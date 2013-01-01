« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1176311 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28680 on: Today at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:43:07 pm
I am not being condescending. I just think that the reaction from most of our fans (myself included) to the signing of Crouch in the summer of 2005 was pretty interesting, considering that we were expecting the return of Michael Owen from Real Madrid, or signing that talented young striker David Villa from Zaragoza (among others) that summer ...

You were being condescending in your first reply.  And I'm not sure what point you're trying to prove with Crouch?  He was decent for us, but nowhere near the level (or style) we'd need for someone to come in and compete with the first choice forwards in this Klopp team.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28681 on: Today at 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Id agree with about Silas.

But both Silas & Daka would be off the ANC in January.

We need to sign non African players this summer
It's tough - because when you look at who possibly offers the best value in the market at present, a lot of those forwards do seem to be African - the two above, Sekou Koita etc.

I agree adding another forward who won't be dragged out mid-season would be ideal. I'd personally take two versatile attackers but it might be overkill.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28682 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:46:32 pm
You were being condescending in your first reply.  And I'm not sure what point you're trying to prove with Crouch?  He was decent for us, but nowhere near the level (or style) we'd need for someone to come in and compete with the first choice forwards in this Klopp team.

That is up for Klopp and Edwards to decide ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28683 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:48:28 pm
It's tough - because when you look at who possibly offers the best value in the market at present, a lot of those forwards do seem to be African - the two above, Sekou Koita etc.

I agree adding another forward who won't be dragged out mid-season would be ideal. I'd personally take two versatile attackers but it might be overkill.
id prefer us to pay big for whoever we want rather than look for value.
Do agree Silas could be a great signing though. Daka im not so sure even though he is a talent.
Id prefer us to stay away from the Austrian League. Our issues up front are too big atm we need more of a instant impact.
Isak would be good buy too.

Think that means we need to pay for a proven PL or CL performer. Haaland & Mbappe aside.
My list.

- Raphinha
- Sancho
- Neto
- Barnes
- Watkins


If you look at our best signings they were all proven PL or CL performers.

For me this summer better to pay big money for a Jota style forward from a PL player than go for a Minamino type deal abroad again.

This summer I want us to spend big on a forward.

Kabak on his last 3 games looks a great deal at 18m.
Ideally we might want another CB but if instead spent big on a forward I would be happy with  the 5 CB's with the big 3 back next season


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28684 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Id agree with about Silas.

But both Silas & Daka would be off the ANC in January.

We need to sign non African players this summer

I don't believe DR Congo do all that well at the ANC? If they do qualify, Wamangituka probably wouldn't be there for long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28685 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:46:32 pm
You were being condescending in your first reply.  And I'm not sure what point you're trying to prove with Crouch?  He was decent for us, but nowhere near the level (or style) we'd need for someone to come in and compete with the first choice forwards in this Klopp team.
Are you suggesting we should have signed David Villa instead? Madness.

Yeah, we're not signing these Stuttgart forwards. They are putting good numbers, but I don't think they are at the required level atm.

If we get a forward from Germany, Diaby from Leverkusen or Silva from Frankfurt would be nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28686 on: Today at 05:38:54 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:32:16 pm
Are you suggesting we should have signed David Villa instead? Madness.

Yeah, we're not signing these Stuttgart forwards. They are putting good numbers, but I don't think they are at the required level atm.

If we get a forward from Germany, Diaby from Leverkusen or Silva from Frankfurt would be nice.
Silva like Jovic proved at Real don't have the pace for a top level club.
Silva flopped at Milan. There are suited to Mid table clubs.
Diaby would be very good I agree
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28687 on: Today at 05:50:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:38:54 pm
Silva like Jovic proved at Real don't have the pace for a top level club.
Silva flopped at Milan. There are suited to Mid table clubs.
Diaby would be very good I agree
Silva failed with Milan because they were shit. He's not as quick as Mane or Salah, but he's definitely not slow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28688 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:50:52 pm
Silva failed with Milan because they were shit. He's not as quick as Mane or Salah, but he's definitely not slow.
I think we need someone with Pace.

I think Silva is not at the level required. Good player but not good enough.

Werner scored plenty last season & we all know Jota is a superior player.
PL is the strongest league. I want us to get a forward like a Jota or Mane rather than take a risk from the Bundesliga or elsewhere unless they are Champions League performers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28689 on: Today at 05:59:22 pm »
Timo Werner is a champions league performer. 10 goals in 21 CL games (7 in 14 in 2 seasons for Leipzig), 4 goals in 6 Europa league group games too.  Its not as simple as just dismissing whole leagues.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28690 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:59:22 pm
Timo Werner is a champions league performer. 10 goals in 21 CL games (7 in 14 in 2 seasons for Leipzig), 4 goals in 6 Europa league group games too.  Its not as simple as just dismissing whole leagues.
I didnt say Werner wasnt a CL performer,.
I think he is still a good player who have done good at us.

