. He'd probably cost less than Watkins too. Isak also plays as a 9 in a possession-based slow-build up side, meaning his movement has to be brilliant - he can't rely on quick turnovers into wide open spaces to attack - which is typically how Watkins has grabbed goals, with two attack minded central players behind him, in a side that relies on the opposition having more of the ball than them.

I ran Andre Silva as well as a framing tool for the others - he's worse at almost every element of the game than Isak, except one that very much matters for a Striker - putting the ball in the net. I look at what Benzema does at Real Madrid and whilst they have poor form for Strikers from Frankfurt in recent memory, I can't help but think Silva would score loads for them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28861 on: Yesterday at 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:27:14 pm
Along with about 500 other strikers I hope? 10 goals this season Watkins, but hes only scored in 7 games and plays for quite an attacking team.
He's their leading scorer, and other than him only Grealish, El Ghazi and Traore scored 5 or more goals for them.

Don't think he's really in our level, mind you. I think he's similar in some aspects to Origi, quite a few upsides but not really what we need.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28862 on: Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm »
I don't really get the love around Watkins. Deny him space in behind (which he clearly wouldn't get here very often) and I think he becomes pretty average. He's quick and got exceptional movement but that's really about as far as it goes in elite terms imo. Pretty telling how much he's dropped off a cliff since Grealish got injured.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28863 on: Yesterday at 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
I don't really get the love around Watkins. Deny him space in behind (which he clearly wouldn't get here very often) and I think he becomes pretty average. He's quick and got exceptional movement but that's really about as far as it goes in elite terms imo. Pretty telling how much he's dropped off a cliff since Grealish got injured.
This is the main issue, as far as I can see - look at his movement heat maps and his goals represent, broadly speaking, two types - tap ins from rebounds and balls into large space behind defenders. There's no problem with this, it's Villa playing to their strengths, but he isn't asked to show anything different. He's played a wide forward or winger for much of his career before two season ago when Brentford started to play him centrally and his game does revolve around his pace and need for space in front of him.

I just don't think there's any sensible discussion to be realistically held about him, Villa are financially backed with no need to sell, creating a Leicester Maguire/Mahrez situation where they hang on unless the fees they're being offered are obscene. It's why Grealish will cost whoever wants him £80m+ (if there's no funny business surrounding this mystery injury at present) and why Villa would want £60m+ for a player who just has never produced the numbers at the level, consistently enough, to warrant that sort of outlay.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28864 on: Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm »
I think Leicester missed a trick with Watkins, seemed like a ready made replacement/foil for Vardy.

Guess they still could, especially if they make their usual big sale or two this summer, but that ship has probably already sailed.

I like Watkins though. Interested to see how he does next season with a full PL season at central striker under his belt.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28865 on: Yesterday at 05:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm
I think Leicester missed a trick with Watkins, seemed like a ready made replacement/foil for Vardy.

Guess they still could, especially if they make their usual big sale or two this summer, but that ship has probably already sailed.

I like Watkins though. Interested to see how he does next season with a full PL season at central striker under his belt.

I always thought Leicester would go for Ings as their striker option to be honest, perhaps they do this summer but he is being linked with City
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28866 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm »
Links to Daka in Austrian press today.

If we think he can make the leap to a top PL club without a stepping stone then he makes a ton of sense, won't cost the world either.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28867 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Links to Daka in Austrian press today.

If we think he can make the leap to a top PL club without a stepping stone then he makes a ton of sense, won't cost the world either.

That would be very interesting and at a reasonable price, I would then love us to look at players like Houssem Aouar and, I still think, Kalidou Koulibaly - who would be brilliant for the 3 years remaining for Klopp (and a couple more after if he stays fit).


It has been said, Napoli would take around £38 million for Kouli.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28868 on: Today at 12:14:59 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm
That would be very interesting and at a reasonable price, I would then love us to look at players like Houssem Aouar and, I still think, Kalidou Koulibaly - who would be brilliant for the 3 years remaining for Klopp (and a couple more after if he stays fit).


It has been said, Napoli would take around £38 million for Kouli.
We should be all over that.

Him and VVD prime years under Klopp, salivating thought.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28869 on: Today at 09:24:35 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:14:59 am
We should be all over that.

Him and VVD prime years under Klopp, salivating thought.

