I know but we may need a CB. although Soyuncu would cost too much.



Would be delighted with Isak.

Defintely ahead of Watkins in my list now for a CF.



I ran Watkins' stats today during my lunch break, if purely to remove any bias, because on the eye test I really like him and have thought he looked a cracking player ever since I saw Exeter tear apart Crewe Alex in League Two about 5 years ago. This sort of can obscure clear analysis at times though.The stats are... a bit disappointing as far as he goes. Not in terms of what he's achieved at Villa thus far - that's pretty exceptional given the development curve he's been on 4 years from bottom of the football league to the Premier League - but they do point at a player who has likely found his level and maybe would look very average at a bigger club or in European competition. I may be proved wrong but Watkins to me looks like he's playing the best football of his career at present and probably not far off the best football he'll ever play. He's 26 this year, with the typical developmental curve for a striker (putting aside clear outliers such as Vardy and Drogba) who's played as much senior football as him would be 22 - 24.He takes on too many shots from positions where he's giving the keeper an easy save or surrendering possession too cheaply. His conversion rate is poor, shot accuracy below average and his passing, crossing and take-ons range from middling to decent. There's nothing in the black and white of it that says 'this guy will carry on improving and be a quality top-level forward.' His xG shows his room for improvement - he has three less goals than he likely should have at this stage, which does suggest he's not 'running hot' as it were, like an Ings or a Iheanacho have at times.Then you look at the other Striker you've highlighted, Isak and his numbers certainly look very nice indeed - 22 later this year, performing to his xG, 0.7 non PG per 90, excellent pass accuracy, crossing, good aerial duel numbers, elite take-on numbers and good shot accuracy alongside decent conversion rate. He'd probably cost less than Watkins too. Isak also plays as a 9 in a possession-based slow-build up side, meaning his movement has to be brilliant - he can't rely on quick turnovers into wide open spaces to attack - which is typically how Watkins has grabbed goals, with two attack minded central players behind him, in a side that relies on the opposition having more of the ball than them.I ran Andre Silva as well as a framing tool for the others - he's worse at almost every element of the game than Isak, except one that very much matters for a Striker - putting the ball in the net. I look at what Benzema does at Real Madrid and whilst they have poor form for Strikers from Frankfurt in recent memory, I can't help but think Silva would score loads for them.