But Jota is a better player. No doubt in my mind.
Im not dismissing whole leagues. Silas & Diaby would be good signings.

But is far easier to score in the Bundesliga due to the pressing.

If we want a player to make an instant impact it is unlikely they will coming from abroad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28691 on: Today at 06:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:48:28 pm
It's tough - because when you look at who possibly offers the best value in the market at present, a lot of those forwards do seem to be African - the two above, Sekou Koita etc.

I agree adding another forward who won't be dragged out mid-season would be ideal. I'd personally take two versatile attackers but it might be overkill.

There are obvious exceptions to this (Haaland!) but I've got my doubts we sign someone from the Austrian league unless they're being signed as a squad player. For most of Klopp's tenure we were really strict in only signing players from the top five leagues in Europe - specifically, the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1. We've seen a slight shift recently with the signings of Minamino and Tsimikas, and neither have worked out, not yet anyway.

All about minimising risk, and while Daka and Kota might well look excellent, we may think it's less risky spending more on someone currently in a stronger league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28692 on: Today at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:55:04 pm
I think we need someone with Pace.

I think Silva is not at the level required. Good player but not good enough.

Werner scored plenty last season & we all know Jota is a superior player.
PL is the strongest league. I want us to get a forward like a Jota or Mane rather than take a risk from the Bundesliga or elsewhere unless they are Champions League performers.
Firmino, Matip, Keita... All joined from a Bundesliga club that isn't Bayern or Dortmund and showed their class here (when fit, for the latter two).

Werner might be having a bad debut season, but it would be mad to dismiss him so quick. He was coached by Frank ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28693 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 06:06:38 pm
Firmino, Matip, Keita... All joined from a Bundesliga club that isn't Bayern or Dortmund and showed their class here (when fit, for the latter two).

Werner might be having a bad debut season, but it would be mad to dismiss him so quick. He was coached by Frank ffs.
Ive have said Silas & Diaby would be good.

Silva im not convinced by him at all. Thought the same with Jovic. They can finish but dont have outstanding attributes apart from that,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28694 on: Today at 06:16:14 pm »
Darwin Nunez is the striker I want.

He has pace, lethal in front of goal, good with his head and has a calm presence.

Whoever signs him next will have a gem on their hands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28695 on: Today at 06:18:58 pm »
I've never seen him play but 4 goals in the Portuguese league doesn't scream lethal to me  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28696 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:16:14 pm
Darwin Nunez is the striker I want.

He has pace, lethal in front of goal, good with his head and has a calm presence.

Whoever signs him next will have a gem on their hands.
Very good player.

Despite his low goal count in the league I think he has great potential.

Presses hard,quickmstrong & can play across the front 3.

I saw him & Rafael Leao first at the u20 WC in 2019. Both outstanding
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28697 on: Today at 06:26:36 pm »
I think we will have enough funds to buy 2-3 players only. That probably means we will be focusing on CB, CM, FW.

Klopp clearly wants a starter at CB alongside Van Dijk. Kabak and Davies are likely more to be backup options. I feel Kabak will only be retained if someone like Matip is sold. I can see us then looking at Konate / Caleta-Car type signing to play alongside Van Dijk.

Bissouma is the most documented CM target in the past few months, seen as a replacement for Gini. If Gini stays, I still think Bissouma comes in - maybe at the cost of Milner / AOC + Grujic.

A new forward is tricky. Assuming Mane, Salah, Bobby, Jota all stay then adding someone like Daka makes sense. It gives us 5 quality fowards and options to keep one of Minamino, Origi, Shaqiri.

I don't think we will contemplate on fullbacks and GK this time. Would like to see Tsimikas and Neco given more chances to be able backups. Alisson and Kelleher are good to go, maybe a replacement for Adrian with an older head (HG quota?).

Selling players like Grujic, Origi, Shaqiri will be tricky in this summer window. Will be interesting to note how we go about balancing our ins with the outs - do we sell first and then buy or get our signings in advance and then use the rest of the window to sell?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28698 on: Today at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:59:22 pm
Timo Werner is a champions league performer. 10 goals in 21 CL games (7 in 14 in 2 seasons for Leipzig), 4 goals in 6 Europa league group games too.  Its not as simple as just dismissing whole leagues.



True because we got Suarez from Holland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28699 on: Today at 06:39:36 pm »
We dont really play with a 9, just saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28700 on: Today at 06:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:39:36 pm
We dont really play with a 9, just saying.