Isn't it just? Yes that's quite a lot of money but the upside is huge. Imagine and fear from opposition defences before we even kick a ball. Your strikers are getting nothing today boys...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28870 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Daka and Wober are the players I think could transition from RB Salzburg to a top European league and club without the need for that transition period at a middling club in one of those divisions. Wober has kind of already had this, unsuccessfully, with Seville, but his improvement since he went to Salzburg has been excellent, I kind of see him as a less physical Caleta-Car and someone will get a bargain, probably one of the decent German teams.

Daka is excellent - rapid to stretch the play, decent in tight areas, excellent conversion rate, good in the air, doesn't waste the ball in the final third. Sekou Koita, who's that bit younger (21 to Daka's 22) will be a star, he's less deadly in front of goal (a product of being used wide as much as through the middle) but has still grabbed 14 this season (posting the same per90 as Daka) and is so tidy in possession, rarely giving it away poorly. He has good passing stats, excellent take-ons (better than anyone in his league and top 5 for his age group in Europe) and crucially, is churning out 0.5 assists per game as well as being kicked from pillar to post - one of the most fouled players in Europe and gets 0.3 penalties awarded per 90. I've banged on about him in the summer but his continued improvement this season makes me think Koita could 100% be Mane MK 2. I'd be looking at Koita and Diaby of Leverkusen very, very seriously as wide forward heirs.

Daka needs to be central to be fully effective.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28871 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »


Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm
It has been said, Napoli would take around £38 million for Kouli.
Even at that price nobody will move for him, given his talent and age. He is massively overrated there is a reason he is still at Napoli.

Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28872 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Daka had 5 in 26 games in Europe. Austrian football you cant take much notice. Dabbur was profilic & has done poor at Hoffenheim.
Hwang nothing at Leipzig yet, Minamino not great at us. Haaland we all know about but his CL record at Leipzig was brillant.

We need much proven players then taking another risk from the Austrian League.
Look at how some of the Ajax players are doing this season (Van De Beek & Ziyech both poor).

Cant be getting players from weak leagues this summer, We need players who can make a more instant impact.

Premier League,Bundesliga & Ligue 1 would be where we should be looking mostly.

Premier League if we have the money (Raphinha,Neto). If not we can raid Gladbach(Zakaria) or Leverkusen(Tapsoda,Bailey,Diaby) both no CL most likely. Ligue 1 should have some bargains as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:14 am by MD1990 »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28873 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
I don't disagree that Ligue 1, Bundesliga and domestic pose less issues with more 'proof' a player has capabilities. I trust the statistical models that I *think* we use (they're going to be far more sophisticated than what I can pull from publicly available data) and don't think that the Austrian league is nearly as poor as is being made out to be - it's probably better than Belgium and nearing Portugal at present.

Without cherry picking there's also plenty of players out of the league who have done very well moving on.

All I can say is that Daka, Koita and Wober have shown enough to me to suggest they are capable at a high level. Let's not forget Daka is 22 (22-24 being the typical rapid development period for forwards) and Koita only 21. Koita to me you purchase and send to RBL or Monchengladbach, maybe Stuttgart on loan for a season. With Daka, yes 5 in 26 doesn't look exceptional - 11 of these apps came before he was even 19, from bench minutes in the Europa League. He hasn't pulled up any trees in Europe yet but he profiles as a player ripe to score 15+ in a Top 5 League even with only 2,000 - 2,500 minutes.

If we have the money to sign one of Raphinha or Neto, I'd be extremely happy with either (Raphinha in particular looks exceptional). I like all the players you mention MD, I'm just not sure on feasibility whilst fans are not in the stadiums. We definitely need a bit of a squad shake up though.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:51 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28874 on: Today at 11:55:47 am »
This lad looks a real talent 😬 https://youtu.be/9qfa8TmPvVw
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28875 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Daka is an interesting one he has the physical attributes and 5he pace to be a success in England for sure and he would be an upgrade on Minamino imo.

We cant be scared to go for a player because players from weaker leagues have failed before if we think he is the man than why let West Ham/Southampton as an example sign him for £25m only for us to then have to pay £60-70m 18-24 months later.

People talk about Ollie Watkins but I certainly wouldnt pay £50m for him he isnt worth it and at this moment mid table is where he belongs.

As for midfielders Soumare at Lille could be one to watch plus you not have to worry about the African Nations with him.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,810
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28876 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
I do like Daka but I'm not keen on another African forward with us potentially losing three of our forward line when the AFCON rolls around.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722]   Go Up
« previous next »
 