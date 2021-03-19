« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28840 on: Yesterday at 11:20:53 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 19, 2021, 05:21:25 pm
I'd rather we had his brother, the Undertaker, although I seem to recall he had his knee problems.

And you know he wouldn't keep his discipline because he's always walking on the tight rope.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28841 on: Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:56:49 am
Some shite sources running that were in advanced talks with Ezequiel Garay. Very, very odd. It would have been understandable in October, questionable in January and now in March would be utterly bizarre. The horse bolted many moons ago.

Its likely all shit as we cant fit another non-homegrown player into the squad.

It is probably just media bullshit, but than again, we might be doing Jorge Mendes a favour here. Garay is his client, and we certainly wouldn't mind another experienced central defender on the squad until the end of the season. Who knows, after Fabinho and Jota, we might be interested in another one of Mendes' clients in the summer ...
jackh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28842 on: Yesterday at 02:35:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:56:49 am
Some shite sources running that were in advanced talks with Ezequiel Garay. Very, very odd. It would have been understandable in October, questionable in January and now in March would be utterly bizarre. The horse bolted many moons ago.

Its likely all shit as we cant fit another non-homegrown player into the squad.

Long-term Carragher replacement?  Does he play left-side or right-side - more likely to partner Agger or Skrtel?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28843 on: Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28844 on: Yesterday at 07:22:54 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.
x2. Weren't we linked with him before the Foxes signed him?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28845 on: Yesterday at 07:56:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:22:54 pm
x2. Weren't we linked with him before the Foxes signed him?

Yes i think we where, be hard to get for whoever as Leicester will want big money.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28846 on: Yesterday at 08:30:53 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.
dont agree.
We need legs in midfield. Tielemans is too slow & would cost about 80m or something huge.
Soyuncu is who I would sign.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28847 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
We have been linked with Odsonne Edouard today. It seems that he only has 1 year left on his contract at Celtic. I can't say that I've seen much of him ...
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28848 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28849 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
We have been linked with Odsonne Edouard today. It seems that he only has 1 year left on his contract at Celtic. I can't say that I've seen much of him ...

Wouldnt really suit our style of play to be honest. Hes very lethargic on the pitch, doesnt really press, not much of a runner in behind, plays with his back to goals most of the time too. Doesnt seem to be like the type of forward we usually go for when compared to mane salah and jota. Maybe were looking for a something totally different but his work rate would probably instantly rule him out.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28850 on: Today at 10:41:43 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:30:53 pm
dont agree.
We need legs in midfield. Tielemans is too slow & would cost about 80m or something huge.
Soyuncu is who I would sign.
Who isn't a midfielder? Or is this on a separate note? I like Tielemans a lot, not sure he's what we need but a lovely player.

Eduoard isn't good enough for Liverpool. He'll send up at Leicester as their Vardy replacement I would think - Rodgers really rated him at Celtic.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.
I'd take Isak in a heartbeat, Dortmund should be exercising their clause to get him back, they really should. If they don't want him, some shenanigans involving him going back to Dortmund and selling on to us above his clause might be the cheaper option. Not sure we'd want to go about things that way though.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28851 on: Today at 10:44:56 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Watched Isak against Barcelona.
Miseed a few chances but he is very very good player. Would be an excellent signing.
Has a bit of everything.

He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28852 on: Today at 11:04:20 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
He's made MD1990 dream of him.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28853 on: Today at 11:36:57 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.
:D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28854 on: Today at 11:39:12 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:44:56 am
He played a wicked game against Barca I thought.

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28855 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Tielemans all day long.

If money was no object, he'd be my first choice to get once Gini heads off.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28856 on: Today at 12:05:43 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:23:09 am
Times reporting that Wijnaldum has agreed a contract with Barcelona, albeit it is an article by Duncan Castles.

Fair play to him, I wish him well and he has been a legend for us. He'll get to say he was a Barcelona player as well, as a 30 year old; even though when he stands in their training ground he will be able to smell and see their legacy burning all around him :)