Getting someone like Firmino is going to be incredibly hard so mang people think that we may be looking at a more traditional 9.  There seems to be some changes in how our team is set up, so no reason to say a more traditional striker may also be a change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28701 on: Today at 06:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:43:19 pm
Getting someone like Firmino is going to be incredibly hard so mang people think that we may be looking at a more traditional 9.  There seems to be some changes in how our team is set up, so no reason to say a more traditional striker may also be a change.

Maybe, but Bobby int done yet, i think we will look for two or so Jota Types
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28702 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:44:19 pm
Maybe, but Bobby int done yet, i think we will look for two or so Jota Types

If our plan is to keep Firmino as first choice then I very much see us getting a 9 in any event, although not a big name. In that instance I can definately see us being interested in someone like Kalajdzic as an Origi alternative.

We don't necessarily need 2 more wide forwards, we have 3 brilliant ones. We don't have any effective central alternatives over Firmino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28703 on: Today at 06:48:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:55:04 pm
I think we need someone with Pace.

Gareth Hale?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28704 on: Today at 06:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:47:38 pm
If our plan is to keep Firmino as first choice then I very much see us getting a 9 in any event, although not a big name. In that instance I can definately see us being interested in someone like Kalajdzic as an Origi alternative.

We don't necessarily need 2 more wide forwards, we have 3 brilliant ones. We don't have any effective central alternatives over Firmino.

In a Jota way i mean a player who can play wide and in the 9 role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28705 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:55:04 pm
I think we need someone with Pace.

I think Silva is not at the level required. Good player but not good enough.

Werner scored plenty last season & we all know Jota is a superior player.
PL is the strongest league. I want us to get a forward like a Jota or Mane rather than take a risk from the Bundesliga or elsewhere unless they are Champions League performers.

Klopp never buys a slow forward its not our game and yes i agree Silva is not an improvement to our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28706 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:49:26 pm
In a Jota way i mean a player who can play wide and in the 9 role.

Can Jota play that role? I always saw him there a bit like Salah; he can play it because he is a great forward but is clearly not his natural position

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:50:52 pm
Klopp never buys a slow forward its not our game and yes i agree Silva is not an improvement to our squad.

Excuse my ignorance but is Silva that slow? I never really thought of him as any slower than Bobby

(Btw sorry this isn't a jump on all your comments, just yours was the nearest comment talking about this  ;D)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28707 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:50:52 pm
Klopp never buys a slow forward its not our game and yes i agree Silva is not an improvement to our squad.

Well he brought Immobile to Dortmund,just saying..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28708 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:53:54 pm
Can Jota play that role? I always saw him there a bit like Salah; he can play it because he is a great forward but is clearly not his natural position

Excuse my ignorance but is Silva that slow? I never really thought of him as any slower than Bobby

(Btw sorry this isn't a jump on all your comments, just yours was the nearest comment talking about this  ;D)

Jota can play their yes so can Mo and Sadio for that matter. Silva is not fast if you get me but Bobby as a baller is light years ahead of Silva and not slow.

Its ok i have a fan club ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28709 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:56:29 pm
Well he brought Immobile to Dortmund,just saying..

We are not BVB, just saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28710 on: Today at 07:12:20 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:16:14 pm
Darwin Nunez is the striker I want.

He has pace, lethal in front of goal, good with his head and has a calm presence.

Whoever signs him next will have a gem on their hands.

Would be a natural selection for Klopp.


And it is time we evolved our play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28711 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:12:20 pm
Would be a natural selection for Klopp.


And it is time we evolved our play.

Really, because what has gone in the past with Klopp hasn't worked out to well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28712 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:56:29 pm
Well he brought Immobile to Dortmund,just saying..

 ;D

Completely irrelevant to this discussion, but as you mentioned him - it was always rather regretful how he never settled at Dortmund, cos what a cracking player he has been for many years now, goal machine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28713 on: Today at 07:18:05 pm »
Sander Berge has been linked.
I like him was playing very well before his injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28714 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:18:05 pm
Sander Berge has been linked.
I like him was playing very well before his injury.

Not what we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28715 on: Today at 07:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:15:38 pm
;D

Completely irrelevant to this discussion, but as you mentioned him - it was always rather regretful how he never settled at Dortmund, cos what a cracking player he has been for many years now, goal machine.

Mentioned him for his name alone   :).
Yeah,he's been an extremely reliable scorer in Italy from almost when he started up to now.

But very OT as you say.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28716 on: Today at 08:08:38 pm »
We better sign Mbappe or Haaland in the summer, or I will be angry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28717 on: Today at 08:13:35 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 08:08:38 pm
We better sign Mbappe or Haaland in the summer, or I will be angry.

Calm down there Dr. Banner.
